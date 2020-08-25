Evacuees offer heartfelt thanks
Dear Editor:
To all of those who served us during the Christie Mountain forest fire evacuation:
As we drove away from our home in the Christie Mountain area on the night of Aug. 18, 2020, we felt no little consternation. We drove to the evacuation centre in Penticton and lined up behind other tired, fearful neighbours. The adrenaline rush from frantic packing of what seemed most important at the time didn’t leave until sometime the next day, to be followed by a deep sense of numbness.
What made it easier and more bearable were the kind, generous and patient people with whom we had the pleasure of dealing.
The evacuation centre, where we ended up several times to renew accommodation and food vouchers, was filled with volunteers extraordinaire. They really looked after us.
Wright’s Campground, the Penticton Lakeside Resort and even the parking lot behind St. Ann’s Catholic Church, where we spent the first night of the fire, all made us feel genuinely welcome.
White Spot, where we used our meal vouchers, provided outstanding service with genuine smiles, even though the serving staff was overrun by evacuees — all in the midst of a pandemic. But it was more than just friendliness from these places and people.
It was the individuals, each with their own troubles, some on evacuation alert themselves, some doing back-to-back double shifts to deal with the unexpected overflow of 300-plus households looking for places to sleep, eat and find shelter for their animals, that helped us cope with the situation.
Our treatment by these various places and individuals gave us more than shelter in a firestorm; they gave a feeling of home to the suddenly homeless.
Thank you again Laura, Kara, Manon, Cristal and the many, many people and businesses of Penticton who stepped up to the plate to help us and our neighbours out.
Thank you to the firefighters, police, volunteers, campground, hotel, businesses, and restaurants who helped us through that first awful night and the daze/days that followed.
We are profoundly grateful, and you are awesome. You really are!
C.H. MacDonald & family
Okanagan Falls
Most Canadians are doing their part
Dear Editor:
Canadians can take pride in our efforts to manage COVID-19. Congratulations.
But unfortunately, there comes a point when constant negative criticism turns many off. Especially when they are being responsible, responsible in their own way, in this manner every Canadian is to be praised.
Our large number of survivors, the 30,000 ventilators coming into use, vaccine development, success upon success is working wonders. Most of us are wearing masks and keeping a distance most of the time, congratulations, well done.
Now a fresh, welcoming complying approach could put an end to COVID-19 and getting back to work.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Tories, Bloc want to usurp power
Dear Editor:
Watching Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s performance of throwing redacted copies into the air, exclaiming Liberals are hiding the truth, epitomize the truth about these investigations — they are not about substance, they are just political theatre.
Poilievre is a polarizing figure in Ottawa. Detractors such as former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair called him “smug and arrogant.”
His former boss, Stockwell Day, said “Poilievre is hard to know, but he’s always willing to take on the difficult tasks.” Today he relishes his role as the party’s lead prosecutor.
The Liberals have admitted this was not their finest hour, but it was an emergency and Canadians needed help right away. If the process got sloppy it was because Liberals were in haste to do good.
Released documents clearly show what the Liberals have said along. Conservatives did find one descriptive flip-comment among the 5,000 pages.
But does one comment constitute a scandal? Or does it just indicate somebody might need a vacation.
Poilievre has delivered a constant stream of bad-faith arguments. Using cabinet confidentially redactions, he concludes the Liberals are hiding something; therefore the investigation must continue — baseless partisan puffery looking to build a mountain of scandal out of a molehill of procedural errors.
Conservatives are offering Canadians Stephen Harper redux — back to the future.
Except, we’ve already realized those answers did not fit well then and we know they certainly don’t fit our post COVID-19 world now.
The prorogation shut down the unproductive Conservative tactic of endless, time-wasting partisan attacks and reset the legislative agenda, to bring in sweeping changes to Canada’s social safety net.
In Ottawa today, the centre is under attack from the fringe; the Conservatives and Bloc seek to usurp power; the Liberals, NDP and Greens want to help Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Prime minister lacks social conscience
Dear Editor:
Re: Editorial, “The End of Progressive Conservatives,” (Herald, Aug. 25).
Surely you jest esteemed dditor. Peter McKay is a fine person, I have even met him on several occasions. But to suggest without him leading the Conservative
party there will be no social conscience or clear environmental policies suggest to me that you have become a shill for certain voices in the eastern media. Is social conscience only acceptable if it agrees with you? And does a clear environmental policy require your approval?
Currently, I would suggest our federal government has no conscience at all, dislikes women who stand up to the prime minister, thinks ethics is simply a subject students should only take as an option and has no place in government, and socially disparages anyone without a major tilt to the left.
As for environmental policies it doesn’t seem to know what it wants as it had little regard to environmental health in January when it refused to listen to its own military and shut down travel from China, it thinks western oil and gas are the only sources of energy that require environmental impact yet believe oil tankered in from Washington State and up the St. Lawrence is much better.
I could go on and on.
The point is that I think you should demonstrate more commitment to time if not to research. The new leader has been in position less than 48 hours.
Let’s follow him for a few weeks and then further while he faces parliament and then further on the campaign trail.
Perhaps you will discover a broader interpretation of social conscience and a deeper appreciation of sensible, realizable environmental policies.
Glenn W. Sinclair
Penticton
B.C. lucky to have Trudeau, Horgan
Dear Editor:
We are so lucky here in Canada — and particularly in British Columbia — where we have leaders who are doing their best to take care of regular Canadian citizens during the pandemic.
In so many other countries, people are left to fend for themselves without any sort of caring or monetary support.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been going out of his way to try to make sure that all citizens are getting the money they need to survive through these unusual circumstances.
It makes me very unhappy to see opposition parties not supporting him and doing their best to undermine him and make him look bad.
I’m not saying he’s perfect, but he is doing his best to support us all.
He should be getting our encouragement and gratitude rather than having to endure intemperate recriminations from people like Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre.
If Poilievre wants to help make things work well, he should make helpful suggestions that could be gratefully acknowledged by the Liberals and then taken into account before final decisions are made.
Co-operation among political parties is the only way forward.
In British Columbia, Premier John Horgan is focusing on providing services to protect health and safety, on giving immediate relief to people and businesses, and on planning for B.C.’s economic recovery over the long term.
That’s the right path for our provincial government to be taking and we need to be cheering them on as well.
My best wishes and a heartfelt thank you to both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan.
We are fortunate to have you in charge.
Jean Jenkins
Saanich