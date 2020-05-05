Staring death in the face
Some years ago in a distant country, a soldier raised his AK-47 assault rifle and pointed it at my head. At another time and place, I was mugged at knife-point. I’ve also been tear-gassed by riot police, stoned by a gang of youths, charged at by a grizzly bear, caught in the path of stampeding elephants, and trapped in a small aircraft careening off an icy runway upon landing.
Only once, however, have I been in a position where I thought I was going to die. That was when I was adrift in the Timor Sea with no chance of swimming to shore.
I was in my 20s, backpacking around Southeast Asia, and had just arrived in Kuta, on the island of Bali.
Kuta was then, as it probably still is now, an overcrowded and chaotic party town full of Aussie surfers, stray dogs, and potholed streets.
It also had five kilometres of glorious, white sand beach.
I laid out my towel next to an older responsible-looking Australian couple who said they’d keep an eye on my things while I went for a swim. Time passed as I floated in the soothing warm water. After awhile, I glanced back to shore and everything had become smaller. Palm trees looked like cocktail umbrellas, sunbathers were tiny blobs.
I tried swimming back but an undercurrent kept pulling me out. I flailed my arms to get the attention of the Australian couple, who looked up and waved back.
Good on ya mate, thanks heaps.
As I drifted further out, the sea became choppy and I thought I would drown.
Remaining oddly at peace with myself, I reflected upon my life. It had been a good one, no major regrets. Then I thought, wow, people really do think these clichés when they’re about to die.
I thought of my friends and family. If I died, my father would kill me (ha ha). And my mother would be devastated.
I didn’t panic until waves started breaking over my head. Any minute, one would pull me under.
“Help! Help!” I screamed.
What else was I supposed to say?
Out of nowhere, a surf lifeguard came to my rescue. He told me to lay flat on his board and I rode a wave back to shore.
Back on the beach, he told me I was lucky: the previous week a girl had drowned in roughly the same spot.
I retrieved my belongings from the Australian couple.
“Refreshing swim?” they asked.
“Invigorating.”
I dug out every Indonesian rupiah in my wallet, a few thousand of them (worth about $30), and took them to the lifeguard.
“Not necessary,” he said. “It’s my job.”
“You just saved my life.”
He glanced around, quickly grabbed the banknotes and stuffed them into his Speedo.
There’s a saying that once you’ve stared death in the face, every day is a good day. I agree, and I often think my near-death taught me what life is all about.
Phycological research concurs it’s not unusual for a life-threatening event or illness to spark a sense of gratitude and compassion in people. Their personal values often change, with wealth and status becoming less of a concern and the simple things becoming more important.
These days, it feels like we’re all adrift at sea. Some people are being pulled under and it’s tragic. But most of us will be saved. And so I can’t help but feel hopeful thinking of the profound societal changes that will come when all of humanity is collectively given a new lease on life.
Doug Holmes is a municipal councillor in Summerland.