Paraphrasing former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden: It is your patriotic duty to wear a mask to protect your fellow citizens.
The same sentiment will apply to a COVID-19 vaccine when available. Unfortunately there may be some risk to a vaccine.
Development of a polio vaccine started in about 1935. A commercially successful version developed by Dr. Salk did not arrive until 1952, a span of 17 years. The Salk type suffered a setback, as Cutter Laboratory of California made a bad batch, paralyzing the limbs of 250 people who received it.
I remember early in elementary school reacting with joyous surprise as the Saban vaccine was taken orally like cherry cough syrup, rather than a jab in the arm.
Fast forward 70 years. We are hoping to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year. Even taking into account astonishing advances in medical technology, clinical trials and enhanced safety protocols, many of us will refuse to be inoculated. It gives one pause comparing 17 years for a polio serum and one year for a COVID-19 vaccine.
We may face mandatory immunization in order to go to school, work in health care, visit loved-ones in a care facility and possibly to travel to other countries. Expect the usual outcry from the “anti-vaxxers” who are better referred to as “pro-disease.” Others may forego the shot, as their experience with recent flu jabs may have been ineffective. Please get a flu shot this fall.
Anecdotally in my circle of friends and family, those who have compromised health are certainly signing up. Those who are not afraid of contracting COVID-19 having no regard for infecting others will refuse. (Insert Donald Trump and U.S. Republicans here.)
You and I have probably between six and 10 months to make up our minds.
———
Moving on now, let’s revisit water meters in Summerland.
I have been receiving e-mails and have been stopped on the street by those citizens angered by the possibility of having to pay up to $3,500 for a meter on their existing second water connection for irrigation.
In Summerland, as of February 2019, 485 meters manufactured by Neptune Technology Group had failed and they continued to fail at the rate of 15 to 20 a month.
Summerland was forced to hire a contractor to clear the backlog of replacements. In one incident a meter exploded inside a home, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars of damage. Summerland denied the homeowner compensation to recover his household insurance deductible, citing it was unusual for a meter to fail.
Court appearances are pending, adding further increased costs to the taxpayer in what appears to be a losing case for Summerland. West Kelowna has had to replace 1,000 of their meters.
The wholesale cost of the newer version Neptune meter is $610.34. I suspect less in a bulk buy. It is a big jump from the cost of the new meter to the proposed $3,500 charge to property owners to dig a pit to put it in.
I do not believe the Summerland victims of the meter fiasco are going to leave quietly.
——-
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur living in Summerland.