It might be a process of aging. Perhaps it’s a sign of some slight personal growth. Maybe it’s a direct result of the recent deaths of several people with whom I shared proximity. Whatever the cause, or causes, I have incurred a drastically heightened focus on developing the deeper, more substantial part of my life and a corresponding lack of tolerance for that which is superficial.
Two metaphors explain the change.
I know very little about sailing. I grew up on the Prairies and the only sailboats with which I was acquainted fit in my bathtub. I have been told, however, that for a sailboat to not capsize in a storm there must be more weight below the waterline than above it.
It seems an appropriate symbol for my growing understanding of life. Our western fascination with form and appearance is rapidly proving insufficient as life’s storms rock the boats of both society and our individual lives.
The second metaphor comes from a recent story from the Lower Mainland. A condo owner noticed ill-fitting doors and cracks in the walls of his condominium only to have investigation reveal that the owner of the unit below him had removed bearing walls to create a more open concept for his unit. The subsequent lack of support almost brought the whole thing crashing down.
Depth matters. Foundations and bearing walls matter. It’s imperative to ensure there is sufficient weight beneath the waterline if our lives are to survive the storms.
Friend and mentor Gordon MacDonald wrote that there are four seasons that challenge the depth of our lives. There is the season of crisis, or the things we can’t control. There is the season of wonder, the things we cannot explain. The season of aging, the thing we can’t avoid. And, there is the season of discipline, which he describes as the things we’d rather not do.
Each season exposes whether there is and has been enough attention paid to what lies beneath the water line of life.
One of Jesus’ more popular stories described two builders. One elected to build on the beach. It was far easier to erect a house right on the sand. It was simple construction, fantastic view and easy to go for a swim. The other elected the much more difficult task of moving up onto a rocky ledge, chipping away the rocky outcroppings and building on the much more challenging but stable foundation.
The focus of the story is that for a period of time you couldn’t tell the difference. Both were waterfront homes and it seemed the man who chose the cheaper, easier route had the edge.
But then Gordon MacDonald’s seasons came. Storms struck. The rain came down, the tide rose and the house on the sand collapsed but the house on the rock remained firm.
It was a powerful reminder to go deep, to establish a life foundation on something that can withstand the storms, because storms do come to all of us.
Perhaps I am just getting a bit older but whatever the cause, building above the waterline has lost its appeal.
Increasingly I intend to build the parts of my life that you can’t see.
