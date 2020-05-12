Historically, the concerns with population, particularly with population growth of other cultures, were based on limited resources and foreign cultural domination. The current concerns with population are that increasing population will increase world demand and thus make reducing carbon emissions more difficult. A noble goal, but we need to ensure that the efforts do not result in dangerous negative impacts.
The current forecasts for population indicate that the population growth rate peaked a 2% per year in 1975, has decreased to approximately 1.1% percent per year and continues on a fairly steep decline. The world population is currently about 7.8 billion and is expected to peak a 9.5 billion in 2060.
Only draconian efforts to control population growth would have a significant impact, and the negative impacts would vastly outweigh the minimal benefits.
Previous attempts to influence population growth were promoted by western foundations, governments and the UN, and were accompanied by threats to reduce food aid. These efforts resulted in such consequences as the Chinese one-child policy, promotions to significantly reduce birth rates in India and South Korea, and even promotion of abortions before they were widely accepted in western societies. In all these societies, as in most
cultures, there is a bias toward the importance of a male heir. This alone with the promotion of pre-birth sex identification, has resulted in the predominance of males. The results of those practices include mass kidnapping of little girls who are frequently sold off through many transactions, and ultimately married to old men and/or be abused and used as sex slaves.
Statistics tell us that most crime are committed by unattached males and that marriage or having children greatly reduces the likelihood of crime by males. The imbalance and treatment of girls as commodities, both for marriage and sexual purposes, result in disrespect and reinforce societies acceptance of abuse, rape and gang rape. This appears to be prevalent, according to news reports in India, and is likely more prevalent than realized in other societies.
I believe the United Nations Population Fund’s policy statement of, “a world where every pregnancy in wanted, every child birth is safe...” shows its current commitment to appropriate goals. Unfortunately, the male birth rate predominance continues in many places because of pre-birth sex determination and legal and illegal abortions.
Solutions for the continuing concerns include: use of the UNFPA to provide appropriate education for both males and females, assurance that pre-birth sex determination is not abused in both legal and illegal abortions. Detailed review of medical records is likely required.
In India, and possibly other areas, I would promote protest to help ensure appropriate responses. Countries in Africa are also areas with the need to ensure that proper responses exist and occur. In general, birth rates reduce in direct relationship with increased female education. We should continue to promote this basic goal.
Bill Stollery is retired construction project manager residing in Penticton.