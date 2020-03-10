My charming wife is responsible for placing donation tins in Summerland shops on behalf of a local charity.
I will not name the charity, just as the Legion does not like to publicize the theft of poppy trays as the public wants to have the confidence donation containers are secure. There was a recent series of thefts of these tins in Summerland.
Back in the 1980s the local Summerland paper would print crimes of the week. Often this listed a bike was stolen here, or a garden ornament there. Big news was when Mr. X was caught DUI. This appeared quaint to me as a visitor from a large Ontario city ravaged by murders, armed robberies and worse.
Our society is now broken. Anecdotally, bottles are stolen from the Legion returnable charity bin. The thrift store is a constant victim of shop lifting and theft of donations. Thefts from vehicles are not worth the time for authorities to investigate. This may appear to be petty, but it indicates an underclass of people who show no respect.
My un-scientific assumption is, thieves are either unsupervised youth or older drug users. A recent news article indicated the majority of drug overdose victims are males between the ages of 30 and 45, the age of baby boomer off-spring.
What has changed since baby boomers youth? Well, recall the African proverb, “It take a village to raise a child.” Clearly it’s not working in the Okanagan.
We now have children brought up in daycare, being raised by parents brought up in daycare. Unfortunately daycare is a fact of life required by wages not keeping up to the high cost of living (and our lust for expensive toys and travel) forcing both parents to work.
Single-parent families are more common since the easing of the divorce rules. Stay-at-home moms kept my generation in line.
Grandparents and sibling parents used to be close by lending a hand in child-rearing. The days of kids playing wide games in the park or street are replaced by game consoles and smartphones.
Overwhelmed teachers are in no position to educate children in proper conduct along with managing English-as-a-second-language students and those with behavioral issues.
The decline in church attendance and youth group participation has also lessened the opportunity to morally guide children. Service clubs of the past had a high component of family functions which kept offspring engaged and in line. Children are now receiving their moral guidance from TV, or worse, the internet.
Society is spending millions of dollars on the Foundry Penticton youth centre to make up for our own inadequacies in raising our offspring. Parents are powerless to compete with this norm. If they take a hard stand their offspring are alienated by their peers.
Our society is now reaping what it has sown.