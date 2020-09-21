There’s a minor controversy brewing in Summerland for 150 home owners.
Full disclosure: This issue affects a property my family owns. Inspiration for this column comes from fellow property owners who suggested I write on this topic.
First some background.
In 2013, the District of Summerland was successful in obtaining a grant to install water meters for both domestic and agricultural use. The meters were installed at no cost to the property owners in the initial roll-out.
Unfortunately, someone at municipal hall could not count and 240 properties with a primary domestic service receive one meter and the second irrigation service was overlooked.
On Aug. 24, council moved to give property owners with less than .5 hectare of arable land (150 properties) the option of disconnecting the second service at a cost of $1,100 or pay $3,500 for a pit meter.
Staff’s submission to council stated: “In October of 2019 staff sent an “Introductory” “choices” letter to a subset of second service customers, describing the graduated process which would include engagement of the public.”
Council chose to ignore the public engagement process, possibily hiding under the cover of the pandemic. The conspiracy theory is by segregating these 150 properties, there will be less public backlash versus all 240 properties at once.
Divide and conquer.
If a property owner elects for the disconnect option, they are then faced with plumbing in the irrigation from in the house after the domestic water meter.
In some cases, watering will then be done with expensive filtered chlorinated water, replacing inexpensive agricultural grade water.
For the disconnect option, why does it cost $1,100 to put a blind cap on the service coming from the roadway main supply? Most irrigation systems have a ground-level green box with a shut-off valve and a blow-out connector close to the municipal connection, so digging would not be involved.
Why not give the property owner the option of self-disconnect when their water supply is shut down over the winter. I could hire the world’s best plumber at $1,100 and have money left over for beer.
The next major infrastructure project (if we stop doing skate parks and solar arrays) is the paving of Giants Head Road. Why not make the disconnects or meter installations along this roadway part of the proposed water system separation when the paving gets done? (Summerland decided it was cheaper to not separate domestic water and agricultural water in some areas. Lots of orchards and vineyards enjoy expensive treated water.)
The staff report prompting council’s decision states “Good Governance — To ensure fair payment, for District provided services, by all residents and to ensure that District funds are used appropriately…”
The idea of good governance is all citizens are treated equally. It begs the question as to why parcels with more than .5 arable acres get a free second meter and smaller parcels do not?
The District has punted this issue around for years. A decision is finally made during a pandemic with little public engagement.
This seems cowardly to me.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrpreneur who resides in Summerland.