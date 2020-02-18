New trustees not to blame for problem
Dear editor:
In response to the recent Herald articles on the current school board I would like to point out the following.
Four of the current trustees were not part of the board that gave the superintendent her large wage increase. Nor were they part of the board that declined the review from the province.
I would imagine that the decisions of the previous board had some impact on why the new trustees ran in the first place. These individuals instead of simply being keyboard warriors stepped up and did something. Kudos to them.
Now these new trustees have jumped into a budget nightmare that they did not create.
Before we jump on the anti-school board bandwagon let’s remember that four of the current trustees stepped up to try to do something about the previous decisions that were being made.
Let’s also remember that three of the trustees who were on the board that gave the pay raise and declined the help were then subsequently voted back in by the public.
Lastly, I would encourage you to please attend some school board meetings in person before casting judgement. Listen for yourself what questions the trustees are asking of the staff.
Listen to what the trustees have to say regarding the decisions that have to be made.
Base your opinions on what you see and hear for yourself, not just what you are reading in the media.
Chris Stewart
Penticton
Independence will take many years
Dear editor:
Unfortunately, David Bond in his column in Wednesday’s Herald, has fallen for the pitch made for Scottish independence by Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party.
This is her “Holy Grail” and has been for many years. She has told the Scottish people (who voted to remain in the EU) that, if Scotland becomes an independent country it will immediately resume membership of the EU. That cannot happen and Ms. Sturgeon knows it.
The EU has made it very clear that any newly independent country (including Scotland) would have to follow strict EU procedures for such countries. This would have applied even if the UK had remained an EU member.
That procedure is as follows: Immediately upon becoming independent, the new country would cease to be a member of the EU.
It would have to create its own currency and not use the currency of another country.
That would require printing paper money and minting the necessary coins. It would have to demonstrate to the EU that it had managed this new currency with fiscal responsibility for a period of at least 12 months.
Bearing in mind that setting up and fine tuning the necessary fiscal management would likely take at least a year that would mean a minimum of two years before they could submit an application for membership to the EU, probably longer if they had fiscal difficulties.
Once an application had been submitted, EU review procedures with all the other member countries would have to take place.
If the EU was disposed to grant Scotland an accelerated approval process, this would still take at least five years. If an accelerated process was not granted, it would take 10 years.
Once their application had been granted, there would be a one-year transition period, during which Scotland would have to arrange printing of an adequate supply of Euro denominated paper money and minting of a supply of Euro coinage.
So Scotland would be looking at at least seven years (more likely 13 – 15 years) outside the EU with the added costs of printing and minting two new currencies during that period.
I suspect that, long before that process was complete, Scottish voters would kick the SNP out of power and the new government would seek to rejoin the UK.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Frequent writers show disrespect
Dear editor,
I’ve become uncomfortably familiar with what tone of letter to expect from particular frequent writers ranging from Tom Isherwood to the Slumps.
When it comes to either writer named Slump it seems there is an air of disrespect towards certain “others.”
More recently Elvena seems to give off the attitude of an aggrieved taxpayer, as if there is anyone who isn’t a taxpayer?
If there are some people who are exempt from all taxation, maybe there is a good reason for it or maybe the parties she needs to take her “pound of flesh” from are the ones that we citizens are guilty of electing and re-electing every election?
Maybe Elvena needs a vacation to enable her to write a happy letter for a change?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Send forces west to deal with protesters
Dear editor:
This winter the army was dispatched to help St. Johns dig out from a predicament of excessive amounts of snow.
Now will someone with a spine send our fighting forces in to the West Coast to clean up after another unpleasant dilemma? That’s the copious amounts of protesters who need to explain how they get so much time off work to partake in these demonstrations.
They must have very generous and understanding employers. If it’s holiday time they are using up, perhaps some guidance to better and more meaningful vacation venues might be in order.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
PM should have just stayed home
Dear editor:
Justin Trudeau is on an extended goodwill tour of Africa to drum up support for his bid for a temporary seat on the UN Security Council. But what’s the point of all this?
The UN Security Council is controlled by the five permanent members, the US, the UK, France, Russia and China, who can and do exercise a veto to further their own interests.
The 10 non-permanent members only have a two-year term and are basically powerless; although a temporary seat on the Security Council does give them the opportunity to ventilate their views on various topics. The big dogs rule and nothing else much matters.
It seems that a non-permanent seat is tailor made for the Liberals who love to signal their virtues and lofty moral superiority at every opportunity, especially on the international stage. But if we’re as worthy of this role as the Liberals believe we are, that should be evident to everyone. And we shouldn’t need to run a glitzy, political-style campaign to prove it.
How much will Trudeau’s African excursion wind up costing us before it’s done? Doling out money to influence African potentates and despots, who specialize in looting their own countries treasury, is an old game. Voting on this is by secret ballot, so we’ll never know who took the bait.
No doubt African leaders will be examining Trudeau’s sincerity with a jaundiced eye. All of the current UN peacekeeping operations are in Africa and, except for a one-year cameo appearance in Mali, we’ve been conspicuously absent. The more cynical observers might conclude that the brief Mali peacekeeping mission was largely a PR exercise which was timed to elevate Canada’s profile in advance of the Security Council election.
Trudeau’s efforts are being paralleled by the Norwegian prime minister who is attempting to secure a Security Council seat for Norway. The Norwegians have been working at this for a long time and may enjoy more support among the Africans.
And, as far as we know, there are no videos of the Norwegian prime minister performing blackface parodies which can only diminish Trudeau’s credibility with an African audience.
Our interests would have been better served by Trudeau foregoing this vanity exercise and staying home to deal with the national unity and economic crises which have been precipitated by his towering incompetence in managing the Canadian energy sector.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Protest shouldn’t include vandalism
Dear editor:
People have the right to protest but it should not involve vandalism or be obstructive. When private or public property is damaged in any way it shows little respect by the demonstrators.
The pipeline demonstrators have damaged a bridge, vandalized police cars, set fire to the legislative building steps and disrupted vital services to communities to name a few.
What has been the purpose? To have their moment of fame? Show they are radicals? Any other member of society would have been charged with vandalism rather than public mischief so why are these protestors let off so easily?
An agreement has been reached and I don’t believe it would have if all parties were not satisfied with the terms and conditions so why are these groups of protestors allowed to carry on?
I think that if there had been any outstanding concerns, whether it be environmental, territorial, or any other issue, the projects would not be happening.
Why are those that support the projects silent? Fear of repercussion? If that is the case then the protestors win by intimidation. Is that what this country is coming to? It’s rather sad.
Mary-Ann MacDonald
Summerland
