Local couple says Save Sickle Point
Dear Editor:
We would like to throw our support behind the Save Sickle Point initiative. Sickle Point is one of the most beautiful places in the Okanagan and B.C.
We’ve spent many hours with our kids biking, running, kayaking, and even ice skating, in and around Sickle Point. The wildlife is spectacular and includes turtles, coyotes, deer, bears, beavers and birds from swans to eagles.
And saving Sickle Point is not a Kaleden only issue. It is unique treasure and a vital part of the Penticton and South Okanagan natural playground, and we all need to work together to preserve it.
Go to kaledencommunity.com/sicklepoint to find out how you can help.
Adam and Helena Konanz
Penticton
Make it easier to get tested for COVID-19
Dear Editor:
My husband came down with fever, chills, blistering headache and weakness in his limbs two days ago. It lasted for barely 12 hours. He feels fine today.
Doing due diligence, he called 811, the COVID-19 line, answered all the questions and was told that he should be tested and should call 1-844 901-8442 for an appointment. We have been trying to connect with a live person at that number every 20 minutes or so since yesterday morning, and the recorded message each time indicates we should call back later, before disconnecting.
He finally drove to the testing centre where the guard at the gate indicated that there could be no testing without an appointment.
And there was hardly anyone there in the lineup. No wonder the cases on Vancouver Island are so low — it’s impossible to get tested!
Jan Jeffers
Victoria
Bad election timing, Ashton is only choice
Dear Editor:
Dan Ashton, you have my vote. I find it irresponsible to call an election in the middle of a pandemic.
Also, do we really need that extra expense?
On another note, obviously Toni Boot just used Summerland as a stepping stone for a political career. That may be politically savvy, but irresponsible.
Finish one job before you start another.
A. Smirmaul
Summerland
Ashton has achieved a lot as local MLA
Dear Editor:
In a recent article, NDP candidate Toni Boot was quoted as declaring her Liberal opponent, Dan Ashton had not done much for our riding (Herald, Sept. 22).
In my few dealings with Mr. Ashton and his office, my experience has been contrary. Mr. Ashton’s office was helpful with the Summerland Legion successfully appealing an increase in property assessment. The Summerland Youth Centre Association is grateful for his help in arranging COVID-19 financial relief.
Mr. Ashton saved Trout Creek Elementary School from closing when Summerland’s school board trustees were advocating for the opposite. The recent expansion of the Penticton Regional Hospital happened during Mr. Ashton’s term as well. There are likely more examples I am unaware of.
Ms. Boot’s memory is either faulty or selective.
John Dorn
Summerland
Horgan chickens out of Wilkinson debates
Dear Editor:
Further to your editorial of Sept. 23, I would like to share the following to you and your readers.
The NDP have thrown British Columbia into an unnecessary, snap election in the middle of a health crisis, and not showing any understanding or concerns on the impacts on British Columbians who have lost their jobs and small businesses throughout British Columbia.
The BC Liberals have taken their only logical action, get candidates in place throughout British Columbia as quickly as possible so voters get every possible opportunity to evaluate their candidates and the party platforms.
With no public events and limited in-person interaction due to COVID-19 candidates will challenged to reach out to voters.
The BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson has challenged John Horgan to three televised leaders’ debates, which Premier John Horgan has chickened out of.
In Boundary-Similkameen, the party’s plan was to hold the nomination in November or December, two individuals expressed very serious interest in seeking the nomination, and one other individual had considered.
Then Horgan calls the unnecessary snap election , the BC Liberals would have preferred a competitive process. John Horgan actions killed our desired process for selection. The party had to make a difficult decision.
The party then selected a lifelong Oliver resident, a dynamic young woman entrepreneur who has topped the polls in the last two Oliver council elections, served on Regional District and Chairs the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District.
Petra Veintimilla will be a strong voice for the Boundary-Similkameen Riding in Victoria
Rick Thorpe
Former MLA & Minister Okanagan-Penticton & Okanagan -Westside
Huge admiration for Dr. Bonnie Henry
Dear Editor:
My wife and I stop everything and listen to Dr. Bonnie Henry when she is on the news.
Why?
Because she is trustworthy, intelligent and empathetic.
She exudes a soft and gentle kindness that accompanies her straightforward delivery of full and relevant information.
She is a gem deserving respect and enormous gratitude.
John Lang
Victoria
It’s time to be calm, be kind, be safe
Dear Editor:
It is absolutely appalling that Dr. Bonnie Henry is receiving death threats (“Inside B.C.” column, Herald, Sept. 24).
It is unacceptable!
You might not like what she says, that is your privilege, but it is not your privilege to threaten her, cause her to need protection in her home or to send nasty notes to her staff.
She, with the help of Adrian Dix, have kept COVID numbers in British Columbia very low. We are the envy of the rest of Canada.
And just maybe she has prevented someone you love from getting COVID or dying from COVID, by just following what she has asked us to do.
So listen up … be calm, be kind and be safe!
W.E. Morrison
Victoria
We are Canadians, so start acting like it
Dear Editor:
Dr. Bonnie Henry has given her heart and soul, as well as her professional expertise, to help us cope with COVID-19.
The response she receives from some people is beyond shocking: verbal abuse and even death threats.
The pandemic seems to have turned ordinary Canadians into monsters.
C.J. Crow
Brentwood Bay
Non-maskers should have to pay a fine
Dear Editor:
I find it interesting, and encouraging to hear these students were fined for partying with no social distancing.
However, according to the Centre of Disease Control, our biggest weapon against this virus is wearing masks. A small price to pay to help in the fight.
Why not fines for not wearing masks?
As a second wave is predicted, and is indeed already happening in Ontario and Quebec, why are masks not mandatory?
What are we waiting for?
Wilma Sayer
Courtenay
B.C. must respect fixed election dates
Dear Editor:
British Columbia has fixed election laws which clearly defined that the next provincial election was to be held in October 2021.
What does John Horgan do but flagrantly break the law by his decision to call a snap election for October 24, 2020?
No wonder people hold politicians in such low regard. What is the point of writing laws when the folks who draw up legislation in the first place refrain from following them?
Prime example is the mayhem we currently see to the south of us and what in all likelihood will astonish and defy all usual decorum’s for years to come.
A sad and pitiful situation indeed!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Boot should resign as Summerland mayor
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 has changed many things. We have lost our rights to assembly and endured onerous government lockdowns.
Conspiracy theorists are certain that it is all a grand plot to take away our freedoms and reduce us to serfdom.
Fuel is being added to this fire by the recent actions of B.C.’s NDP government. They had a contract with the Greens ensuring a stable government until the next fixed election date which is a year away.
The NDP threw that in the dustbin in an opportunistic run for a majority government, hoping to cash in on the popularity of a civil servant, Dr. Bonnie Henry. Civil servants are around regardless of which party is in power.
Toni Boot, the appointed NDP candidate, is only two years into her first four-year term as Mayor of Summerland.
There was another excellent candidate in Summerland, Doug Holmes, who topped the polls in their civic election; but the NDP want special interest groups chosen. To hell with what local constituencies want.
In one fell swoop, Summerland’s democracy fell to the wayside in Toni’s pursuit of better pay and benefits. So why isn’t she fulfilling her responsibilities as mayor? Last I heard from her she was going to scour Summerland free of racism.
Yet soon as the writ is dropped, she is off on this glory hunt. Sounds like opportunism to me. Unfortunately she didn’t even resign to do it. If she doesn’t win, she is willing to return as mayor. If I lived in Summerland I would be saying “Don’t do me any favours, I don’t need to be second-best.”
Toni Boot needs to resign as mayor. She then needs to promise that she will fund a by-election in Summerland to elect a new mayor to replace her.
The Liberals too have appointed candidates; they had little choice when the NDP called a snap election. But they too should have been prepared to field a full slate of locally-elected candidates when a minority government is in power.
COVID has slowed down the selection of candidates in many ridings not only for the Liberals but for all parties. That is just another reason to ensure we adhere to fixed elections.
Government has a responsibility to preserve our democratic rights. The NDP has failed dismally to do that. Instead they have shown the emperor has no clothes.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
This could only happen in politics
Dear Editor:
To paraphrase a comment sent to Oliver Cromwell in 1538: “Some people would not only like to have their cake, but to eat it as well.”
As an example, if a teacher wants to apply to teach in another district, they must first resign their position in the district where they are employed before they can be hired by a new school district — at least that was the rule 50 years ago.
It doesn’t seem to apply, though, in the case of a mayor who wants to run for the position of MLA or MP.
Apparently, they can put their job on hold, until if and when they get elected to a new and better-paying full-time position. If they do get elected, the city would have the expense of running a byelection to fill their position.
However, if they lose the election for MLA or MP, they can come back to being the city’s mayor again.
Something is not right with this picture.
Frank Martens
Summerland