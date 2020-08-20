Thanks council for listening to the public
Dear Editor:
A big thanks to you, Penticton City Council, for rejecting paid parking at Skaha Lake Park and Okanagan Lakeshore (Herald, Page 1, Aug. 19).
Personally, I would much sooner pay a bit more on my property tax to help with the monetarial shortfall than screw up free access for families and tourists who want to spend a day at the beach with all their family and not have to worry about keeping the meter full. Money will still get spent at the various concession stands, food courts and uptown as well.
It is a wonderful drawing card to have free access to our two wonderful beaches for the many tourists who come here every year and spend much-needed money. So thanks, City Council. You done good. Let’s find a different way to make up the shortfall. It can be done.
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
Spend tax money on water bombers
Dear Editor:
What did I say, eh?
If those morons in our military are as prepared to fight some unseen enemy with those expensive fighter jets they want to buy with our tax dollars, as we seem to be in fighting our wildfires, we are all up the creek.
If our reigning party in Ottawa had any common sense at all, they would have bought some decent water bombers and helicopters and trained the pilots to fly them instead of jets; and if our army generals had trained our soldiers to put out bush fires, we would all be breathing easier.
What is wrong with those cretins?
Frank Martens
Summerland
Our leader lacks Christian values
Dear Editor:
My wife and I are both born-again Christians. We believe that the leader of a nation can make or break that nation. We love God and we love Canada. The policies of our present leader indicate he does not espouse all Christian values.
It is evident that our Canadian society is turning more away from God than to Him, yet I believe there is still hope for our nation. God our Heavenly Father tells us in 2nd Chronicles chapter 7 verse 14 that, “If we His people will humble ourselves and pray, and seek His face, turn from our wicked ways, that He will hear us and forgive us and heal our land.” He loves us and is not wanting anyone to perish.
Please listen to him today. Read your bible. It’s His love letter to you. God bless you friend.
I believe the answer for our Canada is to repent. Sexual perversion is being encouraged. By telling children they can have a sex-change operation if they are not happy with the way they were born is monstrous. Even the animals are content to be normal.
Only the human race is unhappy with the way God created us, (i.e. male and female.)
Dogs and cats don't kill their babies! Humans do! I believe it's because we have turned our back on the Creator.
The Holy Bible shows us what love is. First that God is love. That His Son Jesus gave His life for us. Jesus did not ever recommend killing anyone, especially little children.
When we reject the words of the bible we reject the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. He makes us human. Without Him we are less than the animals. Repent means to turn back to God. Please listen.
Gary Young
Penticton
Remembering a 75-year milestone
Dear Editor:
Aug. 15 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in the Pacific. Canada wasn’t a major combatant in the Pacific. Our only major engagement was the forlorn defence of Hong Kong against the Japanese in December 1941.
This battle cost 783 casualties and surviving Canadian troops became prisoners of the Japanese after fighting against impossible odds.
Our soldiers were imprisoned in sub-human conditions and forced into slave labour in shipyards and coal mines. They were denied proper accommodations, food and medical treatment. Many died in captivity and survivors suffered from complications of neglect and abuse for the remainder of their lives.
Our contemporary view of the war in the Pacific is skewed. Today, the accepted narrative is mostly about the inhumanity of the atomic bombs and the injustice in re-locating Japanese-Canadians from the Pacific coast. In 1988, the Canadian government made apologies for this and offered compensation. To this point, the Japanese government has done neither for our veterans or the people of the countries which they conquered and enslaved.
There’s a continuing discussion about the use of atomic bombs to end the war. Many condemn this on humanitarian grounds without recognizing that the Japanese regime had motivated and organized its population to fight to the death in defence of their country. This was abundantly evident to the allies after fighting across the Pacific and Asia and having to deal with suicidal kamikaze attacks and the need to kill Japanese garrisons to the last man because surrender was unacceptable in the Japanese military ethos.
Casualties in a conventional invasion of Japan would have been enormous for both the allies and the Japanese defenders. In 1945, people saw the atomic bombings as the quickest way to end the misery and avoid even greater loss of life. The Japanese were more than victims in this. After 75 years, people are still debating this decision. For the sake of humanity, let’s hope the debate continues.
Post-war Japan was rehabilitated with a new constitution and social system. Japan went on to achieve a level of prosperity through productivity and peaceful commerce which exceeded the wildest ambitions of a regime which began a war of aggression to seize the resources of other countries.
Thirty years ago I briefed Japan’s UN Ambassador on peacekeeping operations when Japan was contemplating contributing peacekeeping troops for the first time. That was a historical milestone for them.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Trace our own comings & goings
Dear Editor:
Relating to COVID-19, why can’t we all be responsible for charting our own daily comings and goings? When I’ve queried this among my neighbours, what I hear is “because people wouldn’t do that.”
Yet, two of my friends have kept track of when they left their house, where they went, and with whom they interacted. The when/where/whom each day, since mid-March, just in case it might be needed.
Why do we now need a government-subsidized program, paid through our taxes to keep track of our whereabouts? In the past, citizens have railed against the “encroachment of a nanny state.” And now this?
Margaret Spark
Victoria
Climate change can be awfully cruel
Dear Editor:
Climate change calls for a bag of fire retardant.
Never leave home without it?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Don’t obsess about car licence plates
Dear Editor:
My husband and I recently returned from a road trip (it involved hiking) through a number of B.C.’s mountain resort towns as well as Jasper and Banff national parks.
I was a bit taken aback by the tone in the letter regarding treatment of Albertans in B.C. We didn’t see any evidence of any of that on our recent road tour. I’m quite sure Premier John Horgan’s remarks regarding travellers from outside B.C. was aimed more specifically at Americans who were flouting the Alaska loophole.
I did a quick search on incidents in B.C. and Alberta and it seems the majority of vandalism cases, of which there were actually few, occurred in April and May when COVID spread was still a big concern. I also found an article on vandalism on four Alberta cars in Kananaskis, Alta. as recently as July 26.
So, this is by no means a one-sided issue.
By all appearances reading the various articles, one could assume that some rural communities are not prepared to deal with outside visitors, regardless of their home province. Other communities are more open and perhaps better prepared to handle it.
As we drove through Kelowna in early August, easily one in every five vehicles had Alberta plates with no evidence of negative reception anywhere.
It is well known that many Albertans have holiday homes in B.C. including Vancouver Island. Perhaps we need to chill a little and deal with people directly and civilly, instead of focusing on the vehicles they drive.
Eve Millington
Victoria