Royal ripoff on insurance
Dear Editor:
Has anyone renewed their car insurance lately? Our daughter has never had an insurance claim for 37 years, but guess what ICBC took away? Her safe driving deductible and her insurance increased $800.
I believe Premier John Horgan said people’s insurance with safe driving records was going to go down.You do the math.
Gloria Basham
Peachland
You must work for the good life
Dear Editor:
There is no doubt, as pointed out in Tim Schroeder’s excellent column of Oct. 12, that we should be very thankful for living in a country like Canada.
Does that mean that it couldn’t be better, particularly for the people that have little or nothing for a variety of reasons (such as birth circumstances and upbringing, physical and mental disorders, ill- health, etc.)?
Over time, the disparity between those that have great wealth and those that survive on very little has grown exponentially.Corporate and union public-interest groups finance political party’s re-election campaigns and influence public policies, programs and expenditures. Our criminal justice system has become enabling to criminals over time rendering citizens vulnerable to criminal acts. The rights of criminals appear to trump that of the law-abiding public.
For a variety of reasons governments fail to prioritize properly, and squander available resources on unneeded programs requiring excessive staff. These squandered or mis-allocated financial resources could be directed to programs to benefit the disadvantaged at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
Schroeder points out correctly that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, although positive, can, and often does, lead people to believe that they are entitled to the good life without applying yourself and working for it.
These rights have to be balanced against responsibility and accountability for one’s actions.This is often missing resulting in many of the social problems that society currently and increasingly faces.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Kelowna Council can leave a legacy
Dear Editor:
Kelowna mayor and council, you have an opportunity to leave a legacy for future generations and show that you are forward thinkers.
What a rare and wonderful opportunity to give the community a vibrant arts and entertainment centre that could, with the right plan, rival other cities.
What a shame to let this chance go by to build something architecturally outstanding for the centre of our fast-growing and beautiful city. Please give a second thought to not letting this once in a lifetime opportunity slip by.
Sally Bonshor
Kelowna
Food waste is just wrong
Dear Editor:
Why is the discussion of regenerative land practices not a priority around British Columbia as it is in many other agricultural areas?
I see some organic farmers using these practices here, but not enough.
Non-industry funded science is showing that biodiversity in living ecosystems prevents severe pest damage better than the industrial chemical or GMO (genetically modified organism) approaches.
Living soil in a living ecosystem will balance out the damage done to human crops, this is shown by science.
It’s time we started mimicking nature rather than fighting it (as the industry promotes, as it feeds their sales).
Part of the problem is the food waste encouraged by the commercial insistence on perfect products, as if nature were a factory production line.
I eat apples even if there is an imperfection, I don’t see why we can’t have a seconds bin for those of us happy to eat imperfect food rather than throwing it all in the garbage.
Food waste for aesthetics is just wrong when people go hungry.
And finally, how about our government agriculturists start looking at regenerative soil practices, instead of the dead zones of spraying toxic carcinogens around farms that we now have?
Biodiverse living ecosystems are the way that works.
S. Leblanc
Kelowna
Religion starts most conflicts
Dear Editor:
Recent events in the Middle East corroborate my belief that most religions are simply superstitions and delusions and result in the causation of animosity between groups with differing beliefs.
Politics enters the equation when rulers decide which religion, or variation thereof, should be emblematic of that country resulting in anxiety, rebellion and frequently breaks into civil strife. When the antagonists are separated by lines drawn in the sand it can become a conflict between nations.
For those of you unfamiliar with the religions in Turkey and Syria, the two countries presently in conflict, a brief explanation of their religious beliefs can help.
Seventy per cent of Syrians are Sunni Islamic. Islam is a monotheistic belief in Allah and follows the teaching of the written sacred text, the Qur’an.
Islam is believed to be an extension of Judaism and Christianity with the belief that Muhammad is the final prophet of God, in a long chain of prophets, from Adam on down to John the Baptist, Jesus, and finally Muhammad.
The differences between Sunni and Shia Muslims arose from a disagreement over the succession to Muhammad — Ali ibn Abi Talib the Shia choice, or Abu Bakr, the Sunni Choice or perhaps from a Christian point of view — Mathew or John.
Religion in Turkey is represented by 99.8% Muslim — mostly Sunni but approximately 20% are Alevi Muslims.
Alevis are found primarily in Turkey among ethnic Turks and Kurds — and this is where the conflict begins.
The Kurdish–Turkish conflict is an armed conflict between the Republic of Turkey and various Kurdish insurgent groups, which have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan, or to have autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for Kurds inside the Republic of Turkey.
An analogy might be using Manitoba where the Mennonites form a small minority among the prominently Catholic and various Christian denominations. If the Mennonites were particularly antagonistic towards the “others” they might consider a violent means to establish their religious superiority. If this mutual hostility continued, it could lead to warfare — however, most Mennonites are conscientious objectors so there is little chance of that happening.
But, in the Middle East, incompatibility over trivial differences in beliefs is settled by guns, tanks, bombs and sometimes chemical warfare — about a little thing like Muhammad’s successor.
And it all begins with irrational beliefs.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Abbott Street unique area
Dear Editor:
People in Kelowna, the Okanagan, and tourists from everywhere love to walk, cycle, and enjoy the ambience, the large trees, the heritage homes along the Abbott Recreation Corridor — walking distance from downtown.
This is truly a unique area.
However, we may lose our much loved Heritage Conservation Area to development. A developer has purchased the Murchison House at 1781 Abbott Street. The proposal is to use a Heritage Revitalization Agreement (HRA) to move the house closer to Abbott Street and convert it to 100% commercial/ office space. This is against the Guidelines for a Heritage Revitalization Agreement which states the residence has to have 60% residential component. (A Heritage Revitalization Agreement is meant to allow an owner to generate small business type of income to help towards the maintenance of their heritage home.)
The developer also proposes to build two new three-bedroom residential units as a duplex at the back of the lot under the same HRA to circumvent a zoning change application. New builds are also not part of a HRA.
The proposal is to have a five-person office (only two are allowed under the HRA). Only two parking stalls are planned for the five office workers with the office operating six days a week 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no accommodation for client parking. The commercial use will increase local vehicle traffic and street parking including along the Abbott Recreation Corridor.
If this application is approved, it will set a precedent for heritage houses in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation area to be converted to commercial/office with no residential component, and the building of residential units, which do not fit into the neighbourhood and go against the specific design guidelines for the area.
If this is approved, how can the City say no to the next application for conversion of a heritage home to 100% office and the construction of new builds all under a Heritage Revitalization Agreement?
This is a slippery slope.
The public hearing is Oct. 22 and the planning department is supporting this.
We need to stop this degradation of our prized linear parkway and the Heritage Conservation Area. Council needs to say no... can we rely on them? If you are concerned about this, please write or email the mayor and council by Oct. 21 (mayorandcouncil@kelowna.ca) and attend the public hearing.
Dr. Erica Bell-Lowther, President
Kelowna South Central Association of Neighbourhoods
