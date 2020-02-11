It has been 10 days since Britain left the European Union, although it will continue to operate under EU rules as well as paying into the EU budget until Dec. 31, 2020. This is to provide a period of transition for both parties to see what type of trade treaty, if any, they can agree to.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is convinced that this move to leave the EU will usher in a “new dawn” for Britain. But a virtual army of commentators – for a wide range of reasons – do not share that optimistic opinion.
Negotiating a trade treaty with the EU in less than 11 months will be a miracle if it occurs. The UK has virtually zero leverage and the EU is unlikely to be willing to treat it as well as it has Norway and Switzerland in their treaties. After all why be accommodating to the UK and thus provide an incentive for other members to leave the Union?
Johnson is hoping as well to gain support from a reformed World Trade Organization. But that institution is involved in a complicated renegotiation of its structure and powers that will probably take at least two or more years to resolve.
Despite the hype about their “special relationship,” obtaining a favourable trade treaty with the U.S. is highly improbable, especially if, God forbid, Trump is re-elected. Trump just does not work that way. He really relishes being a bully and a weak Britain will be too tempting a target.
So British goods and services formerly not subject to tariffs entering the EU will now face them – which will mean rising prices for Europeans and shrinking demand for UK exports. It is also highly likely that some employers in industry, and perhaps services such as finance, will leave for Europe in order to avoid trans-border complications.
There is also the question of just how united the United Kingdom will be. A majority in Scotland, according to current poles, are in favour of separation and remaining in the EU. And Northern Ireland, which has benefited hugely from the elimination of a customs border between the north and the south will, if the southern Irish play their cards right, decide to finally unify the island under national government. Even Wales is being touted as a possible candidate for exit in order to remain in the EU.
What all this proves is that Mr. Johnson and his followers are living in la-la land. Back in the 18th century, the British ruling elite, through arrogance and stupidity, threw away the 13 colonies of what is now the U.S. Then they repeated this error, surrendering the northwestern states of what are now Oregon and Washington. Now in the 21st century they are doing it again.
Were Scotland, Ireland and – almost unimaginably – Wales to leave the UK in order to remain in the EU, England would shrink in importance to a middle power at best.
Unable to participate in the establishment of regulations governing commerce in its biggest market, Europe, and offering a less appealing future to its youth, particularly those who are technically trained can be expected to pursue emigration either to Europe or the U.S., Canada, Australia or New Zealand.
Rather than a new dawn of British greatness, the greater probability is for a protracted gradual decline in importance as its markets shrink, along with the ability to participate in determining their policy frameworks. Actual territory will likely shrink as well.
Perhaps a radical restructuring of Britain’s overall policy objectives, concurrent with a restructuring of its established but incoherent political parties, might lead to a new dawn but such change will be strongly resisted by both elites and the common folk.
Pulling out of the EU was a singularly stupid move which primarily benefits destructive forces such as Mr. Trump.
