“I would rather have 12 months of house arrest than six months in jail,” a petty criminal, who spent most of his young life in and out of prison, once told me.
For those who have travelled to the U.S. or abroad, or are in a high-risk age category, it’s recommended you stay home. Even if you feel perfectly fine, the way to flatten the curve of coronavirus is to avoid engagement with others.
Tell that to the customers at Costco and Walmart, late last week.
So, for those who are stuck at home, see this as a positive and not house arrest, minus the ankle bracelet with random visits from a probation officer.
If you are stuck home, don’t see this as a punishment. You haven’t done anything wrong. In fact, you’re helping others.
And, you don’t have to be bored to tears.
Television hasn’t been this good since the 1970s. If you don’t have streaming services, now might be an opportunity to call and see if you can get a trial-basis deal. Most of the shows on Netflix are serialized, and not to mention, highly addictive.
Consider avoiding the 24-hour news channels and instead limit watching one hour per day of national news. It’s the only story that’s being covered now. (Does anyone know how Joe Biden did against Bernie Sanders in the head-to-head debate, or where Canada is in reconciling with the hereditary chiefs on the pipeline issue?)
There must be projects around the house that need to be done, even if it’s something as menial as polishing the silverware or dusting behind the furniture.
For the shut-ins you know, make it a habit to call them daily. Younger people, call your parents and grandparents. They might not know how to use Skype, but they can certainly answer a telephone.
For those in seniors’ facilities, many are no longer to see visitors. Not having that daily or weekly visit from a daughter, son or grandchild is heartbreaking. Make a concious effort to pick up the phone.
Take up a new hobby that can be done indoors or revisit an old one (knitting, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, pulling out your old vinyl albums.)
Write a letter to the editor (400 words or less: letters@ok.bc.ca). We publish nearly everything we receive. It doesn’t have to be political, maybe just share a childhood memory.
Hopefully this global pandemic is short lived, but the effects on the economy are inevitable.
But, call us simplistic, it will bounce back.
People who are staying home aren’t spending, but once the mandate is lifted, we will all find ourselves with a huge amount of disposable income.
Most of us will be like kids in a candy store, finally getting a chance to get out and spend our dough on something other than Kraft dinner and toilet paper.
While the obvious has been stated over and over — wash your hands, cover your mouth, avoid mass gatherings — here’s something worth repeating.
Let’s stoping hating. At this time, we all need to love and support one another. Love is a stronger emotion.