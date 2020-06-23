World can’t suffer another four years of Donald trump
Dear Editor:
Some Americans might see Donald Trump as refreshingly my-kinda guy. You the man! We, as Canadians, should probably mind our own damn business, but the world cannot, and should not, endure another term with the inept leadership and the pernicious Trump system of governing.
I just finished one of many books which sully his presidency. This particular one is titled “A Warning” by an anonymous writer who perhaps will reveal him or herself when Trump’s tumultuous administration comes to an end, hopefully sooner than later. It indeed should be required reading by each and every American before Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A quick recap of some of the book’s contents probably serves to explain its message better than I can.
Single words such as mayhem, impulsive, inattentive, shameless, senseless and undisciplined punctuate the book.
Telling phases permeate the book, such as:
• Slipping into tyranny
• No better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct
• He’s a mess
• One of the most offensive public figures in recent times
• Trump is out of his mind
• Something is lacking in the U.S.
• Sorry state of the nation
• Trump’s record is troubling
• Trump’s behaviour is not tolerable and is often embarrassing
• Up is down
• Tweeter-in-Chief
Americans need to press reset, CAPS LOCK ON with extra exclamation points for emphasis.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Terrible proposal for Campbell Mountain
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the Herald’s editor for the coverage regarding a proposed development by Campbell Mountain (Herald, June 20). This is such an inappropriate proposal that it deserves a lot of scrutiny and media attention.
We live in the 21st century, where urban sprawl and car-centric developments are discouraged and no longer allowed in many parts of the world. This development would not only remove a large natural habitat, but force everyone building it, using it and living in it to come and go by automobile. It is completely unnecessary and regressive.
The City of Penticton has acres, if not square kilometers, within its boundaries that are ripe for redevelopment and densification. These areas are already serviced by infrastructure and are integrated to employment and commercial centers.
I am eager to join the fight to stop this proposal and others like it.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
We must speak up when we see racism
Dear Editor:
Regarding recent letters to the editor from Elvena Slump, first it was cop-bashing and now it is cop baiting. Is she running for Defender in Chief of our law enforcement officers?
It appears that she is not happy that the RCMP commissioner and deputy finally recognized systemic racism exists in our forces. She basically called the deputy a coward for changing his mind and agreeing with his boss. I would submit that it is not cowardly to admit that you’ve made a mistake and that systemic racism does exist. To not acknowledge the problem, is either naive or racist.
Let me say, here, that I have high regard for our law enforcement officers. I have mostly found them to be professional and compassionate. And then there are a few who should find something else to do.
In recent videos, shown multiple times, we see an officer acting like the schoolyard bully, assaulting or killing those being arrested.
In Canada 73 people were killed by police between 2014 and 2017.
This year alone, we have the recent allegations that RCMP beat Athabasca Chipewyan Chief Allan Adam over an expired licence plate. There’s the killing of 26-year-old Chantel Moore of the Tia-o-qui-aht First Nation, who was shot five times by police doing a welfare check. In April, Winnipeg police officers shot and killed 16-year-old Eisha Hudson in the back.
A day later, Winnipeg police shot and killed 36-year-old Jason Collins. Ten days later, the same police force shot and killed 22-year-old Stewart Kevin Andrews, and most recently Rodney Levi was killed.
All of them were Indigenous.
D’Andre Campbell was also killed. He was a black man.
I’ll say it again... to not acknowledge that there is a problem is either naive or racist. We must speak out. Our silence means we are complicit. Our silence also encourages more violence.
Derek Morgan
Penticton
Does Canada really need spot at table?
Dear Editor:
Canada has a leader who has taken advantage of the current COVID-19 crisis to give himself more power, spend more money and pass new laws, all without Parliamentary oversight or approval.
Are we really surprised that we didn't get a spot on the U.N. Security Council?
The five permanent members are: France, which rolls over to pressure; China, an oppressive regime upset about our illegal detainment of the Huawei executive; the U.S., ruled by a megalomaniac who changes his mind from second to second; Russia, also an oppressive regime ruled by a despot and the U.K., which is currently dealing with both the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit.
Is this really the kind of company we want to keep?
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Consultation, public discussion absent
Dear Editor:
The gas tax funding committee of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities has outlined conditions to be met for the Summerland Integrated Solar Project.
These conditions include:
A project feasibility study that includes a completed life-cycle cost-benefit analysis.
They also include providing the gas tax management committee with a final report, no later than March 31, 2019, identifying how the conditions have been met.
Summerland Council has only now asked for an appraisal of the land and has not addressed decommissioning costs. Council has not even said how long the solar site will be in the Cartwright Mountain location. No rational business decision can made without this information, therefore the financial reports prepared to date are meaningless.
Furthermore, per Coun. Richard Barkwill’s review, $2.8 million of design, engineering, construction, installation, and commissioning costs will go to waste because this is a temporary location.
Would you build a house, only to tear it all down and rip out the foundations in a few years?
What a waste of money!
The decision to put the solar project in a temporary location was made in a closed meeting of council on Feb. 27, 2019, based on a report provided to council that day, and a verbal presentation by staff.
This was a critical land-use decision concerning a major piece of district-owned land that was made in secret.
There has been one session where the solar plan was presented to the public, but no discussion on the merits of the location versus alternative locations, and no public discussion by council concerning the location.
The proposed location is in the Urban Growth Area, adjacent to current services and previously considered the first step for growth to the west in Summerland. Choosing this site suddenly changes the previous plan with no consultation and makes unavailable land that is badly required for affordable housing.
Mayor Toni Boot said, regarding Barkwill’s recent letter to the Penticton Herald’s website concerning the solar site and selection process: “…I am not comfortable or particularly pleased with the way that you have gone about bringing attention to this matter by putting it out to the public as a letter to the editor.”
Why doesn’t Mayor Boot want attention brought to this issue? In fact, it is the antithesis of open and transparent government to say she does not like attention being brought to this issue.
Lorraine Bennest
Summerland
Trudeau must settle matters with China
Dear Editor:
Yes, Justin Trudeau is disappointed after learning two Canadians, who have been detained in China since December 2018, have now been indicted with espionage charges.
Mr. Trudeau, I implore you — as my representative on the international scene — to express my anger to China for this action. I also beseech you to give the United States of America a firm and final date for the extradition of Meng Wanzhou to said country. If that date is not complied with, Canada will return her to China.
Karen Hutchinson
Osoyoos
Solution to handling the Alaska clause
Dear Editor:
I refer to the scheme where U.S. tourists gain access to B.C. by claiming to be travelling to Alaska (which is a permitted admission exemption) and instead visit B.C.’s tourist attractions before returning to the U.S..
Surely the solution is relatively simple.
People crossing from the U.S. and claiming this exemption should have their licence plate details recorded on arrival and should be given a printed sheet explaining that they must drive directly to Alaska and must present themselves at the Canada/Alaska border by a specific date. Arriving at this border crossing later than the specified date will incur a fine.
A similar process should be applied to vehicles coming from Alaska. Additionally, any U.S. vehicles spotted in tourist resorts away from the Alaska Highway should be logged. All vehicles with U.S. or Alaska licence plates presenting themselves at the Canada/U.S. border headed for the U.S. should have their licence plates checked against the list of vehicles that have applied for this exemption. Any found not to have entered Alaska should be subject to a fine unless they can provide evidence of a valid reason for having been compelled to turn round and return (such as a family emergency).
Any vehicles logged in tourist hot spots should also be fined at both borders. The fine should be paid before the vehicle is permitted to cross the border and, if they are unable or unwilling to pay, the vehicle should be impounded until the fine is paid and the owner and passengers forced to cross the border on foot.
This may require some legislation by the B.C. government but, if so, it should be expedited in the interests of public health.
Brian Butler
Penticton
People, please be kind to pedestrians
Dear Editor:
There is a crosswalk at the corner by the Foodland store. Yes, I know lots of people are trying to pay bills right now, so am I. What we do not need is people snapping at each other.
As I understand the law, when a driver sees a person entering a crosswalk and the driver is a ways away, it’s “I think I can go” or else put up a stop sign. Simple, right? Most people are kind and will stop and wait for you to cross, without a snappy remark about “that is no way to cross a street.”
Sorry, I think I know how to cross a street by now. I am 63 and do not feel it. I sure am worried about this virus too, but I will not snap at anyone. Just be kind, we will get through this.
James Readman
Penticton
The kindness of cycling strangers
Dear Editor:
Thank you to the couple who stopped,
offered water and stayed with my wife as I went in search of ice after she had a cycling fall on the Parkway, near the Nissan dealership, Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m..
It looked worse than it was and thankfully she’s fine. We rediscovered bike riding in April and I’m already amazed by the camaraderie within the cycling community.
Matt James
Penticton
Racism needs to be rooted out of police
Dear Editor:
Thank you for an excellent column on systemic racism and policing in Canada (Miller Time column, June 20). It was important that your piece was published on the weekend we celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day.
Systemic racism is racism, period. Its difference is that the racial bias is baked into the system, so as to become enduring. It is practised by new agents who join the flawed system.
RCMP/GRC formed from the Royal Northwest Mounted Police. That forerunner was created to establish Canadian sovereignty in the West, to stem the whiskey trade, convince Indigenous people to sign treaties, cede land and become dependent on the Canadian government.
The RNWMP and its successor police did poorly at protecting Indigenous Canadians during the settlement of the West, enforced migrations of Indians and Inuit and apprehended their children for the residential schools. (Source: The Canadian Encyclopedia.) Racism is baked into our national police because of its original mandate and history.
Systemic racism may not be the case for the Ontario and Quebec police, OPP and SQ. I do not know their histories. I believe that the RCMP/GRC shares some characteristics of most paramilitary and military organizations in that they tend to be sexist and are prone to using bullying to impose conformity and exclude or punish those who are different.
For centuries, these organizations were exclusively male, so the bullying and sexism are likely also systemic.
Efforts to root out sexism and bullying from the RCMP/GRC have been extensive and costly. Expect the effort to root out systemic racism to be equally difficult and costly.
Nevertheless, it is the right thing to do.
Racism, when it rears its ugly head, is repugnant, be it systemic or generic.
Dick Hall
Penticton