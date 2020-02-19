Scheer belongs at table
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doesn’t like Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.
It’s quite obvious.
Scheer was the only party leader excluded from a scrum with the prime minister addressing the present pipeline protests that have crippled commerce for nearly two weeks now.
Trudeau said Scheer’s previous “sense of entitlement” remarks were insensitive. Being combative is not the solution to reconciliation, Trudeau told the media, Tuesday.
Scheer’s absence from the meeting is reminiscent of being the only child in a classroom not invited to the cool kid’s birthday party.
While Trudeau and others might not like Scheer’s message, a lot of people do agree with him. He’s still the official leader of the Opposition. More Canadians voted for Scheer than Trudeau.
Perhaps — although unlikely — Scheer could offer a solution. It’s impossible for him to be the voice of reason if he’s not included in the process.
This really isn’t a surprise.
In October, when Scheer was giving his concession speech, moments later Trudeau went on stage at his headquarters, leaving the media no choice but the cut Scheer off.
This is considered poor etiquette. If it was a mistake on Trudeau’s part, there was never an apology from the Liberal camp.
We don’t expect the two men to have a “bro-mance,” but Trudeau and Scheer need to co-operate in a minority government situation.
Early in his first term as prime minister, Trudeau boasted of “a different way of doing politics.”
Petty vendettas are not a new way of doing politics.
That’s the American way.
To find a solution that goes beyond being patient, as well as his own, Trudeau needs to be willing to at least listen to alternative points of view.
His disdain for Scheer shouldn’t be a factor.
James Miller is managing editor of The Kelowna Daily Courier.
