Reporters should just stick to facts
Dear editor:
Re: “Hundreds could die,” Herald, A1, March 13
Give us a break, Joe Fries! When will the media ever learn? The public doesn't want to read a sensationalized opinion from a reporter about a topic like this. They simply want the facts, not opinions or half-truths like something that's taken out of context.
We the public want the whole truth, nothing but the truth, period! If the media reporter wants his or her opinion in an article, then right that opinion at the end of the article, clearly identified as opinion.
This kind of reporter writing should be submitted to magazines like the Enquirer. Just pick them up at the local grocery store checkout. If you want to learn the art of writing, take a lesson from Jim Taylor or David Bond.
The science and health experts are trying their best to keep the calm. They provide logical suggestions how each and every one of us should behave as the best way to keep this COVID-19 Pandemic to a minimum impact. I get it, but Joe doesn't.
Larry Meyer
Osoyoos
Farewell, thanks to Tim Schroeder
Dear editor:
It was with mixed feelings that I read that Pastor Tim Schroeder would no longer be a columnist with the Okanagan Weekend.
First of all, I will miss reading his insightful and thought-provoking columns, so I’m sorry he’s decided it’s time to call it quits. On the other hand, he will now have more time to spend with family and friends, and who could begrudge him that.
One of the reasons that I have always appreciated Tim Schroeder’s column is summed up in one of his statements in his final message: “Over the years I’ve tried to gently bridge the gap between faith in a God in Whom I have deep trust and a diverse readership that spans all faiths or no faith.”
He has certainly never preached to the readers, instead he challenged us to consider how we interact with others in our daily lives.
His last column “Gratitude versus Entitlement” certainly hit the mark, especially in these difficult times.
Thank you Pastor Tim.
Moyra Baxter
Peachland
Illegal refugees find new loophole
Dear editor:
On March 17, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced that the government will continue to operate its official, unofficial Roxham Road border crossing for illegal migrants and asylum seekers in Quebec.
The only change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is to hold them in quarantine for 14 days before processing them.
Over the past three years we’ve seen thousands of asylum seekers, and economic migrants masquerading as asylum seekers, use this crossing to short circuit our normal immigration and asylum processes.
All of these illegals enter from the U.S., and many of them enter the U.S. on a visitor’s visa from other countries and then immediately make a beeline for Roxham Road to play our asylum lottery. It’s a well-known and well-advertised system.
Thankfully, the American restrictions on foreign travel will cut down the volume somewhat. But why does the government persist in allowing this to continue when they’ve announced that admissions to Canada are now restricted to Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens as a precautionary measure?
These migrants don’t fit any approved entry category and asylum seekers aren’t specifically exempted from the entry restrictions.
The current COVID-19 travel restrictions have been driven by public health imperatives, but the decision to continue operating the Roxham Road crossing for illegal migrants and asylum seekers is clearly a political decision. The Liberals appear to have concluded that preserving their image as welcoming and inclusive must be maintained at all costs, including accepting the risks presented by COVID-19.
We can take their COVID-19 precautions seriously when we see this crossing closed and RCMP personnel being used to secure the border instead of assisting illegal migrants to cross it. Virtue signalling shouldn’t be allowed to trump public safety.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Stop hoarding the essential items!
Dear editor:
Fellow community neighbours, What are you thinking?
It has been determined that seniors are at risk. Most of the populace will not be in any great danger with this virus.
Then, tell me, why are people in panic mode and stripping shelves of food etc. that may be needed by seniors that are isolated?
I know, it is called panic! Self-preservation etc.
Is it just me, or is our world becoming less compassionate of others? Have you thought to check on the seniors in your neighbourhood? Do they have all the supplies they need?
My 84-year old neighbour was just at a grocery store. She got the last cart and had to wait in a crazy long lineup.
My husband has heart disease, I have respiratory challenges – this makes us very vulnerable to this virus. Most of you will have some discomfort if you get it, but, if we get hit with it, we may not survive.
Stop wasting your time and energy panicking.
Start thinking about what you might be able to do to help others!
Lynda McGowan
Kelowna
Who’s checking incoming freight?
Dear editor:
Am I missing something?
I haven’t heard how the freighters and oil tankers waiting to load or unload in Canadian ports of call are dealing with the COVID-19?
I think tons of cargo to be unloaded originated in China. Just asking.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
At long last, toilet paper gets its due
Dear editor:
It used to just hang around and we'd take it for granted, but now we all miss it so.
Gone with the last flush, toilet tissue has become just a nostalgic memory, it's true status never recognized. Yes, bottoms matter!
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
TB crisis likely to outlast COVID
Dear editor:
COVID-19 spreads quickly, is impacting entire work places, and will soon place immense stress on hospitals. We are spiralling into a global recession. So far approximately 6,000 people have died around the world. This is terrible and frightening.
Some may wonder why Africans don’t seem to be panicking like those in western countries. It is likely because the life expectancy in developing countries is so much lower than our own, and they face epidemics all the time: Ebola, cholera, dengue, malaria, yellow fever, and so on.
And then there is tuberculosis, also a pandemic because it is found in every country in the world, including Canada’s north. TB has been around for more than 9,000 years and is the leading infectious disease killer in the world, but especially in populous and poorer nations. It is a preventable disease.
Every single day, over 4,000 people die from TB! Let us remember this when the COVID-19 crisis is over. Let us remember how frightened we are now and be determined to help others around the world to avoid epidemics. Canada needs to stay committed to stopping TB.
Sherry Moran
Ottawa
Store managers must limit items
Dear editor:
What’s with all this panic buying? There’s absolutely no need for it and this fear-mongering is outrageous.
The government official that told Canada to stock up on essentials should have his/her head read for starting this panic buying. How many infected people are in the Okanagan?
Come on, people. We can’t buy necessities because of your hoarding. Besides all the paper goods, now there’s hoarding of butter and potatoes, among other items. Store managers ... what’s wrong with your brains? Why haven’t you put limits on every category? Stores in the United States are doing just that and people are able to buy what they need for their next meal.
It’s about time there was some sensibility coming back here.
Rory Fader
Kelowna
Please don’t forget about pensioners
Dear editor:
Yes, all we can do is help each other. The rich helping the poor, no I do not like it, but the virus scares me.
Should get the pensions up so they can stock up on food, plus get the disability rates up fast.
Most buy a bit here and there. If you have to stay at home for 14 days, give or take, eating right might help.
James Readman
Penticton