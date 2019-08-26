OK Falls speeds need review fast
Dear editor:
As a former Okanagan Falls resident, I thank you for the article about the highway (Herald, A3, Aug. 16)
I have witnessed the dangers personally, aside from the hardship of being unable to cross in a crosswalk due to streams of local and out of town traffic.
Some people actually stop, incorrectly, at the intersection where they have the right of way to turn left or right or go straight without stopping! Who designed this three-way stop?
Some Oliver-bound traffic barely yields at the yield sign.
Clearly out-of-towners have no respect for Okanagan Falls roads, perhaps some of those people are Penticton, Oliver or Kelowna writers in the paper?
A grand solution would be to make the entire town, 24 hours a day, subject to school zone speed limits. The only problem is that some residents and many non-residents would probably ignore the law! Tractor trailers are among the worst offenders.
Almost all traffic ignores the speed signs when exiting town and speeding up Highway 97 hill towards Kaleden.
Auto makers ought to be forced to reduce the speed capabilities of their cars but nobody will go for that.
Highway 97 speed signs need to be improved, especially on that hill, though everyone seems to assume the speed is 80 km/h after the bridge?
After the bridge into the incline, two or more speed signs appear closely in succession.
As I see it, maximum speed in most of Okanagan Falls including Highway 97 is 50 km/h or less. After the bridges, the speed changes but I think 60 km/h should be the maximum on the two-lane incline until traffic merges into one.
After merging into one lane, the highway should be maximum 80 km/h, but as you approach Kaleden you should reduce speed for traffic entry and exit. There are no bus stops but that part of Kaleden should be treated like a school zone.
High speeds are inappropriate for most of Highway 97 between Okanagan Falls and Penticton.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Still questions on Wildstone EIZ
Dear editor:
Watch the video of Penticton city council for Aug. 20, 2019 to see how things aren’t what they seem.
Who knew:
The economic incentive zone tax abatement program doesn’t really have deadlines for compliance in a governing bylaw because they’re “largely arbitrary,” according to planning manager Blake Laven?
It’s fair to ask everyone else pay about $500,000 for other property owners tax breaks and the city doesn’t need taxes like other government agencies?
Coun. Sentes believes bylaws are in place for a reason with consequences for not following them, but supports extension with no consequences?
Coun. Robinson believes in exceptions to every rule and a shortage of trades causes difficulty to pay taxes. Not to all other property owners paying taxes though?
Coun. Bloomfield’s sympathies aren’t with developers but with the 40 people purchasing units, not the other 12-13,000 Penticton taxpayers?
Coun. Watt thinks that there’s not a loss, just a delay getting taxes that will never be paid once they are exempted or abated?
We know:
Coun. Regehr believes paying our property taxes based on deadlines for payment is not largely arbitrary.
Coun. Kimberley believes gifting other people’s tax dollars to a select few does not control development and owners of penthouses valued at $1.2 million don’t really need a tax exemption.
Mayor Vassilaki believes: rules are laid out well and people need to follow them; Penticton’s construction environment is no different than anywhere else; there was extensive consultation during the OCP process and despite staff’s efforts to have the program extended and EIZs were rejected.
I believe:
Voting to extend the time period in an economic incentive zone bylaw is supporting an EIZ.
Staff betrayed all other taxpayers, foisting yet another tax abatement on everyone else.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Some jobs matter more than others
Dear editor:
Many Canadians own stock in foreign multi-national oil companies. They productively employ thousands with high-end wages, effectively raising our standard of living and creating a wealth of retirement savings.
Eastern Canadian interests refused to support the development of oil in Alberta. Albertans had to beg Americans for development money.
Contrast this with the destructive use of foreign funds pouring into this country bolstering the feeding frenzy of the eco-warrior environmental movement.
Any environmental group that has been the recipient of malevolent foreign funds and used those funds to block and create havoc to the economy of Canada should be financially responsible for those detrimental actions.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change claims climate change derives from atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide produced by human activity. They refuse to consider other factors. Theories are not science, they need testing. That has not happened.
The IPCC uses computer models to predict the effects of climate change in the future. Errors in the model are magnified many times through theoretical projections and scientists tweaking models based on this speculation.
We need to know why our 1.66 % of world emissions is an “emergency” in Canada. China, the U.S.; India; Russia; Japan and Germany make up 60% of world emissions.
With the passing of Bill C-48, the West Coast tanker ban, eco-warriors within the federal government again successfully blocked Alberta’s oil industry. Oil tankers from corrupt regimes arrive on the East Coast unaffected.
In 2015, Global News reported 35,000 oil patch jobs were lost, along with over 180,000 spin-off jobs between January and November.
Contrast this to the federal reaction to SNC Lavalin’s supposed loss of 9,000 jobs.
Attempting to force a decision in SNC’s favour, Trudeau trashed the principles of honesty, justice and rule of law. This has upset China. You can’t have it both ways.
The influx and actions of eco-warriors in high-level positions in the federal government: Gerald Butts; Marlo Raynolds, Catherine McKenna, Zoe Caron, Amarjeet Sohi and Sarah Goodman make a mockery of the environmental movement in Canada.
We Canadians need to begin questioning the motives of the foreign-funded environmental movement: Why has the western half of Canada been specifically targetted in a sustained attack over the past decade, and does the infiltration of our provincial and federal governments by eco-warriors serves the best interests of the country?
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Barracks, co-ops need another look
Dear editor:
Like the turtle, which always maintains shelter for its well-being, has Penticton and its citizens ever entertained the idea of a military-style barracks for the increasing number of homeless, or the availability of low-cost co-op housing?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Amazon wildfires everyone’s biz
Dear editor:
In regard to the mass-burning of the Amazonian rainforest, which produces 20% of Earth’s oxygen, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro tells the rest of the rightfully concerned world, “You have to understand that the Amazon is Brazil’s, not yours.”
Earth’s eco-systems honour no national boundary. If only it were so, that the damage to the natural environment by morally and ethically corrupt governments and corporate puppet-masters was somehow poetically miraculously confined strictly to the owners’ territory.
It’s like humanity is confined to a massive interstellar spaceship, owned and operated by the fossil fuel industry, but on which we’re all permanently confined; and while we’re adamantly arguing over finite resources and how much one should have to pay for it, the spaceship is burning and toxifying at locations not normally investigated—or else those areas are occupied thus claimed and controlled by one narrow-minded possessive party.
“Mind your own business,” asserted the Brazilian president, in what may be memorialized throughout the ages, if our species survives our own perverse collective nature.
To quote Jacob Marley's ghost in rebutting Ebenezer Scrooge’s cold-cash-hearted mentality, “Business? Mankind was my business! Their common welfare was my business!”
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
