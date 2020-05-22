How about issue of drunk driving?
Dear Editor:
Re: Booze on the Beach (Herald, May 20).
What affect might that have on don’t drink and drive?
Just asking!
Evelyn Blaine
Penticton
There’s still no excuse for typos
Dear Editor:
With this pandemic, newspapers are apparently harder done by than before with the bleating about and for financial support from the government and the public, for Facebook and Google to be brought to heel through their ad revenues, and the constant feel good pleas by editors.
Yet shouldn’t readers and advertisers be able to expect professionalism from the press? A minimum of typos?
In the May 19 issue, the illustrious tabloid Province could not avoid the jarring typo of “...and one more night more night in the Tower Hotel” on page 36 of travel about a writer’s trip to England. Or was that the writer’s mistake?
The true tabloids like the National Enquirer, even with their outrageous lies and smears, likely would have avoided that simple mistake.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Better options to 5G technology
Dear Editor:
Everyone wants faster access to the internet, and recent events have shown us how important dependable, high-speed internet is. Yet many parts of B.C. do not have it. The telecoms are promising a brand new, untested wireless technology, 5G, and are laying the groundwork for the grid in the larger centres. As scientists and experts from around the world warn about associated risks to both health and privacy, people are becoming concerned, and rightly so.
Better options to another wireless network are available. One is a fiber-optic cable network that goes into the home and connects via cable to provide internet access. Fiber optic cable provides far faster service (up to 20 times faster), can handle more data, does not emit microwave radiation and is far more protective of personal information.
In addition, wired internet uses far less energy than does wireless. Some communities in BC like Denman, Hornby, and Salt Spring Islands and the Slocan Valley already are exploring how to create such a fiber network.
Meanwhile, concerns raised by individuals are going unheard by industry and the government agencies responsible for protecting us, and 5G continues being rolled out. The health and security of our families and theirs are being put at risk.
Consequently, on May 14, 24 organizations from across Canada launched a unified urgent Appeal to the federal government to suspend the 5G rollout until it is proven to be safe and to invest in fiber optics.
The appeal can be read online at: appel5gappeal.ca
Individuals are invited to ensure their concerns are heard by signing the appeal at: appel5gappeal.ca .
Hans Karow
Coalition to
Reduce Electropollution
Penticton
We don’t need to shoot everything!
Dear Editor:
Re: “The bears move in,” (Herald, May 21).
Here we go again. Thank you Joe Fries for your informative front page article. I am now thinking, “Let’s make Penticton famous again.”
Remember the cougars of a few year ago? Bang, bang, bang! All gone, including the kittens.
Now we have a Mama bear with five cubs making the mistake of encroaching near mankind looking for sustenance and, of course, we have our trigger happy extermination officer with his sights set firmly on them all, cubs included.
Quote, Sgt James Zucchelli: “The very last thing the conservation officer wants to do is put the bears down.”
My God, man, you are already thinking of it. Shame on you. You should be working full tilt on finding a way to ensure that you must not put them down — now or in the future, cubs included!.
Go ahead sir, make Penticton famous again. Bang, bang, bang!
Don Smithyman
Oliver
But you’re not from my family
Dear Editor:
My wife and I went for a very nice hike at Myra Bellevue Provincial Park. It was nice to return and we were pleasantly surprised by all the various spring flowers. We were also surprised (though perhaps we should not have been) by the crowds, primarily bikers.
Hikers and dog walkers were well behaved, moving to single-file on the trail as they approached us, as we did also.
Bikers were not all as good. Most did the same, travelling in single file. We always moved as far to the side of the trail as we could, to give them room to get by. In a few cases, I was not pleased. Some bikers would stop and chat across the trail, which meant we needed to pass between them. It would have been better to stop parallel to the trail. (I see this in walkers in the city as well.)
In two cases, bikers would not move over. In the first case, I suggested that they should and they did, saying “thank you.” In the second, a very annoying case, I had to stop and hold my hiking pole across my body, because I could not move over further and the women would not go single file. When I asked them to, one said that it was OK because they were all from the same family. Excuse me but that misses the point. They were not from my family and none of us could be guaranteed not to be contagious. When I pointed this out, I was told to relax. I would like to, but with attitudes like that, how is it possible?
Please, enjoy your outings but remember that we are still in physical distancing mode. Co-operation among all people will make us safer and allow greater enjoyment for all. If too many people flout the common courtesies, how long do you think the parks will stay open?
William J. Power
Kelowna