Enjoyed memories shared by Regehr
Dear Editor:
Some musing about two things in Friday’s Herald.
It is astonishing how Trump supporters defend the indefensible. All this craziness surely will end in November. The whole world is counting on it, as we cannot continue with his nonsense.
On a more pleasant note, Frank Regehr’s guest column reflecting on childhood memories prodded me to flashback to earlier summer vacations, tenting with family here. My siblings and I spent countless hours on those leaking plywood paddleboards by the Sicamous.
Of course, it became first choice for a retirement home after considering the many options. Truly a place to stay forever.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Dogs need to be kept on a leash
Dear Editor:
I have a major complaint. Today my friend and I were out walking down by the end of The Channel on the west side where the gravel paths are next to Red Wing.
As we were walking, an older couple with a brown Lab was coming in the opposite direction a ways away. Suddenly their dog, which was unleashed, comes running quickly towards us. The dog began to jump up on me, paws all the way up to my chest. During this repetitive jumping and pawing, my phone fell out of my jacket pocket, falling to the ground. I picked up my phone to see that it had multiple cracks across it and a huge black spot on the corner which was not there before.
The dog continued to put its face into my groin and trying to jump up some more.
During this, the couple slowly walked towards us, with no sense of urgency and no yelling to the dog to stop or return to them. Finally, they came and the dog went over to them. Not one word of apology from the woman. She barely even looked in our direction as I loudly explained my screen was broken and I had just had it repaired which had cost me $220.
The gentleman apologized and went on his way, but did not offer to repair my phone. I know that they heard me and heard my friend explaining how the dog had caused my phone to drop and crack.
Later, we passed the woman further down the channel, her dog now on a leash, and she didn’t make eye contact, even when I yelled to her she should pay for my broken phone. Which she should.
The bigger problem than my phone is people should have their dogs on leashes at all times when out in public. Had I been a small child, that dog would have knocked me to the ground and caused potential injuries. Don’t get me wrong , I love dogs and have had one, but I don’t care how “tame” or “well behaved” your dog is, they are still animals and are unpredictable.
Please put them on leashes when people are around out in public.
To the woman in the red plaid jacket walking her chocolate Lab around noon on April 25 by The Channel, you owe me $220.
Adrienne Young
Penticton
Still ways we can improve education
Dear Editor:
“An opportunity to change schools for the better,” (Okanagan Weekend, April 25).
Patti Bacchus’s column again raises some vital questions about education in this new time. Perhaps there is now the opportunity for some real educational reform and revitalization.
With a new superintendent and parents doubtless eager to opt out of trying to be home-schooling experts, why not try some different options here in the Okanagan-Skaha district? Start primary and elementary students back at 8 a.m. and run the classes till noon. As necessary, teachers could access additional classrooms at middle and high schools.
During lunch hour, there could be both eating and playing — kids divided into various groups and assigned portions of schoolyards, playgrounds and parks. Extra supervision could be obtained by hiring senior high school students to help out.
While this is going on, the buses could make a second run to pick up middle and high school students and take them to their buildings. After dropping them off, they could then pick up and deliver the younger kids. By using big buses and with classroom assistants riding along, distancing could be practised as a kind of constructive game. Yes, this would mean doubling the bus mileage, but it would also give the drivers some extra revenue to help them recover some of their lost finances.
And during the mornings (7:30 - 11:30 a.m.), the custodial staff could be focussed on cleaning the middle and high schools and then switching after a half-hour lunch break to the primary and elementary schools for a vigorous cleaning from noon to 3:30 p.m.
By the way, in the afternoons should the higher grades need some extra space, they could utilize some of the elementary school facilities.
Please don’t tell me that this is too hard to contemplate. We pay our administrators good money because they are well-trained and smart. They should be able to figure this out relatively quickly. With the help of Interior Health, they can also develop daily monitoring programs so that at the first sign of an infection either the student or the classroom can be quarantined again.
Good educators are always looking for opportunities to innovate. Here is one that gives everyone a chance to either participate, evaluate or just observe. And if it works, think of the possibilities. And if it doesn’t, well we only have two months left in this school year.
Glenn W. Sinclair, Ph.D.
(Educational Administration)
Penticton
Project seems to benefit Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Re: “Fortis plans $200m pipeline east of Penticton” (Herald, April 16).
FortisBC, which has two major right-of-ways across our Sutherland Road property for high-voltage hydro lines and a high- pressure gas line, has informed us that their new 12-cm diameter gas pipeline requires yet a third right-of-way which preliminary plans indicate would place the pipeline just 26 meters from our home. It is unclear from the aerial photo and sketch we received, but it appears that our well (no city water here) would be compromised, our beloved 30-meter tall Ponderosa Pines cut and extremely steep gullies destabilized.
We bought this place 25 years ago to enjoy living with nature next to the former Sutherland Creek. Our five acres is recognized as ecologically important by the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society with whom we have a management agreement.
We know the grief First Nations’ members feel when big energy corporations decide to run pipelines through their reserves.
We agree with Len Fox, in a situation similar to ours, interviewed for “This is more than sour grapes” (Herald, April 18) who thinks the proposed line could use one of the existing right-of-ways.
FortisBC’s lead property consultant for this Okanagan Capacity Upgrade (OCU) project told us this new line was necessary to support growth in Kelowna. If it ends near Chute Lake, will it connect with another line?
It seems that this project will not benefit Penticton, but we have to suffer the consequences. We assume our property values will diminish so our taxes should too. Penticton gas customers will help foot the pipeline cost. We have yet to see any comments from our mayor or city council.
Do they approve?
FortisBC has never shown good faith in maintaining their two right-of-ways across our land. Huge trees have been topped or cut and dropped leaving all the debris on site. This is a fire hazard, as well as burying vegetation and spoiling free access to our land. When we complained, FortisBC responded that they are under no obligation to remove debris in a “rural” area.
We are under a great deal of stress over this, not to mention COVID-19. Is FortisBC taking advantage of this by launching their public consultation at this difficult time?
Anne Ginns
Penticton
Thanks everyone in Penticton
Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to also thank front-line workers, medical staff, nurses, doctors, etc., but let’s not forget all of the wonderful people of Penticton and the rest of the world for doing their job of staying at home, social distancing and doing whatever they can to keep this virus from spreading.
Please keep doing this very unselfish vigilance.
Gladwin Douglas
Penticton
Maybe this will be the year that...
Dear Editor:
Maybe this will be the year that Mariposa Lilies, Mission Bells, Ranunculus Camus and Lewisia Rediviva will be left unpicked and left to bloom and set seed this year.
Maybe this will be the year that the beautiful Kat stones at Blomley Rock on the Similkameen River will all be left at the bottom of the curve there.
Crafters, please consider something else on which to write short-lived sayings.
Maybe this will be the year that we review in our minds what an incredible province we live in.
Next year, then, we will perhaps consider all the groups on the ground who work to preserve the unique parts of our province.
Helen M. Moore
Penticton
Public safety is a priority more than cheaper electricity
Dear Editor:
A qualifier here is I do not live in Penticton, nor own property in Penticton. Taxes paid are for the most part just provincial and federal sales taxes while shopping in Penticton.
If the citizens of Penticton wish to spend their tax dollars on alternative energy sources when we have cheap, green, renewable, reliable, and available during peak demand times throughout the day (regardless of weather), hydro electric, go for it.
Where I have an issue, is using federal tax dollars and provincial tax dollars to subsidize these power alternatives when arguably there are other more pressing needs for tax dollars.
There are communities in the province that require safe drinking water. Communities that may need assistance with fire protection. Perhaps the ambulance service can look at the on-call rates for highly trained individuals that come to you in times of need.
Perhaps a few more conservation officers could be hired.
Think we get the idea.
The desire for subsidized alternative electrical supply when we have abundant hydro electric available is in my opinion virtue signaling.
I’m not against alternative energy sources, France for example has the lowest electrical charges after Norway (Hydro) as they get most of their supply from nuclear electrical generation.
Wind power would be terrific up in Haida Gwai with the diesel gensets used for back up.
The huge subsidy for Summerland’s solar project to me is confusing. What is so wrong with the approximate 12 cent KWH charge at the plug outlet? (Denmark — about 42 cents KWH.)
If town or city councils will front the entire cost of alternative-electrical supply, just how many projects would come to fruition? None I bet.
Chris Blann
Naramata
Vendors being treated unfairly
Dear Editor:
Some vendors at the Downtown Penticton Association market pay in the autumn and in advance to secure their stalls for the following market. I am one of those vendors who paid $850 last November for an upcoming market stall. Ten dollars of that fee is an administration fee. I did not withdraw from the market of my own volition.
The COVID- 19 crisis has caused the market to close. Executive director Lynn Allin and the board has decided that the vendors will only get a 50% refund. That means that not only do I not have an income for this year, but I cannot collect back $840 to help with my own living expenses.
I want to point out the unfairness of how the market is treating its vendors.
And to add to that, some vendors haven’t paid this year’s fees. So why am I being punished for paying in advance when other vendors pay nothing at all?
I have received nothing for the $420 that the market is keeping. I know that myself and other artisans are a big draw to the downtown core during the market hours. Yet, we are being punished financially.
I don’t know how Lynn Allin and the board can sleep at night knowing that they screwed the people who bring them business and who really need the money.
Shame on those who bite the hand that feeds them.
Hopefully this gives the public an idea of how unfair the market administration is to its vendors. When this crisis is over, I will be boycotting the market and the downtown merchants and I invite others who see this as unfair to join me.
Elizabeth Acker
Solar In Fusion Glass
We must listen to health-care experts
Dear Editor:
Re: “There’s a flipside to social distancing,” (Herald letters, April 24).
What is going on at the Penticton Herald? You print a letter from a dangerous individual, Thomas Hoenisch, that advocates ending social distancing, opening schools and businesses. This flies in the face of messaging from health-care professionals.
We are implored daily to stay home and ride this pandemic out. Mr. Hoenisch has decided on his own that time is up and let’s get back to normal.
I couldn’t help but notice your Herald poll shows 71% of respondents agree with Donald Trump to reopen the economy for work and socializing. Who are you people? What is going on in this valley that locals think this way?
To James Miller, shame on you. What kind of rag are you running where we have to read this propaganda? You need to decide whether you want to be part of the solution, or part of the problem.
John Bjerkan
Oliver