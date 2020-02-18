An emerging crisis is threatening condominium owners. Rapidly rising insurance costs make it increasingly difficult for strata properties to get coverage.
In some parts of B.C., annual insurance premiums have increased between 25% and 300%. At the same time, deductibles are also rising.
Of more concern still, some stratas are finding they cannot buy insurance at all. No company will cover them.
This is a huge issue, because banks will not issue mortgages to uninsured residences. That leaves the owners unable to sell their property, effectively destroying their investment.
Insurance companies often cede part of their risk to larger, multinational reinsurance firms. But these in turn provide coverage on a global basis, meaning a hurricane in Florida or an earthquake in Japan will drive up the cost of insurance in B.C. Due to several major windstorms, 2017 was the costliest year for insured losses since 1980.
As well, many condo buildings are reaching the age where repairs become more frequent. That also drives up the price of insurance.
There is a role here for government. While by law, strata corporations must obtain insurance for all common property, there is no requirement that individual owners insure their property.
In the event of damage that affects other residents, such as a major water leak that seeps through the ceilings of units below, there is no guarantee the owner responsible can meet the cost of repairs. Without insurance, those costs may fall on the strata.
On several occasions, the provincial government has been asked to amend the Strata Property Act to correct this omission. Unfortunately, nothing has been done.
When Finance Minister Carole James was asked what steps her ministry is taking to address the problem of rising insurance costs, she replied with the lamest of answers: “We think there are good opportunities to be able to talk with the industry, to talk with condos, to talk with insurance companies, and look at how we can address this issue.”
Far more is needed. Half of all British Columbians reside in strata properties. Much of their net wealth is vested there.
If insurance becomes unaffordable, a financial disaster will follow.
We need action, not words, from the province.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.