Letters to the Editor (6): Saturday, November 9, 2019
Beautiful letter, beautiful couple
Dear Editor:
Re: “Dear, you’re like an old car” (Herald/ Courier letters, Nov. 7).
William S. Peckham, what a beautiful letter, what a beautiful couple! Thank you! If that’s “the way you remember it,” we should all be so lucky!
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Supports Costco development
Dear Editor:
“Neighbours offer Costco no welcome” by Ron Seymour (Courier, Nov. 7, Herald, Nov. 8).
I dislike the impression that was given in the news coverage that most condo owners in the area of the proposed new Costco in Kelowna do not approve.
I don’t know who Seymour or Ron Ready talked to, but I also attended this information session and certainly did not get that impression. I arrived early and the room was already crowded and I heard no dissenting voices.
Ready stated that he spoke with many of the 18 strata councils in the area. I live in Bristol Gardens, which is most affected by this building and, to my knowledge, he has not spoken to any of our strata council members.
Ready stated that 300 people attended and Derek Edstrom, a city director, said that only 150 attended.
That is quite a difference!
A Costco official was asking everyone to register, so maybe the figures could be checked for an accurate number.
Yes, traffic could be a problem, but where can you go in Kelowna where traffic isn’t a problem? I drive past the present Costco on Baron several times a week and I have never been held up by congestion at the entrances.
Of course, some people object. That is just human nature. Maybe these people should stop and think that city council is eventually going to allow this property to be developed. It could become a 30-storey high rise, a drug house, a strip mall that is open 24 hours or Costco.
I personally am in favour of the Costco development as are many of my neighbours in Bristol Gardens.
Joyce Sherwood
Kelowna
Amazingly long medical wait lists
Dear Editor:
In June 2015, I was referred to a Penticton orthopedic surgeon to assess the need for a hip replacement. It took three months to see the physician and nine months of waiting to receive the surgery for a total of over 12 months from initial referral to the surgery.
Because I was left with pain with each step in the thigh muscle in the leg operated on, I was referred to a Kelowna neurosurgeon. It took three months to see the neurosurgeon and four months until the surgery, the later time shortened only because I paid privately to have an MRI test.
From referral to the surgery was over seven months from initial referral for this surgery.
Because the second surgery did not eliminate the pain in my thigh muscle, I was then referred to an orthopedic surgeon in Vancouver. It took three months to see the physician and nine months to receive the surgery for a total of 12 months from referral to surgery.
Six months after the Vancouver surgery, I was free of thigh pain and declared able to return to normal activity. I spent 49 months from initial referral for assessment to the final medical release from my third operation — June 2015 to June 2019. During these four-plus years I waited a total of nine months to see these three physicians and I waited 21 months for the three surgeries to take place.
So, a total of 30 of those 49 months I was on various waiting lists.
I would hate to be a physician who is seeing patients daily, leaving his or her office in need of surgery this week or this month, but knowing that it will be months and months before that surgery will be provided.
Unfortunately, in my experience, wait times to see specialists and receive “elective” surgery have not changed from when I had back surgery in 1982. Maybe they are even longer now.
The question is, how does the public get the government to address this long-standing health care problem instead of moving on to some new initiative that catches the public interest for an election cycle?
Until the government responds in a truly substantive fashion, citizens should presently plan on a long, long wait time to see a specialist and receive “elective” surgery in B.C.
Max Uhlemann
Oliver
Solution: relocate Gospel Mission
Dear Editor:
I have owned and operated Blonde Women’s Retail Boutique on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna for 16 years.
From the trenches, I can tell you that the daily condition of our downtown has never been such a disappointing embarrassment. Every day, my employees report incidents of horrifying hassles from unsavoury clientele whose only purpose when they come inside my store is to hurl insults, terrify my staff and customers and steal.
These unfortunate residents have taken over. They have more rights than taxpaying residents. These are not weekly or monthly disturbances, they are daily.
My employees are terrified to come to work and locals are coming downtown less and less because of this particular issue. Fortunately, my business thrives in the summer when the tourists brave the streets, but even they are electing to visit alternative destinations because of the increasingly sketchy Kelowna vibe.
I have travelled extensively and have always treasured visiting the downtown heart of cities and communities. Downtowns are important, and this is why I originally invested in Kelowna’s in 2004. Approximately 180 businesses have closed or relocated from our downtown since I started my business.
If the homeless and drug-infested population does not get handled swiftly and properly, our once-vibrant downtown is going to become a ghost town overrun with what looks to me like a zombie apocalypse.
I am sensitive to the predicament of these individuals, and the solution is simple, relocate the Gospel Mission.
Our community is growing at a whiplash pace, so the faster that this relocation can happen, the better. How can I help?
Raegan Hall
Kelowna
Trudeau, Singh should resign
Dear Editor:
I find it mildly entertaining that some Liberals and many in the media are graciously suggesting that the Conservative leader, Andrew Scheer, resign, after his party’s election showing.
The Conservatives received 6.2 million votes, 250,000 more than the Liberals and the most in the history of the party, including 2011, when they won a majority. They also increased their number of seats by 22, from 99 to 121.
Under Justin Trudeau, the Liberals lost their majority-government status and surrendered 27 seats, including all in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
I’m not sure Jagmeet Singh of the NDP has much to jump up and down about either, after his party’s seat total plummeted from 39 to 24.
Given the disastrous Liberal and NDP election showings, perhaps Trudeau and Singh should contemplate resigning instead. So odd how Scheer is the only one spoken about in that regard the media, though. Very odd indeed.
G.K. Schick
Victoria
Remembering our child war veterans
Dear Editor:
As a child, I survived every day of my first six years with perfect attendance at in England, during the adult Second World War.
I lost my entire family, making a normal childhood totally non-existent. I was exiled to Canada in 1947, to another British orphanage. I am also a veteran who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
I wrote this poem in November 2004.
Never Forget the Forgotten
Children of War
A two minute silence would be observed around the world at the 11th hour on this 11th day the 11th month of every year.
The mist rose slowly in the early dawn, leaving dew drops glistening on manicured lawns.
White crosses and poppies come to mind, mixed with sadness in a child’s mind
A special day this would be, to thank the veterans that kept us free.
The only sounds are heart beats in the chest, as comrades remember who gave their best.
Standing quietly feeling sad and alone, minds flood with memories of those who never came home.
As the Bugle sounds one more time, remember those who gave or put life on the line.
One historical battle sadly forgotten on Remembrance Day, are the unmentioned veteran children, exiled from family far away.
I am one child of war that lost it all, why do children take a life-time fall?
Adults failed to keep me safe after Wars end, this Orphans war will never end.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
