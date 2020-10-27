Classic economics is based on the principle that supply and demand and free and open competition will set the best price for goods and services.
Classic economics is also based on the need and value of continued financial growth of companies (short term return on investment), of countries (Gross Domestic Product) and of individuals.
These basic principles have significant and dramatic short falls in addressing the desired progress for countries and humanity including:
• GDP expressed in monetary terms does not express value. An example of this is the flat screen TV, which continues to grow in value with larger sizes and smart technology while dropping in price. Rapidly changing technology means this imbalance is widely spread.
• Organizations involved in the financial processes such as banks, financial institutions, and governments (through taxation and trade) follow or try to follow the same flawed principles of classic economics. This pursuit of short-term interests has resulted in the continued boom and bust economic history illustrated by the Great Depression and Below Prime Mortgage Recession. We don’t seem to learn from the experiences.
• Labour, the basic participant in the financial process is broadly taxed, while capital goods that produce products, including land, are subject to much lower taxation (such as capital gains). As the rich own the vast majority of the capital goods, the rich continue to get richer at the expense of the poor.
• Classic economics does not specifically and appropriately value those who participate in the economy. Particularly those who are not paid wages, including housewives, child minders, volunteers, and grass roots organizations and associated community resources (an example is community gardens).
• The economics of unanticipated events like pandemics, and climate change are not sufficiently understood and as recently illustrated are approached on an ad-hoc basis.
• The short-term perspective of classic economics results in continuing and growing inequality that will continue to disrupt and destroy our societies including our democracies. The best current example is the US. Surprisingly, many of those who support right-wing politics are those who are most hurt by the inequality. I believe that this is reinforced by the political right focusing an inappropriate fear of “socialism.”
• To the best of my knowledge, the role of technology (particularly as reflected by patents) and the ability to create money are not properly included in classic economics.
• The ability to reuse, regenerate and recycle and create goods of value are not properly considered.
• Classic economics fails to properly appreciate and understand human nature. Specifically, most people are not totally self-interested, calculating and of fixed interests.
• Many international businesses are able to distort their tax, and responsibilities to humanity by inappropriately promoting the value of their investment or receiving their revenues off shore.
The title of this column was inspired by the book “Doughnut Economics’ by Kate Raworth. This book suggests that a new economics needs to be developed, starting with economists defining theory that allows humanity to thrive, and addresses the shortfall of current classic economics.
The new economics must also move away from the false perception that the current market is the best source of defining value. The new economics will promote governments to define the appropriate practices for their economies to thrive, based on the new economic theories.
In many instants the best practices will need to be defined, tested, and refined by the new practicing economists. The new economics will realize that continued escalating growth in a limited world with a population that is continuing to grow is not realistic, and will also ensure that humanity can continue to thrive and prosper.
Although there are some obvious processes to address the short falls known today, they are often undervalued, incomplete and not appreciated.
For anyone with a significant interest in this topic, I recommend reading the book. The book is more complete and more extensive than this column.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author, “How WE Can Save the World.”