Much more to the Lyme disease story
Dear editor:
While I was pleased to see an article in your paper about Lyme disease (Herald, A10, Jan. 14) I felt your article did very little to address the real world issues facing us commoners who live with this disease.
I have lived with chronic illness for nearly seven years and only recently discovered I have Lyme disease. I am also a sepsis survivor and I had a friend in an online sepsis survivor support group ask me if I have ever been tested for Lyme.
Initially I brushed her off, feeling overwhelmed with my existing health problems and not wanting to harass my doctor to look into something else only to be met with skepticism and dismissal.
But then I remembered the rash.
A giant bulls-eye shaped rash that appeared on my abdomen in May of 2013. I had flown in to Penticton from Toronto for my dad’s 60th birthday so the timeline is undeniable.
My entire family remembers the rash. We thought it was a spider bite. We even Googled pictures of spider bites to make sure it wasn’t something deadly. When it didn’t match with any of the images, we moved on.
Two days later I’m violently ill with the flu and thanks to the magic of Facebook, I can track down all this information and even a photo of the rash.
Upon presenting this information to my doctor, she casually says she’s probably can’t do anything for me at this point,
orders one standard notoriously unreliable blood test, the ELIZA test, and leaves the room despite my pleas to be given the more accurate western blot test.
My test results come back negative. So now what?
I eventually find a naturopathic doctor working out of Vernon who specializes in Lyme. She listens to me. She believes me. She diagnosed me with Lyme disease based on my medical history and the bulls-eye rash and we put together a six month treatment plan.
The thing is though, I’m paying her. And I’m paying her a lot.
There are no disability benefits for someone in my shoes. I’m self-employed so there’s no medical leave.
In the meantime, my husband works more. I manage my small children as best as I can and we hope. That’s all we can do.
Amanda Campoli
Penticton
Royals can keep doing nothing here
Dear editor:
So His Royal Highness bonnie Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel, and his wife Her Royal Highness Princess Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex, wish to abdicate their Royal designations and responsibilities and walk amongst us commoners.
Looks like William is following the lead of his uncle, His Royal Highness bonnie Prince Andrew the Duke of York, Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, who recently announced that he is stepping back from his Royal duties.
Now of course what transpired was “Randy Andy,” as he is known in certain circles, got caught in the Jeffery Epstein sex scandal and Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II (there's a whole bunch of titles and stuff after her name) thought it best he lay low for awhile.
To be fair, the soon-to-be Ms. Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor (I guess that's her new plebeian name) has intimated that she is pursuing a possible career as a voice-over actor with the Disney conglomerate. As for Hank Mountbatten-Windsor, in keeping with the Royal tradition of doing nothing, it is being suggested that he will be bestowed the position of Canada's Governor General.
While living here in the British colony of Canada, our government in their magnificence has agreed to foot the bill of what has been estimated to be a $2-million yearly cost for security for our two new members of the Canadian working class.
Brian Gray
Penticton
No surprise Royals keen on Canada
Dear editor:
Kudos to Harry and Meghan for wanting to stand on their own four feet apart from the royal pomposity (Herald, A1, Jan. 14)
This is very admirable considering that status quo would mean a very easy, cushy life of jet-setting about the globe.
I'm not surprised that we are the country of choice, as for many young people around the world Canada seems to be the place. There will of course be added cost to the Canadian taxpayers.
Through no fault of their own these young folks and their family will require some extra security.
Perhaps they realize that we Canadians are less awestruck by celebrity than our friends to the south and will afford them a bit more privacy as they go forth in life. I don’t think I’ll be getting served at Timmies by either of them too soon, but I still commend them for their choice to make it on their own.
The only royalty we need to dispose of is our bloated Senate.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Herald cartoonist captures tragedy
Dear editor:
It totally amazes me what a cartoon can do to the human mind.
A cartoon can make you a feel angry or even make you teary-eyed, which I can vouch for. Such was the Greg Perry cartoon of the little Australian koala bear with the teardrop on its cheek (Herald, Opinion, Jan. 10)
If there is a God, it appears to me a huge mistake was made allowing Mother Nature or perhaps the human animal to paint the sign of death by fire to the wrong creatures and animals in Australia.
How sad can it get on planet Earth?
Don’t forget to contribute to a Go Fund Me account for the upcoming drama of poor royals Harry and Meghan?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Poem a welcome dose of sunshine
Dear editor:
Re “A night after Christmas,” by William S. Peckham and Lynn Vaughan, Okanagan Weekend, Letters, Jan. 11.
I very much enjoyed your humorous and spot-on poem!
Thank you for providing us with some sunshine.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Rats! And what to do about them
Dear editor:
If anyone suspects they have an infestation of rats, they should call an exterminator rather than risk using rodent poison with its potential for collateral damage, i.e., accidentally poisoning hawks, owls, pets, and children.
Even when using snap rat traps, the potential for mechanical collateral damage must be taken into consideration.
Rats, once limited to coastal B.C. communities, are now found as far east as the Kootenays and as far north as Kamloops. I have dispatched eight rats in our yard. Our neighbour’s grapes and walnuts were definitely part of their diet.
According to Google, controlling food sources and limiting denning areas are key to keeping rats in check. Trapping is, at best, a stop-gap measure.
The black rat, also known as the ship rat, the roof rat, or the house rat, is a common long-tailed rodent. A typical adult black rat’s body is up to 18 centimetres (7.2 inches) long, not including its 22 cm (8.7 inches) hairless tail. Each female can produce up to 40 offspring a year.
Rats need to gnaw to keep their constantly growing incisor teeth worn down. They damage woodwork, plastics and will strip insulation from electrical cables in houses and vehicles.
Here are a few basic preventative measures the public should be aware of, namely, remove pet food from outside, minimize access to birdfeeders; keep garbage/compost containers tightly sealed; prune back vegetation around buildings and block access points to houses and sheds with steel mesh or steel wool.
If you see a rat, or its droppings, the odds are there is more than one. Keep in mind, rats are nocturnal.
Your municipal officials may need to be prodded, but they should be encouraged to formulate a plan that incorporates general awareness, public education and coordinated actions.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Carollers offer up a note of thanks
Dear editor:
The Victorian Carollers wish to thank the community for another successful season and a joyous new year.
As Tiny Tim once said, “God bless us, every one.”
Hazel Grandy
Penticton
