We fully respect the rights of citizens to peaceful demonstration and protest.
But, when the public’s safety is compromised, we consider it not only dangerous, but selfish and offensive.
A large rally on the streets of Kelowna Saturday attracted an estimated crowd of at least 1,000 unmasked protesters — some with kids — calling for the end to COVID-19 restrictions.
This came on the same day that the calvary — the first doses of vaccine — arrived at Dorval Airport in Montreal.
This rally was staged only one day after Interior Health announced 41 positive infections at McKinney Place care facility in Oliver. Both staff members and residents are infected.
Police issued a $2,300 fine to the “self-identified organizer” of the event. This is hardly a deterrent because the organizer could easily pay the fine by collecting a toonie from everyone who was in attendance.
While it’s one thing to compromise and risk their own health, they seem oblivious to the health and wellbeing of everyone else in the community.
Even if their own belief is that the virus is nothing more than an extreme case of the common cold (it’s not), they obviously have zero respect for our seniors, front-line workers and retail workers who are terrified of catching the virus.
The people who you see on the news every night are real ... they’re not making this up.
Marches and demonstrations have been around for hundreds of years. In the era of COVID-19, the deniers could become a little more creative. With all the brilliant minds that were in attendance Saturday — those who consider themselves smarter than medical experts and researchers with decades of experience — someone should be able to create a safe alternative to get their message out.
Letters to the editor, letters to the MLA offices, bumper stickers, lawn signs ... at least it’s only misinformation that’s spread.
Instead of a super-spreader event, exercise social distancing with groups of two at every intersection in Kelowna.
The public would be more willing to listen — certainly, at the least be more sympathetic — if they respected social distancing.