I have always had a grudging admiration of the United States as a country. It saved us by entering the Second World War and has sent humans to the moon.
Unfortunately, they have a habit of invading countries such as Vietnam, Iraq and a bunch of tiny Caribbean Islands and Central American countries. They continue to be a country divided by racism and racked with violence.
Fourteen of the top 20-ranked universities are American. They have a substantial lead in the number of patents in force. Of the largest 12 companies ranked by market capitalization, eight are American. There are some clever people in the United States.
Unfortunately, in basic education, the U.S. ranks a poor 30th in mathematics and 19th in science amongst the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development group of 35 countries.
More than 74 million Americans voted for the sitting impeached president who failed to protect them from a pandemic and refused to condemn white supremacists.
Trump was a serial liar, alleged tax cheat, accused sexual predator, who lets his friends poison the air and water.
Some of those voters overlooked his character flaws because they believe only Republicans can maintain law and order or they are rich and benefit from tax breaks. Others just want the Supreme Court to outlaw abortions.
This month there were thousands of rioters in Washington who believed the “big lie,” that the presidential election was rigged despite any supporting evidence. (While the Democrats were stealing the presidential election, why did they not take a couple of Senate seats while they were at it?). Some of these people thought it was OK to bring assault rifles to a protest.
Climate deniers make up 15% of the U.S. adult population. Two-thirds of U.S. white Evangelicals (substitute Trump supporters here) do not believe in evolution. Over 40% of Americans believe Jesus will return to earth by 2050.
Somehow, these people think the simple act of wearing an article of clothing, a disease preventing face mask, is an infringement on their personal freedom. There may be enough U.S. citizens who will avoid getting a scientifically- approved vaccine to make American herd immunity unobtainable.
There are huge numbers of U.S. citizens benefitting from various socially forward programmes such as Medicaid, Medicare, Veterans Affairs aid and Obamacare, but view government-run “medical care for all” as evil socialism or worse communism.
The only consistent Trump policy has been the dismantling of any Obama
initiative.
The anti-immigration movement is another program that makes no sense. A wholesale ban of immigrants excludes smart people, who have game-changing ideas. The other migrants are those who accept the dangerous low-paying jobs keeping American meat and produce prices artificially low. The campaign to deport “Dreamers” who are the U.S. born offspring of undocumented immigrants after giving them a free education is ... sorry words fail me.
I characterize this phenomenon as “intellectual-curiosity inequality” similar in concept to the phrase “income inequality”.
The DC rioters believed the “big lie.” They do not have the intelligence to investigate its “truthiness.”
In the U.S. there is a group at the top who are very clever and innovative. A big mass in the middle who are sensible, and an equal mass who unfortunately are intellectually lacking, nor inquisitive, and have no capability to act in their own self-interest, led by the idiot-in- chief.
American exceptionalism is dead.
(Footnote: Trump was acquitted in the Senate but will still be viewed historically as impeached. He has now been impeached a second time.)
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneuer who resides in Summerland.