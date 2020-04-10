This editorial appeared on Friday, April 10, 2020 explaining the All-Good-News edition of the Herald's print edition.
In 1939, American author Ernest Vincent Wright penned a 50,000-word novel, “Gadsby,” which didn’t include a single word that contained the letter E.
To make sure of this, when typing his manuscript, he literally removed the E key from his typewriter.
Reportedly, the book was pretty entertaining. It was more than a gimmick.
When preparing this morning’s paper, we felt the way
Mr. Wright must have when penning “Gadsby.”
Today’s All-Good News Edition is a bonus edition of The Herald. (We don’t publish on many of the statutory holidays.) Every story in print today — both local and from our news wire — is happy.
Our editorial cartoon is (hopefully) funny.
“Bad news sells,” we’re often told. If you purchased today’s paper from one of our dealers, you proved the critics wrong.
The biggest challenge of publishing this edition was the national and international stories. We subscribe to various wire services and at least 95% of the available stories at press time had something to do with the coronavirus.
So, whenever possible, we kept it local.
The second greatest challenge was letters to the editor, which are often critical. Today we were more selective, even challenging some of our regulars to submit a positive thought in writing.
This year was extremely tough because our reporters are working from home, we have limited staff, the schools are not operating the way they usually do and we can’t walk down to the park and take a picture of teenagers playing beach volleyball.
But, it’s always good to challenge yourself every so often.
It’s been more than a decade since we last published an All Good-News edition — singer Beamer Wigley, then age seven, was on the front page, along with a local cop, who overcame disfluency (more commonly known as stuttering) to land his dream job with the RCMP.
We thought now was a great time for another Good News edition.
We hope you enjoy today’s special edition. Our staff and management extends best wishes for the Easter weekend. In addition to phoning your family, please try and call or email someone right out of the blue. They will appreciate hearing from you.
In the meantime, for breaking stories on the COVID-19 crisis, pentictonherald.ca is updated regularly.
Bad news will return in Saturday’s print edition.
James Miller is managing editor of The Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca