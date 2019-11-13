For those who thought “The Apprentice” made for compelling reality television, this time it’s playing out for real and before our very own eyes.
On Wednesday, the Donald Trump public impeachment hearings in Congress marked the first time the American public could watch and listen to the witnesses whose testimony is at the core of the Democrats’ investigation.
This is a first for Trump, but it has happened before. Think back to the Watergate hearings of the mid-1970s.
While it might seem cheap that we’re able to treat this as “light entertainment,” it’s a good thing — no matter whose side you’re on — that we can watch the hearings and decide for ourselves.
For those who believe the mainstream media is the “enemy of the people,” orchestrating the creation of “fake news,” nothing is filtered or edited.
The Trump inquiries were foreshadowed in 1995 by the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
That was the first time cameras were allowed in a courtroom for a significant case.
Now, nearly 25 years later, it’s trivial but it taught a generation of Americans about the court system. Many knew little about it because many had never been inside a courtroom.
It’s a tad disturbing that it created household names like Judge Lance Ito, house guest Kato Kaelin and loyal housekeeper Mrs. (Rosa) Lopez, but it was definitely a watershed moment.
What began in Washington on Wednesday will definitely be another.
Step right up, folks, you’re watching a bizarre chapter in American history unfold.
Whatever happens, there are two things we guarantee — an incredible amount of dough will be spent on this, and several people will sign lucrative book deals.
