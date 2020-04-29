The attempts by governments, both federal and provincial, to get the pandemic under control have included imposing substantial constraints on business and individuals.
Public health experts believe these measures will slow the spread of the infecting virus. The impact of these actions, particularly the mandated closing of non-essential businesses, has already had a huge — if not cataclysmic — impact on the economy.
Many small businesses, particularly in the retail service sector (beauty salons, barbers, restaurants, etc.) are increasingly risking permanent closure the longer the constraints continue.
Most small business owners do not have a significant financial cushion to allow them to go without income while expenses in the form of rent and their own needs for life’s necessities continue. So as the shutdown continues, the voices calling for a relaxation of the closures for business become ever stronger.
Governments are well aware of the struggle between the imperative to limit the spread of the virus and the need to begin restoring life to the economy. Their expert advisers tell ministers and senior officials that loosening the restraints too soon could result in a resurgence in the spread of the virus. In such a case, the previous period of restraint would, in a sense, have been for naught and once again non-essential businesses would be shut down. Economic death for many firms would then be almost certain.
As B.C.’s public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has pointed out, one of the keys to relaxing constraints safely is the availability of adequate testing.
Having that capacity would allow for early identification of pockets of infection and the development of targeted treatment for those infected. We are getting there but it still may be a few weeks before we can lighten up on restraints.
Dr. Bonnie Henry has challenged the restaurant industry to come up with proposals that will allow them to return gradually to full operation.
The head of the industry’s association has responded with a positive attitude, saying they will find some acceptable paths to restoration of their operations.
That kind of cooperative response is what we would all hope to see on the road back to the new normal — though for some industries the challenges are formidable.
I think of dentists working on the open mouths of patients; ingenuity and discipline will be required.
Unfortunately not everyone in the business sector is approaching this admittedly weighty challenge with the same willingness to co-operate.
One clear example was a short video called “Let’s Get Back to Work” that aired on Kelowna Now and was produced by Rick Maddison who runs a marketing firm, Tempest Media.
They have seen revenue “shrink to a trickle” so a level of panic is understandable. But, if you watch the video you can easily see a similarity to the approach espoused by President Donald Trump and several Republican governors.
These “leaders” somehow believe they know more about the disease and how to control it than do those who have the relevant knowledge and experience to interpret observable information.
Put another way, they imply that “you really can’t trust those experts.” Maddison charges the B.C. government with being “overzealous” in imposing the lockdown.
The video contains meaningless assertions, such as pointing out the high number of hospitals in the Interior Health region and the low average number of cases — without ever mentioning that most of these hospitals lack the capacity to handle the virus and treat severe cases.
It also speculates that continuing the lockdown on the economy will result in more deaths from heart attacks and other illnesses than from the virus — and offers no proof, perhaps because there is none.
Most bizarrely, the video claims that business can do the best job of diminishing the addictions, mental-health problems and domestic abuse problems that will likely flow from the lockdown and our collective fear of the coronavirus. How does Maddison know this?
As we all know to our sorrow, the lockdown is not cost-free. But allowing the virus to stage a resurgence because of too hasty action would also impose a heavy cost, not only in increased deaths but also in a need for a more extended period of lockdown.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.