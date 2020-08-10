The plight of Oliver’s Frank Venables Theatre was the subject of a recent article published in The Herald by Sophie Carrigan Gray, a local journalism initiative reporter.
Like many other COVID-affected organizations, the theatre does not fit into the compartments required to receive aid in the form of a government grant, nor for the subsidizing of wages.
The Harold Simpson Youth Centre in Summerland is in a similar pickle.
(Full disclosure: I am the president of the Summerland Youth Centre Association, the society that operates the building.)
First some background.
The SYCA became a registered B.C. society in 1949. At that time, the society operated the gymnasium previously belonging to the Okanagan Baptist College. The college shut its doors in 1916 as a great number of students and staff volunteered to serve in the war effort.
In 1994, the current Youth Centre was built on Peach Orchard Road. The money for
construction was raised through local fundraising, some grants from foundations and the local credit union. The mandate of the SYCA is to operate a building to be made available for the youth of Summerland.
The youth centre has been hit hard. As soon as the District of Summerland closed their recreational buildings, the youth centre closed as well on March 15.
The rental income for the youth centre’s building has been impacted by the physical distancing requirements. Its baseline income is from groups such as scouts, guides, cadets and the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club. All pay a yearly rental fee.
The SYCA relies on rental income from groups and individuals using the building for meetings, receptions and parties. This income has decreased by more than 95%. Other activities such as volleyball, pickleball, and quilters are unlikely to return any time soon as their members are elderly.
The building has had to keep its custodian engaged as the Okanagan Boys & Girls Club use the building daily for their summer day camp program. He is required to do “deep pandemic cleaning” and inspect the building regularly for insurance purposes.
The Youth Centre building is obviously filling a need in Summerland, but there are other organizations in similar dire straits.
Penticton’s own B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame and amazingly, the Kelowna Airport Authority (because it is municipally-owned) are among those that do no qualify. It was reported in May, passenger traffic had declined from a daily average of 6,000 to 1,000. YLW depends on passenger and airline landing fees to survive.
Using an analogy from MP Dan Albas, the government ship has hit the COVID iceberg and only the government can decide how many lifeboat seats are available for the organizations in jeopardy of drowning in debt.
It would be a shame if any of these organizations were left behind.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.