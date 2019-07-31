More praise for staff at hospital
Dear editor:
I just recently read a heartfelt letter from Janet Beydak (Herald, July 24) about her recent experience at PRH.
I was also a recipient of the wonderful supportive team recently in the ER and the wards. I have never felt as cared for at any other hospital.
We in the South Okanagan are privileged to have such professional doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff to this amazing hospital in so many ways.
Reta Herz
Okanagan Falls
Is going to Surrey even a promotion?
Dear editor:
Setting aside the platitudes and accolades together with the crocodile tears from those voted out in the last municipal election
regarding the surprise departure of RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager, how can it be possibly assumed that a move from the Okanagan as the top bobby to a position assisting others in Surrey, a community hell bent on the turfing out of the Mounties, be a promotion. Hmmm?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Trade negotiators left out softwood
Dear editor:
B.C.’s resource industry is in chaos. Sawmills across B.C. are closing as thousands of resource workers lose their jobs. Yet in the recent NAFTA 2 (CUSMA) negotiations the well-publicized points of contention were mainly for eastern interests: steel mills and supply management.
Both issues concentrate on vote-rich Ontario and Quebec. Softwood was so far off the radar screen it never appeared at the forefront of these negotiations despite its devastating effects on B.C. workers.
Softwood has long been a bone of contention with the U.S. government. Until Trump, the conflict would go before the World Trade Organization, which subsequently ruled in Canada’s favour. During this long, drawn-out process, lumber barons in the American south got rich selling lumber in their now limited market.
Currently the WTO is hamstrung with two empty seats which need to be filled by U.S. appointments. Trump refuses to do so and so the unfair U.S. tactics against softwood lumber continue.
Raw log exports from B.C. are now at an all-time record high, regularly above six million cubic meters annually and sometimes as high as eight million cubic meters. (One cubic meter approximately equals one telephone pole).
Prior to the last B.C. election the logging community and environmental activists lobbied the B.C. government to restrict raw log exports, failing to address the real issue, which is the softwood lumber dispute with the U.S., which limits our ability to keep the forest industry healthy.
For the past decade foreign money has poured into B.C. fueling unrest in our resource industry. Money is power and a good example of that is the stranglehold environmentalists have put on the resource industry and the political inroads they have made federally and provincially.
These militants are apparently indifferent to the terrible damage they are inflicting on our economy.
The U.S. has still not ratified CUSMA. Canadians should hope CUSMA fails. According to a study conducted by the C.D Howe Institute, Canada’s real GDP stands to shrink by 0.4% and our economic
welfare will fall by over US$10 billion.
We need to start over. Kick out of our country the foreign money interests that have no allegiance to Canada and are interfering and creating havoc in our resource communities. We need a new set of
negotiators after the election. Negotiators that recognize there is more to this country than Ontario and Quebec.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Conservatives the responsible choice
Dear editor:
The next federal election is going to be an interesting one for many reasons. It’s important to start by asking just how relevant are the parties that are vying for our vote?
The NDP has been anything but effective and all it seems to want both federally and provincially is glom on to any little bit of power they can. They continually push failed programs like proportional representation and disguise it as true electoral reform.
They “partner” with any government that’s in power, hoping for a moment of fame or glory. Just like when our current local NDP Member of Parliament sided with Trudeau and his ilk to let people vote without identification along with many other disgusting issues.
The NDP, Greens and Liberals can hardly claim fame for pioneering novel technologies, innovative economic methods, groundbreaking social and environmental ideas or feminist thinking. Exactly what will their careless agendas and regard for immigration, finance and social matters really do? Will there really be any new technologies that will benefit Canada?
Our current PM is a mental infant that thinks babies are scientists, budgets balance themselves, preaches “peoplekind,” holds sermons on carbon taxes and relies on the blindness of voters. He is after nothing more than his own immortality and fringe parties support him. What’s with that?
The Greens and NDP and Liberals hope people will fall for their promises without paying the price.
We don’t need radicals developing policies that are simply time bombs, hoping people believe when they wave their magic wand no one will decide things for themselves. The NDP, Greens and Liberals hope that no one will peer with microscopes into their laboratories of social change.
This time around the only responsible choice is Conservative for good reasons.
They will take a far more reasonable approach to reducing our debt and future taxes, foreign relations, environmental stewardship, compassionate immigration and hopefully ethical administration. Several laws they passed have been nothing but headaches for Trudeau and his ilk, so let’s give the Conservatives a chance again to show us what they’ve got.
When we vote, our choice isn’t free. It’s like going to the supermarket and we have to make choices.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
National park will impact wildlife
Dear editor:
The issue of an national park reserve is, or should be, about what is best to preserve the plants and critters in our collective backyard.
If you have a birds nest in your yard, say, quail or robins or even shy and retiring cedar waxwings, perhaps for many reasons including, hopefully, respect for other life, you don’t invite your friends, neighbours or townsfolk to parade through your backyard to view the birds. You don’t improve the local roadways, add new pathways through your yard to the viewing point of the nest or nests and invite anyone who cares to do so, to come see your wildlife.
What if the birds were endangered or a rare species? What if the back yard happens to be 27,300 hectares, the approximate size of the proposed NPR?
We seem to be caught up in our own desires to affect the area without thought for what the local denizens and plant life need if they are to have even a chance of survival. Many of those creatures are very shy and require great swaths of land on which to hunt and roam, free from disturbance from mankind.
That fact seems entirely lost on too many people on both sides of the NPR debate. If you wouldn’t invite gawkers into your own back yard, lest you cause harm to the wild things nesting and living there, why be intent on building a park with lots of new trails and roads and inviting hordes of careless tourists into an area which happens to be one of the four most endangered ecosystems in Canada?
To make informed and intelligent decisions, we need to have at least some knowledge of what the plants and critters are, and what they need, just to hopefully survive. Once you gain a small understanding of those things, you will see an NPR for the tremendous mistake it will be.
Given what is at stake worldwide, not just in the south Okanagan alone, do we not all owe it to the plants and critters fighting for survival to do what is right for them? If not now, when? They will all be gone in thirty years, along with the other one million species given the death sentence by humans around the planet if immediate action isn’t taken at all levels to help wildlife everywhere.
Lyle Smuin
Penticton
Much to celebrate this B.C. Day
Dear editor:
As British Columbians celebrate B.C. Day next Monday it is important to be reminded what it means, how we got here and what lays ahead.
How many are planning on a long weekend BBQ, an extra day camping or an afternoon at the beach knowing that in 1974 Dave Barrett established B.C. Day to honour BC pioneers. We should also be reminded that long before Europeans arrived almost 300 years ago, First Nations peoples occupied and flourished in the pristine wilderness of what is now British Columbia, including the Okanagan.
Fast forward to August 2, 1858 and Westminster Parliament’s proclamation of the Crown Colony of British Columbia. As a province rich with natural resources we never looked back.
The truth is we are extensions of our past with values learned that help guide our future – passed on to future generations.
I believe profoundly the most important challenge we face is climate change and the impact on future generations.
That is not to dismiss many other important issues we face, but our potential extinction as a species must be our paramount concern.
With the pending federal election we celebrate B.C. Day knowing we must send a message to Ottawa that will take on the challenges of climate change but with the spirit and fervour of our Indigenous people's affinity to Canada's natural history.
I will celebrate B.C. Day with my eyes on what my grandchildren will inherit knowing that the morning after the next federal election there is so much work for all of us to do. Lim Lempt.
Joan Phillip
NDP Candidate,
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
PM ignores policy at public’s peril
Dear editor:
Jody Wilson Raybould’s testimony to the Justice Committee revealed that Gerald Butts and the Liberals believe some of the “Harper laws” to be unworthy of enforcement. Strange, when they profess to be champions of the rule of law and expect compliance with their legislation.
Immediately after taking power Justin Trudeau declared that compliance with the First Nations Financial Transparency Act was optional, and many First Nations have chosen this off-ramp.
This law requires accountability for the expenditure of public funds entrusted to First Nations. Accountability and an audit trail is expected for any other expenditure of public funds, yet billions of dollars are left unaccounted for because they’ve been given to First Nations.
Without full disclosure people don’t know how funds are used on their behalf, and are therefore unable to make informed choices about the suitability of their leadership and their actions. Who is this helping?
The law concerning Canadian terrorists seems troublesome for them too. Canadians who go abroad to join a terrorist organization are guilty of an offence. But the Liberals have only applied this in a few cases, choosing instead to hope that returned terrorists will rehabilitate themselves. It’s tough to deal with these terrorists when Trudeau calls them “foreign travellers.” He’s certainly done enough foreign travel to know the difference.
ISIS did declare war on us and other Western nations, and we were engaged in combat operations against them, although only at token levels after the Liberals pulled our CF18s. We stand alone among our allies in offering a $$10.5 million financial settlement to a convicted terrorist.
Now that ISIS has collapsed, we’re confronted with an unknown number of Canadian fighters who have an expectation of resuming the protections and privileges of Canadian citizenship; things which they forfeited when quitting their country for the ISIS cause. Maybe they hope to be home in time to vote.
Some of these individuals are dead or have destroyed their passports, which simplifies things. But what’s the plan for this pending influx of terrorists? The offence is in the fact that they left Canada for terrorist purposes. What they did over there, or how many wives and offspring they may have acquired, aren’t mitigating factors.
We’ll never know if they were ISIS executioners or “good guys, but it doesn’t matter.
They’re all terrorists by choice and guilty under the law.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Highways need a major cleanup
Dear editor:
The highway maintenance contractor responsible for keeping the traffic islands weed-free in the South Okanagan needs to get a crew out there with a couple of weed whackers or spray or both.
There are trees growing out of some of them, most are covered in weeds, some standing as high as three feet with flowers blooming on them, they are so big.
The highway crews must drive this daily, and I am wondering why in tarnation nobody had the initiative to bring it to someone's attention.
Come on, guys, show a little pride. It looks like you are coming into a ghost town when approaching Penticton from the south. Get on with the job. I shouldn't have to write letters of this nature.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
