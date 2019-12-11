Middle schoolers make climate plea
Dear Editor:
Year-round, we use our gas-powered cars a lot. For many, we use our cars too much.
Here at the Climate Club, we encourage you to use green vehicles as much as possible. That could include: electric cars, bikes, scooters, skateboards, plus walking and more.
Even taking the bus is good. It takes individual vehicles and their individual emissions off the road. We understand that this may be hard to do now that it is getting colder, but we still encourage you to do your very best.
We commend students who are already making the choice to use people-powered transportation to come to school, and want to point to the lessons we can learn from Finland, where students routinely ride their bikes to school in -17 C weather.
Please consider doing all you can to contribute to solutions rather than problems.
The Climate Club
Central Middle School
Victoria
Writer should walk mile in their shoes
Dear Editor:
When I first read Jim Taylor’s column, “The day there were no heroes,” (Okanagan Weekend, Nov. 30) I assumed I had misread it, so I went back and read it again. Nope, I was right the first time.
His column berates the young men in the room where the L’Ecole Polytechnique massacre occurred 30 years ago for not standing up to a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle with a high-capacity magazine intent upon murder or (this is even richer) offering themselves up to be murdered along with their female classmates in some kind of Hollywood show of solidarity.
I can’t find any biographical information on Taylor, so I suppose it is possible that he has successfully rushed and disarmed a gunman intent on murder or stood in front of a gunman and said “me first,” but I kind of doubt it. If he is in fact not some sort of real life punisher, may I suggest he research the phrase “chicken hawk” before writing another column.
Robert Vereshagen
Penticton
F Series goes back farther than 1984
Dear Editor:
I really enjoyed Wheels section in the Dec. 7 edition of Okanagan Weekend telling the story of the Ford F series by Malcolm Gunn. However, Gunn wrote the F-150 series arrived in 1984, but I beg to differ.
I have been driving my 1983 Ford-F-150 since it had a measly 6,000 kilometres on it. My F-150 is still a great looking truck, mechanically sound, good looking and is not for sale!
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Scheer just doesn’t get it
Dear Editor:
Andrew Scheer has declared war on the Liberal minority government. The Conservatives have no interest in collaboration. Scheer put the PM on notice; the Conservatives are going to adopt an election strategy and attack the government at every opportunity.
Well, I for one hope their criticism is at least helpful or useful to Canadians; not just the charade of partisan crap they usually practice.
I find it rich that Andrew Scheer blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for dividing the country, when it is the Conservatives that are intransigent to the changing times. Scheer uses the infamous deflection tactic we witness Donald Trump use daily; blame or accuse others for the problem you cause.
Scheer himself faces serious questions of loyalty and opposition within his own ranks. The failure of the Conservatives to capture a majority has severely frustrated many within the party; particularly when the conservative brain-trust was convinced that given the number of Liberal scandals, they should’ve been able to win a majority.
Scheer’s critics point to a poor climate plan and uncertainty over his social-conservative views as the reasons why they did not win.
However, what emerged after the throne speech is an Andrew Scheer who is digging-in and doubling down in hopes (maybe) of fending off attacks on his position, and using Orwellian logic to claim their climate plan was weaker because they did not explain it well enough.
Still, Scheer should realize people in glass houses have to be careful about throwing stones. Recent Angus Reid polls reveal just 41% of Conservatives support Scheer; while 85% of Liberals support Justin Trudeau and 87% of NDP stand behind Jagmeet Singh.
Also, history has a warning for Scheer and the Conservatives: after the 1972 election when Pierre Trudeau’s government was knocked down to a minority, Robert Stanfield thought it was just a matter of time until he would become prime minister.
But in 1974, the Liberals were restored to a majority.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Unemployment benefits the elites
Dear Editor:
The unemployment rate during the Great Depression peaked at 30%, but by 1944 had declined to 1%, a result of greatly increased government war spending.
Clearly the unemployment rate is largely determined by the federal government’s fiscal and monetary settings.
That we currently have over one million Canadians actively seeking work, and that elevated levels of joblessness have existed for the last 40 years, is no accident.
Business and financial elites benefit with some slack in the economy, so that workers will be fearful of losing their jobs, reluctant to strike, and more likely to borrow when wages are suppressed.
However, in addition to the country’s economic loss stemming from forced unemployment, the individuals involved lose their skills, lack income, and experience increased stress leading to more mental illness, addictions and family breakdowns.
Yet high unemployment is neither natural nor inevitable. It is tolerated by fiscal and monetary authorities.
It can be eliminated by them if an informed public were to insist.
Larry Kazdan
Vancouver
BBC shows how politics is done
Dear Editor:
Two weeks after watching the excellent “Question Time Leaders Special,” I was once again delighted when the “Prime Ministerial Debate” also aired on domestic and world services of the BBC on Dec. 6.
It dramatically demonstrated how efficient and superior Auntie Beeb is in producing political TV, when compared to her counterparts in Canada and the U.S.
Apparently, this was the very first time that only two British party leaders debated each other on live television, to the exclusion of the smaller parties who have no chance of winning the UK election on Dec. 12. So, with less than a week to go, the two front-runners met head-to-head, mano-a-mano in the BBC studio auditorium in Maidstone, Kent.
The moderator was Nick Robinson, who took no nonsense from either party leader, and the questions came from an audience of 100 selected by pollsters, with equal representation from Conservative, Labour and undecided voters.
The debate lasted for an hour, was serious with very few personal attacks, and only one brief chuckle when the question was asked about what politicians should have to do when they are caught lying.
To help viewers there was a fact-checking panel appearing at the side of the television screen, indicating in real-time when either of the debaters strayed from the truth.
A 30-minute introduction explained everything in detail before the debate.
A 30-minute Spin Room segment following the debate.
There’s no doubt the BBC is in a league of its own in this genre, and should package these two most recent programs as a teaching tool for television networks in Canada, the U.S. and beyond.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
