The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on provincial government finances. Prior to the onset of the pandemic, virtually all of the provinces were in relatively†sound fiscal positions.
Even Alberta, with massive deficits because of a severely depressed oil and natural gas market, was far short of being bankrupt.
The exception was Newfoundland and Labrador, owing to the seemingly endless cost overruns of the Muskrat Falls hydro project.
With COVID-19, provinces saw their expenses shoot up to levels no province had ever considered possible, largely owing to their responsibilities for health care and education. Provinces might have been able to deal with those escalating costs had they been able to borrow massive amounts in the world’s bond markets. That option was closed off, however, by a drying-up of those markets as national financial markets all but closed down at the same time they had to start dealing with the pandemic.
Unlike the dysfunctional example we have witnessed south of the border, in Canada the federal and provincial governments have co-operated to develop a response to the deflationary impact of dealing with COVID-19.
A case in point is the action of the Bank of Canada in buying over $5 billion of provincial bonds and announcing that they would continue to do so weekly as long as necessary.
This was a particularly astute move on the part of the federal government. Had the feds simply borrowed from the bank and sent those funds off to the provinces, it could have resulted in all sorts of stress between the two levels of government.
Ottawa would have been held accountable for how those funds were spent and that, in turn, probably would have required placing conditions upon the receiving provinces.
By dealing directly with the Bank of Canada, the provinces would be accountable to their own citizens — rather than the federal government — and therefore would have the flexibility to respond to conditions that might well be unique to their region. That means all of the provincial and territorial government can work together with the feds to deal constructively with the pandemic.
This action by the Bank of Canada, taken together with the borrowing projected to finance the federal government’s programs to provide support to workers and business could lead to a massive increase in the balance sheet of the bank. A balance sheet of $400 billion as of March 2020 could be as much as $1.2 trillion a year from now. That will constitute the greatest increase in history.
In itself, this expansion will really test the ability of the bank to walk an economic tightrope to avoid rapid inflation. If, when returning workers want to resume their normal levels of consumption, the flow of goods and services to market is not quickly restored to pre-pandemic levels, we will have the classic recipe for inflation:† too many dollars chasing too few goods.†
When the pandemic is finally brought under control, and as we begin to return to more normal level of economic activity, all of us will require a significant dose of information from the federal government, the Bank of Canada, the provincial governments and private sector experts.
The prime objective should be to communicate effectively what those parties believe is happening and, additionally, what it means for employment, prices, taxes and the need for continuing assistance in bringing the nation’s social, economic and cultural sectors back to health.†
This post-pandemic recovery will, in many ways, be a new experience for elected officials, bureaucrats, central bankers and for the private sector as well.
It has been almost a century since the Great Depression of 1929-35 and over a century since the Spanish Flu resulted in the deaths of over 100,000 in Canada so no one in charge will have first-hand experience.†
But having witnessed how our political leaders have worked together to deal with the current crisis, I am confident that we will not only survive but, in the longer run, thrive in the new environment.
And, eventually, restored provincial revenues will allow them to begin buying back the bonds that the bank purchased to support them through the pandemic.
David Bond is an author and retired bank economist. Email: curmudgeon@harumpf.com.