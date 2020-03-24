It would be difficult not to realize that there is a problem with drugs in Penticton. On February 25, 2020, there was an article in the Penticton Herald newspaper written by Herald staff. It was entitled “21 overdose deaths a record for Penticton” with the sub-title: “Drug crisis”.
The article, using findings from the B.C. Coroners Service, said that “21 people died of suspected drug overdoses in the city last year, up from the previous high of 16 in 2018. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was detected in 19 of those deaths.”
Pathways Addiction Resource Centre in Penticton has been offering help to individuals who are having a problem with drugs.
Pathways is a non-profit society that has been offering out-patient counselling to individuals, couples, and families who have direct substance abuse issues. They also provide youth addiction services, and prevention and assessment services for local area schools.
I have been a supporter of Pathways and have been in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on their behalf a number of occasions, and many times individuals have said to me that someone close to them has been helped with their problem by Pathways.
Recently, Pathways has been looking for a facility so they can move and expand their services.
One of the things they want to do is open a “daytox” program.
This would be a program for people here in Penticton so they would not have to go to Kamloops, Kelowna, or some city that has a daytox program. Instead they could remain here to get help.
Right now people who want to detox have to leave town, and many times they are on a wait list to receive treatment. Sometimes that means they have to wait overnight or return home. And this often results in them relapsing and having to start the cycle all over.
If Pathways is successful in securing a facility, detox patients would not have to stay somewhere overnight and there would be no waiting. Regardless of what our views may be toward those taking drugs, they are fellow citizens in need of help.
I was surprised to learn that the City of Penticton turned down a request for help.
But we are hoping that individuals and organizations in our area will see this as an important project and need that will help reduce the drug problem in Penticton.
May it be so for us!