Animals have a unique way of keeping us humble
EDITOR’S NOTE: We have invited members of Penticton city council, as well as select members of the school board, to submit a guest column, on any topic. We encouraged writers to pen something personal and upbeat that’s not necessarily related to COVID-19 or city council.
--
During this unprecedented time in our history, I have found myself with an unusual amount of spare time.
My husband’s work is considered essential and as such I find myself alone at home — but not quite.
My source of joy, love and contentment comes from a 22-pound Manx named Whopper. George and I adopted him from the BC-SPCA here in Penticton six years ago, naively thinking that HE needed us.... in actual fact, it was most assuredly the other way around!
As a young adult, I looked forward to owning my first dog with great anticipation. A close friend of mine insisted that before I could responsibly own a dog, I had to learn how to whistle. At the time I was working as a medic in northern B.C. on an oil rig, so I practiced all winter, every day for six months, with two fingers in my mouth. By the time I returned home to Kelowna that spring, I had perfected an ear splitting whistle that could summon the dead, or, a dog. I was ready!
Willie was a chocolate Labrador, he was the first love of my life, before a husband, before children, before I fully knew myself.
Willie and I had many adventures together over the next 16 years, hiking, swimming, and finding love. The only time I questioned owning him was during another trip north to work, when we stopped by a river for a much deserved break from driving.
Willie immediately jumped into the river for a swim, but then proceeded to roll over a dead fish before coming back to my truck. Even vigorously washing him with my hair shampoo could not get rid of the awful smell of that dead fish, which I had to smell for eight more hours of driving with the windows down in the freezing cold.
That was a true test of unconditional love.
My second dog was named Maggie, a mixed breed of part Akita, part golden Lab whom we inherited from friends here in Penticton. Maggie had a better social life than I did.
An elderly neighbour who lived alone, used to regularly ask me if Maggie could come for sleep overs on warm summer nights, so she could leave her windows open for the breeze and not worry about burglars.
Our neighbourhood was always safe with Maggie on guard, unless of course you happened to be a contractor using a compressor in my house. Live and learn, dogs don’t like loud, sudden noises. Beware you might get a nip in the behind if you’re not prepared. So ... that was embarrassing, and NOT the dog’s fault!
Which brings me back to our cat Whopper and a confession, that I must be a slow learner.
Cut to a beautiful sunny day with Dad working outside and a curious cat. Let’s go see what Daddy’s up to!
As we approached, I could feel a little paw giving my arm a squeeze, letting me know he was a little nervous — BANG goes the compressor — and ALL 22 pounds of Manx launches from my arms. It’s a good thing I used to be a medic.
Though I still bear the scars of that day, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Animals have a unique way of keeping us humble, teaching us how to love, and always knowing when a snuggle is needed. If you don’t have a pet, maybe this is the time to give adoption a serious consideration and support your local BC-SPCA or animal shelter. There is love just waiting for you!
From my family to yours, stay safe ( no compressors), stay home and enjoy the love.
Katie Robinson is a city councillor in Penticton.