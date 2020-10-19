There’s no concern for the elk population
DEAR EDITOR:
Canadian Horizons is a Surrey developer applying to rezone a property along the north boundary of the Penticton city dump. The plan is to clear-cut about 125 acres and build a subdivision of about 300 homes.
Currently, the property is zoned as country residential, meaning about one home per two acres. If building next to the dump isn’t reason enough to oppose this subdivision, we should also consider the wildlife that currently takes refuge on that property.
At present, there are 15 red-listed (near extinction) and 15 blue-listed (endangered) birds in the South Okanagan in the British Columbia species at risk report. Many of these are the songbirds that visit our gardens, or the birds that help control local insect infestations.
In a year 2000 report entitled “A National Treasure at Risk,” Richard Cannings stated: “The South Okanagan Valley is one of the four most endangered ecosystems in Canada.”
Melody Hessing in her report on species at risk in the Okanagan, says, “The Okanagan is not only noted for the diversity and uniqueness of its plant and animal species, it is also the region with the most endangered, threatened and rare species in the province.”
If you are lucky, on winter days you might see the Greyback elk herd grazing on and around the property. It’s a critical winter-feeding range as well as a spring calving ground. With this development, you can be certain that the elk will finally be added to the list of extinct animals.
In report after report, we are shown that human encroachment into wildlife habitat is responsible for the world-wide extinction of species.
In the Okanagan, because of the population density in the valley bottoms and encroachment into the bench-lands and slopes, we are witnessing the extinction of many more species. The proposed development will greatly accelerate the local extinction of amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals, some of which are unique to this area.
Given the abundance of wildlife and the sensitivity of the habitat and the species at risk, it’s clearly evident that a planned subdivision on the Spiller Block promises to be the tipping point for many of those species on the list.
Any development of the scale proposed by CH on the hillsides above the Naramata Bench would fly in the face of conventional wisdom and destroy more of the natural habitat of already threatened species. To approve this planned sub-division or any change in zoning to allow for greater density on the Spiller Block would entail callous disregard for the natural habitat and the wildlife that nests, grazes or hunts there.
As concerned citizens and as an elected council, we can do the right thing and recognize what we are being told over and over: We must be smart about how we develop.
The proposed Spiller Block subdivision is not only lacking in smart, it is wantonly destructive, both aesthetically and environmentally.
Bill Laven
Penticton
Never apologize for telling the truth
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “Hurtful words undermine true issue,” (Herald column, Oct. 17).
David Trifunov, you are not a pariah, privileged or tone deaf. Your critics of last week’s column on the homeless have unrealistic fantasies about dealing with those lacking, for whatever reason, in the ability to bootstrap themselves out of their unfortunate situations.
All you did was point out the mess that the rest of contributing society has to deal with. To allow them to continue to do their own thing however and wherever suits them, could not be more wrongheaded.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Modern society has made death a taboo
DEAR EDITOR:
The Trudeau government has introduced legislation aimed at making it easier for intolerably ill Canadians to get medical help to end their lives.
The bill would scrap a provision in the law that allows only those already near death to receive medical assistance in dying — as ordered by a Quebec court last fall (National Post).
All this in the interests of compassion: a word which essentially means to suffer with a person in a process of healing rather than in favour of pushing them into non-existence.
Whereas once the great philosophical and religious traditions aided the sick and the dying in making sense of their pain and preparing them for a holy death, modern governments, up to now relying solely on painkillers and anti-depressants, are now moving on to the final solution.
Death has become a practical matter rather than an existential challenge demanding all the resources of a religious and human culture. I cannot penetrate the modern psychology of this understanding of compassion.
The problem of death today, suggests A.A. Gill, is that we are not looking. Few people see their loved ones die. End of life care and funerals are now taken over by professionals. In our society death has become a taboo; something excessively repulsive, based on a recent cultural development.
Those of us who believe that there is life after death have a different view of death, which implies that we should not torture the elderly or wounded people unnecessarily with proposals of medically assisted suicide.
The Irish government in promoting their abortion bill, never once, in my hearing, suggested that it was best to give birth to the child. Will government leaders in Canada pay any attention to our cultural traditions and the traditional family values of millions of people making up the core of our population?
Flannery O’Connor, writes that “sickness before death is a very appropriate thing and I think that those who don’t have it miss one of God’s mercies.” She also writes: “that the central Christian mystery, has for all its horror, been found by God to be worth dying for” (The Habit of Being).
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
What is the ideal kind of government?
DEAR EDITOR:
What kind of government do we want after the next scheduled federal election in 2023?
History is full of different types of governments. We in Canada are fortunate in having a democracy to rule our provincial and federal governments. We are in a multi-party system so we the populace can vote for our party of choice. Yet this can cause hardships, as one party can govern with less than 50% of the popular vote. What can a party do with less than half the popular vote?
Well, the Conservatives squeezed by and formed a majority government in 2011 with barely 40% of the popular vote. Federally, the opposition parties, mainly the NDP and Liberal Party, split the vote.
Perhaps during the next federal election these two parties could amalgamate.
There are so many different types of government from the dawn of civilization. We can trace our democratic beliefs back to ancient Greece in which a ruler by the name of Solon was a benevolent dictator, who introduced a consideration of giving land and wealth to the poor farmers.
Solon toyed with the ideals of democracy, thus it was he who became known as the wise ruler.
Of course, historically the past is full of rulers who wished to rule with an iron fist and subdue their enemies by force.
Sir Thomas More polished a book called “Utopia” in 1516. His thesis was that of a perfect community of a classless society. Along came Thomas Hobbes who toyed with the idea of a benevolent monarch with absolute power.
Yet, John Locke maintained a free enterprise economic system, allowing government to protect private property. During the Midas Great Britain initiated the surge in manufacturing. Other nations copied Britain’s economy system.
To conclude, we in Western states have similar kinds of free markets but right now many of our nations are suffering in an economic recession.
And there are some governments who claim democracy yet rule as tyrants or oligarchy.
Richard Santo
Penticton
Trudeau looks and sounds pretty, but doesn’t deliver
DEAR EDITOR:
Pretty boy,
Pretty talk,
Pretty bad
at keeping promises
Justin Trudeau
Daycare, indigenous matters, environment
Joy Lang
Penticton
Ashton was AWOL during the pandemic
DEAR EDITOR:
Today in my social media feed I received an advertisement from Dan Ashton taking credit for something that happened when he was mayor of Penticton — almost a decade ago.
That’s right folks, Dan was mayor and left for a higher calling, a fact many conveniently seem to forget. He had a strong socioeconomic status that allowed him to pay for his balection, but unfortunately his absence still lingers.
Here is the thing, I haven’t heard anything from our MAL for years. During the pandemic, our MP Richard Cannings held digital town halls every month with experts in health and economy — thousands tuned in. He rode across the riding doing socially distanced coffee chats. Meanwhile, I haven't seen anything from our MAL during the whole pandemic. Where was he?
So many folks in our riding were struggling. Other nearby Mal were offering resources, doing outreach. Where was Dan? The BC Liberals have floundered in opposition and Ashton has been entirely ineffective. Our riding needs a much stronger voice if we are going to get through recovery. We’ll see another John Horgan government, guaranteed, likely even a majority if you listen to all the candidates, and where will we be? — locked out of decisions on an opposition backbench, with our MAL at best flinging critique via Twitter.
If Toni Boot gets elected in the Interior, she will stand every chance of getting a cabinet post. Her record of action on climate change, her commitment to child care, her experience with agriculture, her understanding as a small business owner, her work alongside tourism sectors — she is the voice our region needs. How often does our riding have the opportunity to wield influence?
We’ll have none with Dan, and amazing representation with Toni. Nothing personal Dan, you're just not in a position or party that can best help our region.
Be smart with your vote.
Ajee Barr
Penticton
Our political system is failing us
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “Ashton wins Herald forum,” (Herald column, Oct. 17).
I’m responding to James Miller’s friend who described me as a “future politician” after watching our election forum.
Thank you for watching!
I know it was meant a compliment, I appreciate it. However, if I am ever described as a “politician,” then I am doing something wrong. A politician compromises their values to toe the party line. A politician will hide their true feelings if it means they will lose votes. A politician cares more about getting elected and their pension than real conversations.
I will not compromise my values for anything.
The state of our democracy saddens me. It has devolved into talking points, divisive issues, buying votes, and slinging mud. The media is copy-and-paste clickbait robots trying to see how fast they can post an article, number of likes, and traffic for advertisers.
I’ve been asked by many people, “Why are you doing this?” To quote Ted Shumaker: “It’s urgent and important.”
Our political system is failing us. B.C. has a unique population distribution with 80% of the population in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island with the rest of the population far away and spread out over an area twice the size of California. I’ve watched our democracy decline. We need independence in our Legislature now. We continue to vote one wing or the other in, our taxes go up, and the divide between us grows. We’ve forgotten that collaboration breeds ideas.
No, I’m not a politician. I don’t have the ability to lie, take advantage of people, or mislead anyone. I need to sleep at night. I hold myself accountable and live with integrity so I can teach my teenage sons what being a responsible, free thinking human being is. I think we all have the ability to do so much more as a society in all areas. We have the ability to come up with solutions together that are better and faster than the government.
We need more freedom in our lives to make our own decisions. Rather than fighting with our teachers, nurses, unions and healthcare workers, what if we allowed them more control over their own day? What if we allowed more personal choice?
We can do better than politicians.
I’ve been described as a dreamer and an optimist. I dream of not being manipulated by marketing techniques or indoctrinated by clickbait media. It’s possible, and it can start here.
Keith MacIntyre
Penticton
Chief Louie nderstands business, supports BC Liberals
DEAR EDITOR:
I noticed quite a contrast in Saturday’s Penticton Herald with several local Indigenous leaders supporting Toni Boot, who is running for the NAP.
All of these local bands receive millions of tax dollars annually from the federal government.
I also noticed that Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie takes a different approach than handouts from the public teat.
Chief Louie is a successful businessman who has helped his band attain financial well-being. He doesn’t depend on support from the taxpayer; he has and is proving daily that he and his band are quite capable of making it on their own.
I admire his grit, stamina and determination to succeed thereby helping his people.
Unlike the other local bands, Chief Clarence Louie understands business and is supporting the Liberal running in his riding.
Chief Clarence Louie has a slogan on the outside of his band office: “Your ancestors worked for a living, you should too.”
Local indigenous communities would do well to emulate his attitude.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Keep Skaha Lake Park alive the way it is
DEAR EDITOR:
Dear people, do we need to recall and revive the petitions and letters, still preserved ,written by thousands of residents and visitors, not so long ago, regarding the desire to keep Skaha Lake Park as it is, open, unencumbered, green and free-to-enter?
Also, that the extensive work done by the Parks Planning Committee of 2018, recorded in the Park Land and Use Policy, recommends short-term licence-to-use rather than long-term leasing of park land. It explains the fact that long-term leasing causes the public to lose their rights of say and ownership of that area.
What do we really want and need?
For the best future, I encourage you to contact, write the mayor, council members, Shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and our newspapers again.
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
NDP and socialism closer to communism
DEAR EDITOR:
Canada is a democracy. Let’s take it back!
That means we Canadians can vote for whomever we choose. Toni Boot thinks that it’s her right to tell people what they can or can’t sell in their retail stores.
Canada is a country of diversity. I am an entrepreneur and I support all businesses, big and small. I know that my father and grandfather fought in both World Wars for freedom. Toni Boot doesn’t seem to understand the meaning of freedom. She wants to dictate, along with all the socialists, how we live, what we can say, what we can sell. I think she and all these socialists are borderline communists just like Justin Trudeau.
They want to throw money at us to get our vote. That’s bribery.
A vote for BC Liberals is a vote for freedom and progress, not disaster, censorship and communism.
Gary Young
Penticton