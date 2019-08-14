I don’t want to give the American president any more press than he already gets, but I was confronted with his brand of hate right here in Canada ... by a Canadian.
Facebook is a wonderful way to connect with family and friends from days gone by, but it is also a way to find out a person’s true colours.
I am a person, or at least I was, who believed in peace, love and joy, but times have changed. I used to see the glass as half-full, but now I see it as half-full of mistrust.
I used to turn the other cheek, forgive and forget, but not anymore after waking up to the reality that I’ve been lied to so many times and taken advantage because of my good-natured outlook.
I know I can’t vote in an American election, but I can warn you that the Nazis are coming to a town near you — maybe even your neighbourhood.
Haters are cowards that hide behind masks, and spread just like a virus online.
I’ve lost some so-called “friends” through Facebook. People I thought were decent, kindhearted people, but as it turns out they were in bed with some vile politicians.
These people know I’m a Native person, but yet they “shared” words of hate online by posting some puck spewed by some political troll.
Needless to say I, “un-friended” them, but not before learning a hard lesson that the old adage “keep your friends close, but your enemies closer” is bullshit — shame and shun these racist jack-holes.
U.S. president Donald Trump’s divisive propaganda has spread to the “True north strong and free.” If we don’t stand on guard for thee it could cost us our reputation as being a welcoming, friendly nation.
I’d like you to remember that if you fall into one of these categories it’s your duty as a Canadian to fight the “right” with all you might.
• Do you have a family member that fought the Nazis?
• Did your relatives immigrate to this great country?
• Do you know or have a gay person in your family?
• Do you know a person of colour?
• Do you have empathy for a person with a disability?
• Do you believe in religious freedoms?
• Do you love Canada?
I wonder what your great, great grandfather or mother would think of you if you admired a Nazi racist?
Unless you’re a person of Native heritage; your family is made up of immigrants. Take the Irish for instance; there was a time that no one would hire them, and told them to “Go back where they came from.” The German, Jewish and Polish people where shunned, hated and even beaten to death.
Gay people can’t change who they are, no more than a person can change their true colour.
Do you feel any emotion for a person in a wheelchair, if you don’t you need to see a therapist, and I feel sorry for your disability.
If you love Canada, stand up against politicians who spread white nationalism. Do your research before you vote for a Canadian Trump.
If you put a bunch of babies of different backgrounds in a room, they’ll happily play, smile and enjoy themselves.
It just goes to prove hate is taught.
Religions are the worst offenders of all. Christians voted on mass for Trump.
Oh, Canada!
