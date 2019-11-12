Here goes! With regularity, I am approached by people on all sides of issues urging me to leverage my platform to address their particular concern. In many circumstances I agree with the position they advocate, in some cases I don’t.
Most often, I suspect those urging me to take stands on their issue believe I have a more significant platform than is true. Yes, I appear in print weekly, am part of the Friday Morning Round Table on 1150 AM radio and am privileged to speak regularly to a large congregation at Trinity Church in Kelowna.
Having said that, when it comes to shaping public opinion on issues, I remain a pretty small fish. That, however, is not the reason I tend to refrain from publicly addressing hot button issues.
Nor, I hope, is it a lack of courage.
The reason for avoiding most controversial issues is rooted in a belief that plunging into them marginalizes a higher calling. Attacking a specific position, be it liberal or conservative, almost certainly jeopardizes an ability to minister to anyone who holds that position. When one engages in a specific issue it is common to become defined by that issue rather than by much higher values.
The most current and obvious battle into which I am consistently urged to engage concerns our friend from the south, Mr. Donald J. Trump. More specifically, the issue is not Mr. Trump, but the fact that so many who identify as “Jesus-loving, Bible-believing, Christians” remain his staunchest supporters. His own quote that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and his faithful base would not turn against him seems, unfortunately, to be true.
Just this week Neil McDonald of CBC News penned a scathing indictment of Christians who support Trump. It hurt to read it, because if I was honest, I had to admit much of it was true.
I am not about to venture into the political fracas, but I will publicly declare how I, as a Christian leader, respond to the dilemma.
I invite people to take a piece of paper and to thoughtfully list as many values and characteristics as they are able that describe Jesus Christ. I will even ask them to highlight or place a star beside the qualities they love most about Him.
He is, after all, the One all Christians are committed to follow. Inevitably the list will include qualities such as love, grace, forgiveness, honesty, integrity, purity, and so on. For those more familiar with His life, the list will expand to include such things as gentleness and meekness.
Then, on the other side of the paper, I invite them to thoughtfully list as many of the values and characteristics of Mr. Trump as they are able. I typically encourage them to stay away from how the media describes him, but rather to use his own self-declarations to construct their list.
What comes next, you might wonder?
Nothing.
The two lists stand for themselves and very little needs to be said. It is quite difficult to simultaneously endorse one who says, “love your enemies,” and one who claims revenge as one of his highest values.
Real dialogue doesn’t end with that simple exercise. Unfortunately, it becomes excruciatingly complex if you continue and add a third or fourth page and include the names of others who happen to be Trump’s opponents.
The outcome isn’t much better.
It is easy to declare one individual to be off-side, it gets much stickier when the values of an entire culture run contrary to the values Christians are called to embrace. Could it be that the entire emphasis on holding “a Christian position in politics” is misguided? Could it be that there is an entirely different dimension in which we ought to be leveraging our influence? You certainly don’t read much about Jesus endorsing a certain political persuasion.
One closing thought: On those days when I am really feeling courageous, I don’t perform the above described exercise using the names Trump, Trudeau, Scheer, Clinton or any other high-profile leader. When I’m really courageous, I put my own name on the second page and see how well I am doing at living out the values of the One I claim to follow.
That tends to shut me up before I tear too many others down.
