Without analyzing the past four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, let’s examine the past two months since the election.
Historians and the public will judge his presidency based on this short timespan.
Trump defied all odds and won the presidency in 2016, one of the greatest upsets in U.S. political history.
This time around, although defeated, he scored the second- highest number of votes ever (behind Joe Biden.)
His two elections were accomplishments he could have rightfully boasted about.
But, he chose not to concede. He chose not to be gracious.
Trump had the right to demand recounts and even challenge the results legally, but his unsubstantiated “rigged election” claim was the behaviour of a spoiled, rich child cut by a team or who didn’t win a ribbon at the school science fair.
Trump’s treatment of loyal allies, most notably Mike Pence, was revolting.
Whether or not Trump’s intention was to incite a riot will be debated for generations, but he could have acted immediately once trouble began. He chose not to. Instead, five people died, many others were injured and elected officials and staffers feared for their lives.
Recalling the Los Angeles riot of 1992, Rodney King immediately went on local television, begging for the violence to stop.
Trump’s since been dumped by the PGA, snubbed by future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick, booted off social media and friends and corporate sponsors are distancing themselves from the once-mighty Trump brand.
Sadly, for Trump, it didn’t have to end this way. It played out like a Shakespearian tragedy.
Winners are not judged by their victories, but how they act in defeat.
Trump could have spent this time visiting Nashville (where a massive explosion rocked the downtown), consoling COVID victims, welcoming the president-elect to the White House (a courtesy extended to the Trumps by Barack and Michelle Obama) and even taking credit for the vacinne rollout.
Instead, Trump faces a Senate hearing, loans that will be called in, possible indictments for he and his family, and a crumbling business empire.
—James Miller
Managing Editor