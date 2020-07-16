Love and support for Town of Mackenzie
Dear Editor:
To the residents of Mackenzie, I support you all during this difficult time.
For the life of me, I don’t understand why the provincial government has not presented a real plan and action to help the residents of Mackenzie.
The provincial government has to know the residents depend on these jobs that is a major sector of a small town. Tourism and services sector jobs will not be enough to pay for a roof over your head and to put food on the table for families.
Is the provincial government waiting for the town of Mackenzie to be abandoned before doing something? By then, it'll be way too late and then what would they say? How will they answer those two questions?
Residents for the Town of Mackenzie had to leave because they couldn’t survive in a small town with three major job sectors closed and shut down.
Hopefully it won’t go that far and the residents of Mackenzie get the help that's needed to stay and survive in a town that they have known all of their lives or years or generations and hopefully will be in that small town for many more years ahead.
Daniel Francis
Fort St. John
Who grieves the death of David Dorn?
Dear Editor:
I’ve seen two Penticton businesses with Black Lives Matter signs displayed, combined with famous Martin Luther King quotes such as “not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
Yet Black Lives Matter, as the name literally says, wants lives to be judged and defined by skin colour.
George Floyd had a lengthy criminal record.
David Dorn, a retired black police captain who was killed a few days later by rioters, had a decorated public service career and was a well-loved role model in his community. Yet Floyd is being held up as a martyr and a saint, with three funerals and endless media coverage, while there is no outrage or attention given to Dorn.
Why? Because the skin color of Dorn’s murderers doesn't suit the narrative.
Dr. King was a conservative and preached meritocracy. As his family members have said recently, you are appropriating the man's words, and ironically, promoting the very way of thinking that he spent his life fighting against, and dreamed of breaking free from.
Ross Payzant
Penticton
Trudeau must stand up to China
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown he has no qualms about carelessly running up a mountain of federal debt. Furthermore, he has the audacity to look directly into a camera and hypocritically apologize to Canadians for his unconscionable breaches of ethical behaviour.
Does Trudeau have the guts to tell the despicable, despotic government of China that his Liberal government will not allow Huawei to infiltrate Canada’s telecommunication networks with their G5 technology?
I’ll be watching to see how he dances around this issue.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Get rid of the old Tory baggage
Dear Editor:
For editor James Miller to claim he’s not a member of any political party is confusing as James writes in his opinion “Peter MacKay best person to lead Tories” (Okanagan Weekend, July 11), which I strongly disagree.
Re-electing people that come back from the political boneyard is mindboggling to say the least.
Peter MacKay is no angel and hopefully his past is well scrutinized unlike that of phony Andrew Scheer, who appears to have no conscience.
Somewhere in Canada, there has to be an unknown, honest leader who needs to step into the limelight and bring honesty and trust while searching for a vaccine to eliminate the unknown virus found in today’s politics that likely originated in a bullpen.
Our country needs a law that rejects the likes of Scheer, MacKay and all the other has-beens who should remain in the political boneyard where they belong.
There’s much bad mouthing about foreign U.S president Donald Trump, when Canada should be looking at cleaning out their own political backyard.
I don’t expect this letter will make the press as I keep saying honesty is rejected by the God who commands the press.
God Bless Canada as we need help to clean out once and for all, B.S. in the political arena.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Tories resurrecting sponsorship scandal
Dear Editor:
Everyone falls down.
The decision to use the WE charity may have had good intentions, but the people around the prime minister should’ve known the optics were bad.
Maybe because it involves family members, it is always harder to see clearly? But still even bruised, the PM continues to say the right things and act with integrity.
The Conservative party wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify before a parliamentary committee about why his government made a controversial decision to enlist WE Charity to administer a $900-million student volunteer program.
However, the decision to use the charity was rightfully reversed; so Conservative questions are moot. Still, Conservatives see opportunity.
Conservative pitbull finance critic Pierre Poilievre pounding his lectern and demanding Liberal cabinet ministers explain is populist political theatre in full regalia.
Conservatives are searching for another sponsorship scandal that ensnared Jean Chretien and brought down the Martin government to catapult Stephen Harper into his first 2006 minority government.
In 2011, Conservatives finally pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the 2006 “in and out” scandal that exceeded Election Canada’s advertising limits.
Because the Conservative were so anxious to bludgeon Liberals over the sponsorship scandal they overspent to flood TV airwaves with nasty negative political ads. So much so the Liberals did get smeared, but Canadians only gave Harper a minority government.
With the Harper playbook in hand, Conservatives are attempting to repeat past success. But on this they have missed the target. This is a tempest in a teapot.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
There’s an upside to social distancing
Dear Editor:
As my wife, family and friends will testify, I am an optimist — one always peering on the positive side.
So it won’t surprise them as to my take on this wretched COVID-19 mess and its ramifications.
There is clearly an upside to social distancing. It’s a fine excuse to avoid those who one does not normally feel particularly attracted to.
Graeme Roberts
Brentwood Bay
Add more funding to assist our police
Dear Editor:
I’ve been following the “defund the police” discussions, but always thought common sense would prevail.
However, I read with horror on Saturday that the majority of Seattle’s city council is in favour of defunding 50 per cent of the police budget.
What person in their right mind sees a social worker or professional negotiator approaching a distraught or mentally ill person without the police in attendance?
This is becoming ridiculous. Defunding the police is insane.
Add funding for the proper type of assistance to the police like the Portland experience.
I hope our local politicians are in agreement.
Keith Hummel
View Royal
Whatever happened to PM’s sunny days?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeau apologizes for not recusing from WE decision,” July 14.
Whatever happened to Justin Trudeau’s sunny ways? Why is he having so many sorry days?
I fear this popular and promising prince may yet turn into a toad.
Cheera J. Crow
Brentwood Bay
Justin Trudeau’s childlike approach
Dear Editor:
It’s scary that we have a person in power, Justin Trudeau, who does not know the simplest of rules.
Even scarier is that he feels that if he apologizes for his misdeeds he should be forgiven.
So childlike.
John Scorgie
Nanaimo
Customer service lacking at most banks
Dear Editor:
Recently I have been attempting to settle an estate by phone calls and visits to banks.
I have spent hours on the phone waiting and listening to bank ads and excuses like “we are experiencing an unusually high number of calls lately so please wait and someone will be with you shortly.
It’s BS! They just won’t hire enough people to service their customers promptly.
Now I know that hiring more workers would cut down on the billions of dollars in profits the banks make, but what is more important — satisfied customers or million dollar bonuses for the CEOs.
Our unemployment is high right now so banks can easily hire more people and ease the burden.
Ken Lonquist
West Kelowna
The Emperor’s New Clothes
Dear Editor:
I watched most of the Monday Summerland council meeting online.
The staff did a masterful job of selling the solar project to Council and the taxpayers of Summerland. I re-read the District’s own FAQ sheet and the Fractal Report again to look at their numbers.
The first paragraph (page 4) of the FAQ sheet updated June 2020 notes the solar panels will generate 1,175,000 kWh of power per year.
On page 3 of the most recent Fractal Report, the rate for power noted on the first line under the Business Model table is $53.88 per MWh or $0.05388 095 per kWh. That is $63,000 worth of power in a year. Item 43 on page 17 of the FAQ notes the cost to maintain the solar panels is $70,000 per year.
If these numbers published by the District are right, the power we generate from the solar panels won’t even cover the cost of maintenance.
The FAQ notes that $3 million of the cost is for the batteries and $2.3 million is for the solar panels. Even if the cost of maintenance is zero, the money generated from the solar panels is just under 3% per year on the solar investment. If the maintenance numbers are right, the return is zero.
All the $200,000 savings described in the reports is due to the batteries being able to reduce the winter peak. Assuming there is no cost to maintain the batteries, at least we are getting 6% per year for those.
Five speakers at the meeting talked about the environmental benefits of solar. Page 5 of the FAQ states that this is not a greenhouse reduction project as the hydro electric power we already use is equally green.
The FAQ sheet and fractal report clearly indicate, if you do the math, that the solar component has no monetary or environmental value for the $2.3 million invested, and it doesn’t appear anyone is disputing that.
The battery component could reduce our winter peak which is where all the savings are coming from. The battery portion is not dependant on the solar portion. These are being bundled together to make the solar component appear reasonable. This reminds me of the Hans Christian Andersen story “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
This has become a social project that makes may of us feel good. The facts, even those published by the district, are being ignored as they don’t fit the narrative.
Thank goodness most of the money is Federal and not municipal.
Ian McIntosh
Summerland
The time is now to address our climate
Dear Editor:
I’m not downplaying the pandemic, but I can’t help but notice that climate change has taken a back seat.
Sure, the air is cleaner with less traffic and the living beings in the ocean are getting a much needed break from cargo and tanker traffic, but this is not good news.
Two observations I’d like to make: Firstly, when I moved to Victoria in 1976 the Olympic Mountains were snow-covered all year round. By late August the snow line had moved up, but the peaks were still covered. Now take a look at them. It’s the end of June and there is hardly any snow at all on the mountains.
Secondly, the bug count is down. How do I know this? Recently I drove up to Duncan and back. I did not have one dead, smashed bug on my windshield. I can remember the days when such a trip would warrant a stop at a gas station to clean the windshield of smashed, dead bugs; now, nothing. If the bug count is down, you know the bird count is down and on it goes.
Time to wake up people.
The connection between COVID-19 and climate change is a direct one. If we don’t seriously address climate change, COVID-19 will become COVID-20 and then COVID-21.
Lorna Hillman
Victoria