I was once the managing editor of a weekly newspaper in Alberta.
Several of my colleagues at other newspapers were threatened when head office began sending around an editorial consultant to tell everyone what they were doing wrong.
While many of my friends dreaded the consultant's appearance — some even debated calling in sick — I welcomed the consultant's presence. I wanted to know if I was doing a good job or needed to brush up my resume and find a new career.
I was new to management and scored the jewel of the newspaper chain, mostly by accident (it's a long story) and could have been an easy target for criticism. But, I've always been confident in my own abilities and, even more so, the abilities of my co-workers. I was part of a strong team.
The consultant stayed for six hours and overall gave our editorial staff a strong review. Of the pointers he offered, I tried them and they all worked. I wasn't threatened. In fact, much of what he said I still use all these years later.
But in 2016, trustees almost unanimously turned down MLA Dan Ashton for free loan of a financial advisor from Victoria who would audit their books and offer suggestions on how to get back on the right financial track. Unofficially, the only trustee who was in support was Bruce Johnson (love him!). The Barb Sheppards and Linda Van Alphens of the world knew better than a trained professional, apparently. (For the record, Ashton was re-elected in a landslide.)
Now the board finds itself in a financial crisis as someone either didn't project enrollment figures correctly or balance the books. Cuts are being made even though senior management is basically denying this is happening.
Principals, teachers and parents have spoken to The Herald — all requesting anonymity. Now, as of Wednesday, one of the board's most-respected teachers, Justin Glibbery, has gone on the public record saying music programs have been impacted.
Principals have been assigned the role of the Grim Reaper, all being told to find an additional 15% in savings from now until the end of the year.
There's no evidence suggesting a crack cocaine epidemic among SD67 principals. Nor do we suspect any principal with the board is delusional or on a personal vendetta. We believe them. The principals are professionals. They are trained to work with kids. They are well-educated and what they are saying is contrary to what's coming out of the board office.
While students are suffering from cuts, it has also taken its toll on teachers and support staff. Although we don't have the stat, we wouldn't be surprised if per capita, SD67 has the most staff members off on stress time at the moment of any other board in the province.
So what needs to be done?
1. Trustees must demand an independent financial audit and staff must be mandated to co-operate with the auditor. Someone needs to make a notice of motion at Monday night's meeting. There is a cost to an audit, but they can't afford not to do it. If the books are clean, it will absolve senior staff. What are they scared of? If significant mistakes or cover ups have occurred, then people need to be dismissed.
2. Education Minister Rob Fleming, along with the deputy minister, must step in and either fire the present board or demand honest and transparent answers.
3. Parents need to continue applying pressure on their elected officials. Overseeing the finances is clearly defined in the role of a school board trustee in accordance with the Education Act.
4. Trustees themselves need to realize their No. 1 priority is the children — not senior staff. Trustee Dave Stathers is telling people that "the media" is sensationalizing this story — this coming from someone who began his working career as a print journalist. Fortunately for our industry, Dave chose to go into teaching.
5. The B.C. School Trustees Association needs to help the trustees with this catastrophe. Four of the seven are new and the others no longer benefit from the wisdom of Johnson and Bill Bidlake.
I encourage everyone to come to Monday night's meeting at 425 Jermyn Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. even if you no longer have children or grandchildren in the system. I'm hoping the community watchdogs, who do such a fine job putting city council under the microscope, come out and see their tax dollars in action. I'd be interested to hear their feedback. For those unable to attend, The Herald will attempt to livestream the meeting on Facebook so you can watch it from home.
James Miller is valley editor of the Okanagan Newspaper Group.
