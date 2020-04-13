Letter to a future grandson
A letter to my unborn grandchild Sparky:
Dear Sparky:
It is April 2020 and we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am sure you are being taught in school about the crisis, but I thought it would be enlightening for you to learn how your grandparents lived through it.
We first learned about the virus in a city in China nobody here had heard of. We expected the virus to be similar to Ebola, Zika or MERS which stayed out of Canada and especially away from the little town of Summerland. We could not possibly be at risk.
I volunteer at the thrift store one afternoon a week and my regular reliable 82 year-old co-worker was not there. He had phoned in to say he was avoiding people due to the virus. We actually mocked him for over-reacting. The next day A&W stopped serving refills at the table to my coffee car enthusiast buddies and we had to go back to the counter for a clean refill cup. (They continued to provide cream from a communal container at the condiment counter though.) The next week they closed the dining area. It hit home that this might be serious.
We cancelled our Mexico vacation.
Your grandmother and I look after your maternal 95 year-old great-grandmother. As a result, we respect all of the rules for social distancing, washing hands and staying at home as much as possible. Financially, we are doing better than most as we have fixed pension income and few expenses.
Your great-grandmother has some new health issues. We are going down the road of securing a place in the local care home run by Interior Health. You probably have read about seniors’ homes being Petri dishes for COVID-19 and the high number of COVID fatalities in them. I called Mom’s Interior Health case worker to inform her we consider it irresponsible to move Mom into the care home during the pandemic. If a place became available, we would like to refuse and put Mom’s name at the bottom of the wait list.
This was not possible. We either move her in or start the whole in-home assessment process all-over again. Grr. We do not know if IH is accepting new car home clients or not.
Anyway we would not be able to visit mum in the care home for several months, so she is better, safe in her own home.
Despite what you may have read about people not obeying rules of social distancing, most of us are behaving responsibly. The high percentage of susceptible seniors here, encourages all to flatten-the-curve. That is the term used to lessen the infections to not overwhelm the health care system but it may increase the duration. There are marks on the floors of the few essential services stores still open to delineate where to stand in the check-out lines. Cash transactions (if that is still a thing for you) are to be avoided, with taping credit/debit cards preferred. When shopping, I looks warily at fellow shoppers as if they are in fact infected. Main Street in Summerland is deserted. One expects the zombies to come around the corner (look up best zombie movies of the early 2000’s). For fun, investigate “toilet paper hoarding 2020”.
The good news is we have dedicated health care workers who risk their lives for us daily. People working in the stores continue to expose themselves to keep groceries and supplies available. For that we are grateful. We are fortunate to have all levels of government reacting well. Did the poor handling of the situation in the USA prompt them to embrace “medicare for all”? And in closing your great-grandmother has had a remarkable recovery and will stay in her home for the foreseeable future. Next week I will write about how we are unsuccessfully fighting the climate change crisis.
Love Grand-Dad
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur living in Summerland.