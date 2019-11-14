Letters to the Editor

Nov. 11 wrong time to fire Cherry
Dear Editor:
While one can argue whether or not Don Cherry should have been fired for his insensitive remarks on Hockey Night in Canada, a much larger issue in my view is that the suits at Sportsnet chose to fire this Canadian icon on Remembrance Day.
Could they not have done the deed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, whereas their poor decision to terminate Cherry on Nov. 11 meant all the networks carried this “breaking news” story to the detriment of dedicating the majority of the news to how Canada and its citizens honoured the fallen heroes on this one day only, in Canada.
Finn Nielsen
Okanagan Falls
The tobacco cartel continues to kill us
Dear Editor:
Tobacco for a century had a stranglehold on society.
Just look at the old movies. Everyone smoked constantly. Smoking was promoted by ads everywhere, from newspapers to billboards.
“Smoking is good for you. It clears your lungs!,” etc. But, cigarette smoking is an addiction, almost as hard to break as opioid addiction.
However, in the 1950s and ‘60s, worldwide medical investigations were done, absolutely proving the large number of cancers, heart attacks, etc. were tobacco-use caused. This news was bad, but people had the right to make their own choice of taking this fatal pathway.
Then further extensive studies were done, proving that second-hand smoke also was harmful. Smokers were harming others; so, laws were passed to protect the non-smoking public.
With these measures, despite the tobacco cartels’ efforts to the contrary, the incidence of tobacco smoking steadily declined, especially among the young.
Some evil genius came to the rescue of big tobacco, producing e-cigarettes and vaping; enticing the young especially with packaging, promotion and products.
The incidence of tobacco use is climbing each year, especially among the young; providing an addicted population that will guarantee fortunes for the cartel.
They don’t care that they are guaranteeing sick, shortened lives for so many.
Dr. William Bradley Houston
Penticton
Socialism doesn’t damage economies
Dear Editor:
The Evo Morales-government in Bolivia was recently overthrown in a coupe by its own military.
Encouragement of a segment of the more- affluent sector of the Bolivian population and the military elite by the American CIA was the cause of the change in government. Afraid that many of his caucus would be imprisoned, Morales was forced to resign, as did many members of his government.
This week, U.S. President Donald Trump applauded the overthrow of Morales.
Morales was the first member of the Indigenous people of Bolivia to become its president. After he was elected, he introduced a number of changes that made the lower class a part of the social fabric.
Among them:
• Eliminated illiteracy
• Poverty declined 25%
• Extreme poverty declined 43%
• Social spending increased 45%
• Minimum wage grew by 87.7%
• Bolivia attained an average GDP growth of 4.9 percent
Morales proved that socialism doesn’t damage economies.
Also worth mentioning is Trump’s so-called decision to bring American troops home from Syria. The Fraud left enough of them back there with tanks and guns to protect the Syrian oil fields from Turkish incursion. Again it proves that the United States will do anything to protect the flow of oil to a certain unnamed neighbouring country.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Continued ice melting is likely
Dear Editor:
Warm weather melted the massive ice ages, yet we still have Arctic and Antarctic ice.
This is odd because each year there is far more warmer frost-free days than cool days. Most of the land mass and oceans are not subjected to freezing.
The two polar ice bodies, Greenland, permafrost, frozen ocean methane still stubbornly exists.
Since neither annual atmosphere heating or cooling has not accumulated from one year to the next, there is no accumulations of either heat or cold. None of last year’s house, factory, travel or industries heating exists today.
If true, current weather and future weather will continue being stand alone weather outcomes.
Other than periods and burst of sun radiation striking the usual locations, at times other locations experience high sun radiation heating for several days at a time.
However, because the sun is at the same distance from earth, the same seasonal radiation angles, much the same weather and continued ice melting is likely.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
First, let’s get rid of excessive plastic
Dear Editor:
The UN’s COP 25 climate conference was to be held in Chile in December. It’s now been shifted to Madrid because of civil unrest in Chile.
Thousands of delegates, bureaucrats, media, pretenders and hangers-on will converge with great swishes of jet exhaust and an immense carbon signature to receive yet another flogging on climate negligence.
Perhaps they could put their apocalyptic scenarios and lofty aims of dialing back world temperatures on hold in favour of a more modest, but achievable, near-term goal; the elimination of excessive plastics and the associated environmental degradation. That’s one thing that everybody could agree on, and everybody can be part of the solution.
Plastics are comparatively new. Life was still good in the pre-plastic era. We used paper bags, wooden and cardboard boxes, tin cans and glass bottles for liquids. Meat was wrapped in butcher paper and all those processed foods in plastic just weren’t there.
Plastic mouldings for vehicles, appliances, and a wide array of manufactured products replaced the cast and formed metals and wood which we previously used.
Although environmental issues weren’t really a concern at the time, these things were degradable and much less problematic than oil derived plastic. How did humanity ever function without disposable diapers and bottled water?
Plastics are mostly about cost and convenience, not necessity. The amount of plastic used in product packaging is astonishing. Plastic pollution could be limited by international consensus followed by national legislation and regulation. Our halting moves to ban plastic straws are pathetic. Millions of milkshakes were sucked through paper straws before Justin Trudeau and Catherine McKenna were born.
Hopefully, this conference might even come to grips with the real climate elephant in the room, which is rampaging human population growth and the resulting environmental pillage which is caused by the quest for more resources for more people.
Global population has soared from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 7.7 billion today. Rather than just focussing on stomping out fossil fuels, perhaps they could also devise population limiting strategies for the Third World where birthrates run up to 44 per thousand versus 10 per thousand here.
Hopefully we’ll see progress on one achievable goal; a reduction of oil derived plastics. To this point, all of the grandstanding, fear mongering and political posturing about the climate haven’t achieved much other than to create unnecessary hysteria.
John Thompson
Kaleden
All provinces not treated fairly
Dear Editor:
Former Liberal Finance Minister Paul Martin balanced his budget on the backs of the provinces detrimentally affecting the health service (Herald, Nov. 13).
To gain the support from the provinces for Medicare, Ottawa originally agreed to pay 50% of the costs. Ottawa has reneged.
Justin Trudeau, looking for a legacy, wants to bring in a national Pharmacare despite the fact that the health care system is failing and needs fixing.
Action Alberta has sent an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney with the following ideas. We should support Albertans who are taking the lead.
1. Remove equalization from the Canadian Constitution.
• First, the calculation formula is overly complex and incomprehensible;
• Second, the provinces have not been consulted; Trudeau unilaterally signed a five-year renewal of the equalization formula without consulting the provinces even though they had requested input.
• Third, the formula should be adjusted annually to offset trends beyond the control of the provinces.
2. Establish the Alberta Pension Plan and withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan.
3. Collect personal income taxes in Alberta.
4. Replace the RCMP with Alberta Provincial Police.
5. Establish Alberta's own Immigration Protocol, similar to the Canada-Quebec accord.
6. Reform the Senate of Canada to give Alberta fair representation.
7. Establish a Trans-Canada infrastructure corridor.
8. Establish free interprovincial trade.
9. Reform the House of Commons to accurately reflect representation by population.
The need for reconfiguration of Confederation is not confined to Alberta. Many provinces are feeling the pain of our federal taxes used to gain votes.
Canada was created piecemeal and, as it grew, it became inherently unfair, favouring the two largest provinces. Canada exists through a legacy of old deals that skew our representation in the Commons and Senate.
It is time for a new and modern constitution, one that reflects the need for all provinces to have fair and equal representation.
It is not up to Trudeau and the Liberals, or the Quebec elitists, to decide the future of Alberta. Continuing as a divided country should not be an option.
An agreement on constitutional reform to make all provinces equal; operate as one country made up of provinces supporting each other and our Canadian interests, and to put Canada first above all foreign interests and influences.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Better way for NHL overtime
Dear Editor:
I don’t agree that a team be recorded as a loss in overtime by not winning the extra point.
To me, the team did not lose. They tied, completing regulation time, 60 minutes and should treat overtime simply as a bonus having not to extend the game into late evening hours.
This may show a team in a better position at the end of the season.
Art Basham
Peachland
Positive changes, economic benefits
Dear Editor:
Through a coordination of forest management and production of forest-biomass electricity we can:
• Improve forest health and ecosystem habitat.
• Reduce wildfire risk. B.C. spent over $200 million fighting fires in 2018.
• Reduce respiratory health problems by lessening wildfire smoke.
• Reduce forest fire carbon. B.C.’s 2017 fires caused 190 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
• Enhance forest carbon storage. Managed forests are the best storehouses of carbon, but since 2000, our forests release more carbon than they hold,
• Reduce our B.C. reliance upon primarily imported fossil fuels and sell our excess cleaner fossil fuels to areas that are attempting to evolve from highly polluting energy stock.
• Create resilient watersheds for quantity and quality of water. Many B.C.watersheds are susceptible to drought amplifying quality problems. The B.C. Auditor General notes that our Ministry of Health “is not sufficiently assuring the safety of B.C.s drinking water.”
• Resolve the softwood issue through improved forest management. Competitive differences in respective forestry management principles and practices create the issue.
• Increase the odds that tourists will visit B.C. with clearer summer skies. Tourism suffered due to the 2017-18 fire seasons. The damage to B.C.’s brand as a summer vacation is threatened.
• Create development by enhancing our forest heritage with co-generation plants, refurbished infrastructure, harvesting, thinning, silviculture, research and development.
Forest energy stock has a future in B.C. due to the poor state of our massively dense and homogenous forested lands. Spatial
diversity, biodiversity and genetic diversity increases the resilience of forests. The “choking” fibre volume is significantly
beyond the ability of our existing pulp mill capacity to use.
So: 1. Do we continue to live with wildfires and have our forests more overgrown?
2. Do we just continue burning “ slash piles” out in the forest?
3. Do we export this unwanted fibre elsewhere? Or,
4. Do we develop the material here?
The economics associated with renewable forest biomass energy- including inherent biochemical products are improving with climate change.
Steven Miros
Kelowna
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.