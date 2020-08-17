It is a given the pandemic is going to get worse before we get a vaccine. A recent column was about stupid people. Today’s column is about ignorance. An otherwise smart person is ignorant when he/she is unaware.
Walmart has mandated the wearing of masks inside their stores. Good for them. The inevitable protests soon followed. Legitimately, some are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons. Others just think they are uncomfortable. Suck it up and research masks and purchase a good one rather than rely on a homemade cloth mask or the cheap paper ones. I am told micro-fibre masks are lighter and easier to breathe through. They work and are comfortable. Finally, there are the “freedom fighters” who do not feel the government has the right to tell them what to do. Masks are one of many good government ideas, something like the stop sign and airline pilots should not fly impaired.
Our current increase in COVID-19 cases has been attributed to “younger” people gathering in over-crowded private parties. They believe, even if they contract the disease, it’s likely they will recover. What is wrong with these people? They would have to self-isolate for two weeks, suffer the flu-like effects and hopefully lose their paycheque.
The World Health Organization estimates an infected person on average passes the virus on to 2.5 others. Many other scientists estimate the rate is much higher.
So the 100 or so idiots out for a couple of hours of fun, could, at very worst case, potentially infect another 250 unsuspecting people they will come in contact with. That is only the first round. Those 250 would then possibly infect 625 more. How many of them would be the elderly who would die, essential service workers, doctors, nurses, hospital workers? How about the little girl who gets COVID-19 and will suffer horrible after affects in later life. This is not about you, it is about the rest of society’s protection.
Now on to school reopening. Each province seems to have a different variation of the plan. The bottom line is, to reopen schools is going to cost an awful lot of money. To protect our students, we are going to need to hire many more teachers and custodians to handle smaller staggered classes. Personally, if I was parenting right now, my kids would be first in line for school after being “home-schooled” since March. Argh!
We should be prepared for schools to go through an open/ close cycle as the smart people try to get it right.
With global warming and no COVID cases, Nunavut is looking attractive.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.