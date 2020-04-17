Coun. Judy Sentes thanks the public
Dear Editor:
With ongoing, well-deserved expressions of gratitude for health-care professionals and front-line workers in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to add another note of thanks to the many hundreds, if not thousands, of people participating in social distancing.
You are making a difference so keep up the good work as by continuing with this strategy, we will overcome this terrible virus. Don’t stop until our health professionals say it is safe to do so.
Thank you all for your cooperation!
Judy Sentes, Councillor
City of Penticton
Blacklist travel to and from China
Dear Editor:
There needs to be a reckoning on the COVID-19 situation after the dust settles.
The Chinese government, the World Health Organization and our own federal government were all players and they owe us answers for their sub-standard performances.
Let’s talk about China, the genesis for COVID-19.
Why did the Chinese regime suppress news of this pandemic and its lethality? Why haven’t they cleaned up their dietary habits which have allowed a deadly virus to mutate from animals to humans yet again?
We saw a similar situation with SARS, 17 years ago. We cannot accept the human and economic toll of another event like COVID-19. Travel to and from China should be blacklisted until they have proven that their food supply is managed to First World standards. They eat almost anything containing protein, and more power to them. But, please keep the consequences at home. For the present, the wonders of China are best enjoyed on television.
We saw the pattern with how the Chinese government handled SARS. News was suppressed by the state-controlled media and the impact was downplayed to avoid a negative image in the world and damage to the Chinese economy.
COVID-19 is a replay on a vastly more destructive scale. Who knows what the toll really is in China?
There will be some level of economic blowback for China, but it would be less if they hadn’t tried to cover this up in the first place.
We can’t trust the Chinese regime to satisfy public health standards, so health verification must be done before granting admission to all travellers from mainland China and Hong Kong.
Given the global proliferation of COVID-19, these certifications should also apply to anyone seeking entry to Canada, including illegal migrants and asylum seekers.
Preadmission health checks should include a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination when this becomes available, or a negative result from Canadian government certified COVID-19 test.
Hopefully, the cruise industry will impose the same standards for all passengers and crew regardless of nationality. Cruising is fun, but not when it becomes a voyage of the damned.
Protests will be loud, and accusations of discrimination and racism will shrill, but health protocols must be mandatory for the foreseeable future. Costs can be borne by the traveller. Too bad, so sad.
It’s our country, and our first obligation is to protect our own citizens, political correctness and diplomatic niceties be damned.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Pharmacies are making huge profits
Dear Editor:
I am concerned with the current practice of pharmacies only providing prescription refills one month at time.
Pharmacare has not changed its policy of prescriptions being filled for 100 days, but the pharmaceutical association is recommending pharmacies only fill one month of medication. My pharmacy explained it was to prevent shortages. Were people hoarding their medication like some are doing with toilet paper?
My concern is the added cost of having to fill prescriptions three times over three months. We are now paying three times the dispensing fees, and this is a big added expense when you need to have several regular medications filled.
Here in Penticton, the lowest dispensing fee I have found is $10. The other pharmacies, where I inquired, all charged closer to $15. In addition to varying dispensing fees, the cost of the identical drug is also different from one pharmacy to another.
I understand pharmacies are a business, hence, as a consumer, it is important to shop around.
We have approximately eight medications to fill monthly and at a $10 dispensing fee this comes to a substantial added cost of $160 for the same amount of medication. And pharmacies are making a huge profit. What would be their incentive for going back to the Pharmacare 100-day policy?
Pharmacies should not be profiting on the back of those needing regular medication. Why not cancel the additional dispensing fees if one was to prepay the whole prescription and just picked up the products every month?
This way they would not have a shortage of medication, nor would they be profiting from the current crisis.
People are losing their jobs and governments are attempting to assist people financially. It seems that pharmacies should also do their share. As there are no alternative options for the consumer, having to pay triple the dispensing fees is not acceptable.
I reiterate that by allowing pharmacies to profit by following their association’s recommendations — rather than continuing with the Pharmacare policy — what incentive would a pharmacy have to return to Pharmacare guidelines if this allows them to triple profits?
I am very frustrated as I have written to John Horgan, Adrian Dix, Dan Ashton and Keith Shaw, president of the pharmacy association and have received no indication of a follow-up from any of their offices on this concern.
Colette Belzil
Penticton
Story of Noah’s Ark for 2020
Dear Editor:
This universal, silent, invisible rapid- moving reality we call coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill and its people to its knees, much like the story of the flood, Noah and his ark.
Except in this coronavirus deluge, where’s the ark?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
...And rattle those pots and pans
Dear Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all front-line workers, medical staff, nurses and doctors.
As seniors, we appreciate Dr. Bonnie Henry and practice social distancing and stay home. As seniors, there must be more that we can do for each other while staying in contact with our neighbours.
Every evening at 7 p.m. sharp, we are out the front door with pots and pans, as loud as one can get and enjoy seeing our neighbours, from a safe distance.
Each night, we are collecting more neibours and more smiles.
Of course, we have lots of red and white hearts on our windows.
Besides honouring our front line workers, it makes us feel like we are doing something good and, in return, the pressures of the day are released.
Try it, you will like it!
Ron and Carolann Perrie
Penticton
CEBA rules make no sense
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau:
We are a classic Mom & Pop business. We provide an essential service and basic need, and we do so in two different provinces.
We pay in excess of $100,000 in salaries, plus a similar amount in contracted services to trades and casual labour. We pay taxes and we are current with our taxes. We administer about $5 million in assets with a bit less than $2 million in debt. We have four commercial mortgages.
I can assure you that our lenders will not forgive a penny of our payments. I’m sure that they’d kick it down the road a bit with a deferral, knowing they’re well secured and that they will get payment in full — interest and principal — when sunnier times return.
Why are we excluded from the CEBA simply because we chose to structure ourselves as a sole proprietors rather than a limited company?
This makes no sense.
Matt Taylor
Okanagan Falls