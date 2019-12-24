KITTY BOX: “Cats” has been panned by almost every major critic. Rolling Stone calls it the “worst film of the decade.”
I’m still going to go and see it. “Memory,” in my opinion, is one of the best show tunes ever. In the 1980s, just about everyone recorded it — Elaine Page, Barbra Streisand, a Dutch metal band and now, Jennifer Hudson.
Sue me, but the definitive version still belongs to Barry Manilow from his 1982 album, “Here Comes the Night.”
ROXETTE TRIVIA: Earlier this week, I editorialized on weak Christmas pop songs. Here’s one you might not know was intended as a holiday song.
“It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette from “Pretty Woman” was released three years earlier in Sweden as “It Must Have Been Love (Christmas for the Broken Hearted).” It was re-recorded with an identical arrangement, except the word “Christmas” was replaced by “winter.”
ONE-FOR-TWO: It’s not as prestigious as voting for the Oscars, but as managing editor of a daily newspaper, I’m one of about 50 voters for the 2019 Canadian Press Newsmaker of the Year and Story of the Year.
I voted for Jody Wilson-Raybould (no explanation needed), along with most of my CP colleagues, as the top newsmaker.
However, for News Story of the Year, CP chose Climate Change and the Environment (that’s kind of broad). I voted for the nation-wide manhunt for teenage fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.
Western Canada was living in fear and the story took many unexpected twists and turns. Originally believed to be the victims, the teenagers were actually the killers.
MERRY CHRISTMAS: I’d like to wish all our faithful readers of The Daily Courier and Herald the very best this joyous season. I truly appreciate your support for print media and community journalism. I hope your holiday is wonderful, filled with the many blessings this season offers.
James Miller is valley editor for the Okanagan Newspaper Group. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca
