Enforcement by RCMP lacking
Dear Editor:
Motor Vehicle Act regulations extract on auxiliary driving lamps are as follows:
Sec. 4.09 (3) An auxiliary driving lamp must operate so that it is illuminated only when the upper beam head lamp is illuminated, pay close attention to term, upper beam.
You can search up Sec 40.09 (01) and 40.09 (2) as above on your own in order to read the full section and save space here.
I explained to a highway patrol member that individuals who operate illegal bright driving lights on low beam should be charged with endangering the lives of others. The officer was not impressed with my suggestion. However, the officer agreed to email his members and bring this concern to their attention.
I did read where individuals over the age of 40 are far more sensitive to bright illegal driving lights.
On a website, I noted that the individuals will argue in court that the driving lights are spot lights and therefore legal (SEC 40.24 of the MVR).
The fine for illegal use of headlights should be increased from less than $100 to the equivalent of operation a cell phone in a vehicle, which is in excess of $350.
Readers, check with you eye-care specialists as to which night driving glasses are worth their money, some of these glasses are very effective in eliminating the glare of the illegal use of auxiliary driving head lamps.
A special request to RCMP, pull out your the ticket book and get these inconsiderate drivers off of the road.
Please copy and forward my letter to your email listing, we need to put pressure on the illegal use of over-powered auxiliary driving lamps operated when the head lights are operated on low beam.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Editorial supports peace in the world
Dear Editor:
Thank you for your editorial of Jan. 8.
Your analysis of the Iranian/Iraq situation and Donald Trump’s involvement was well written and a truthful point of view of the situation.
With your kind of thinking, feeling and penmanship, the world is moving closer to peace.
And for what it’s worth, my simplistic, extemporaneous opinion is the military should have stayed out of the entire Middle East since before the Crusades.
Matthew Duffus
Penticton
Doesn’t believe it was accidental
Dear Editor:
Sad as it may be, the downing of a jetliner is yet to be proven as to how and why.
Did Iran accidentally or on purpose fire a test missile that veered off course, met the plane in the wild blue yonder and blew it up for target practice?
Would there not be a single piece of a deadly missile that could be identified at the crash site ?
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reported the “Iranian surface to air missile may well of been unintentional.”
Yeah right, whatever you say, Justin.
Impeachment orchardist Thumper Trump proclaims it’s “mechanical” — no question.
With the sophisticated accuracy of today’s weapons, pin-pointing a target appears to be elementary. The United States has just proven again how and why this conflict with Iran has escalated.
I say let ‘er rip and get it over and done with as whatever will be will be as living in a world of fear needs to be eliminated and everyone given a fresh start.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Gas tax must be spent elsewhere
Dear Editor:
After having been closed for more than 19 hours, the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden was finally re-opened.
The federal government has been collecting a federal excise tax at a flat rate of 10 cents per litre on gasoline since 1995.
That money should all be invested in the widening of that highway to include four lanes and to maintain it to a safe standard, but that is not happening and today a long section through central B.C. has become a very dangerous piece of road to travel, frequently resulting in serious multi-vehicle accidents, many of them fatal, as it continues to deteriorate, while traffic continues to increase.
Politicians a long time ago recognized that if spending those gas tax dollars was made more “visible” it could translate into more votes, but the money was re-directed and re-assigned to be “invested” in community infrastructure across the country.
Provincial governments participate in those developments, turning our community infrastructure development into a costly and wasteful three-way, dog-and-pony show, competing for that vote,
The end result is long and costly delays for desperately needed infrastructures that now are stalled by a three-way “consultation” process to determine how to get the most votes per dollar invested, before projects finally are approved.
Municipal councillors who should be making those decisions have become bit-players with the MPs holding the trump cards, while our MLAs are trying to fit under the umbrella.
That is also why we see not one, but three hands on that shovel when it finally happens.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Must address doctor shortage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Orphan patients want answers from Adrian Dix.”
The letter-writer’s comments are a common refrain I hear from patients whom I attend at a walk-in clinic. I have written to Health Minister Adrian Dix several times plus to members of Parliament, and to presidents of medical associations with no adequate response to address the doctor-shortage crisis.
I would encourage you and other affected patients to email Adrian Dix frequently, complaining about the lack of family doctors and nurse practitioners.
I feel that the only way we can bring about change is for the public to complain and hopefully apply political pressure. The Medical Care Act of 1966 stipulated that medicare be comprehensive and universal. Our governments are not providing for comprehensive or universal care and this is “patient neglect.”
Many years ago, I could prescribe some medications and give a quantity to last a patient for a year. Then the rules were changed so that all prescriptions had to be refilled every three months.
This three-month rule for prescription renewal is onerous for the patients, as it requires frequent trips by the patient to the doctor and pharmacist. The system needs to be reassessed.
As a general rule, the quantity of a medication prescribed by a doctor depends on the medication and the patient’s illness.
Bob Browett, M.D.
Victoria
The challenges of drug refills
Dear Editor:
At age 83, I find myself joining the ranks of displaced patients as my family doctor retires. I would like Health Minister Adrian Dix to know that I find that my pharmacy cannot refill my medications for a heart condition, which have been unchanged for years, until I go to a walk-in clinic and persuade a doctor to prescribe the same medications I have relied for 10 years.
As a previous letter-writer pointed out, pharmacists are perfectly capable of recognizing standard medications for stable heart conditions, and should be allowed to use their own judgment in these matters. The long-term solution to the present doctor crisis is to induce more medical graduates to go into general practice.
I suggest that if the provincial government offered to pay part or all of a medical student’s tuition fees in return for a contract to serve in general practice for six years or so, the doctor shortage would be largely solved.
John Winstanley
Colwood
Changing start times is simplistic
Dear Editor:
Re: “Change school hours; problem solved.”
This is the third time a reader has suggested that changing school hours would solve the problem of children going to school in darkness during the winter months.
If the solution is simply for children to go to school an hour later, then it should be obvious that teachers would have to change their hours of work accordingly, as would the administrative staff, the school janitors, and so on. In fact, the whole educational system would have to change its hours of work by one hour.
Now let’s consider the parents. They would have to shift their day by one hour too, in order to prepare, deliver, and collect their children to and from school. This would mean that their employers would have to accommodate the parents’ change of hours too, as would public transportation services and everything else that is affected by the time-shift of a large part of the population.
The overall effect would be much the same as changing the clocks by one hour.
Martyn Ward
Saanich
Take action now on climate change
Dear Editor:
Today is the last day to respond to the B.C. government’s online climate change survey: engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/consultation/climate-ready-preparing-together
The questionnaire is apparently the government’s first step in deciding how to respond to the global climate emergency.
Curiously, although it asks us how much climate change we expect to see, and how well we think governments and regions are prepared for it, it does not want to know where we find our information, or what we are basing our intuition or prophesies upon.
The questionnaire does, however, ask for our gender, income level and postal code information. (Does that help them decide whether our opinions are important?)
There is no mention of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (an internationally accepted authority, which issues reports contributed by thousands of the world’s scientists) or its recommendations.
B.C. plans to follow up by releasing a “What We Heard” report in early 2020.
Later still, an “intentions paper” will detail the policy direction that the government will plan to use, to finally develop its climate preparedness and adaptation strategy. Not exactly rapid or far-reaching. Possibly a terminal case of far too little, far too late. While there’s still time, please tell B.C. to take rapid, far-reaching action.
Grace Golightly
Saanich
A night after Christmas
Dear Editor:
‘Twas a month after Christmas and all through house
No creature was stirring, not even that mouse
All the stockings were empty and folded with care
So, we knew that Saint Nick had really been there
With ribbons and wrappings all crumpled and torn
The living room looked, quite messy, forlorn
The Children were nestled upstairs in their beds
With visions of next Christmas, alive in their heads
While mamma lay worrying and papa did too
Wondering ‘bout the bills and what they could do
With visions of Visa, Mastercard and the rest
Swirling ‘round and threatening their warm little nest
When at the front door there rose much chatter
Papa sprang from his chair to see what’s the matter
Fell over the nightstand, an’ lit with a crash
Threw open the door and found, in a flash
The bailiff stood there with a summons in hand
It wasn’t an invite to a concert or band
He wanted some money or the goods that we’d bought
Mom and me were frightened, and very distraught
By the light of the moon we spotted his badge
“Pay up now, or I’ll take Tom, Dick and Madge”
Before Christmas we spent, like this day wouldn’t come
Now, what could we do, ‘twas too late to run.
Out there in the drive stood a little old truck
With little old helpers named Gerry and Chuck
We sat at the table and wrote out a cheque
Not thinking when cashed, we’d really get heck
The bailiff, he snatched our cheque with a jerk,
Turned ‘round, tipped his hat and was off with a smirk
Our gifts were all safe, needn’t worry an ounce
But, we knew he’d be back when the cheque it did bounce
He sprang to the truck, to his team gave a shout
And away they all bounced like a geezer with gout
I heard him exclaim as he drove down the track
“If this thing, it should bounce, you know I’ll be back.”
William S. Peckham and Lynn Vaughan
Kelowna
