I am soooooooo sick of COVID-19. Let me correct any misimpression – I am not sick with COVID-19. I don’t have chills, fever, or cough. I don’t have difficulty breathing. And I’m not in intensive care.
I am sick of Covid-19 the same way I’m sick of Donald Trump. And Brexit. And the way I used to be sick of the Democratic primaries in the U.S. Now, Bernie Sanders can throw in the towel and earn only a two-inch space in a side column.
Surely something else is going on in the world other than COVID-19?
Has Norway slid into the North Sea? Has Luxembourg declared war on Botswana? Has the Taliban professed Franklin Graham as their Lord and Saviour?
In the pandemic of pandemic news coverage, how would anyone know?
The media’s obsession with COVID-19 makes me wonder what we might be overlooking.
I suggest that three pervasive myths have had a stake driven through their hearts, while we were focusing on those endless statistics about new cases, deaths, recoveries (from illness, not from death), neglect, bail-outs, comparisons, and flattened curves.
First, Reaganomics is now deader than Monty Python’s parrot. Ronald Reagan summarized his economic policies something like this: “Government is not the solution to the problem; government is the problem.”
His answer was to get government — all government, any government — out of the way and let business look after itself.
No one mutters his mantra in the midst of the coronavirus meltdown — not even Mitch McConnell, who appears to be already embalmed.
With some 16 million Americans (according to NBC) suddenly losing their income through no fault of their own, governments all over the western world are flinging financial lifesavers at victims like, well, Life Savers.
No one – at least, no one in their right mind — still propounds the Horatio Alger thesis that anyone can make it if they try hard enough. That by dedication, persistence, and hard work, you too can overcome all disadvantages and hoist yourself by your bootstraps to become the CEO of Disney.
That’s the second myth toppled off its pedestal — the belief in individualism.
The coronavirus doesn’t care about individuals. It doesn’t respect race, gender, sexual orientation or social privilege. It doesn’t matter if you’re a white supremacist or a brown-skinned migrant, a super-patriot or an indignant whistleblower, a beach bum or a prime minister. If you encounter that Nerf ball studded with golf tees or cloves – chose your own metaphor – you’re in for a dose of disease.
Ebola got confined to a few parts of Africa. Malaria is limited to the tropics, rickets to the northern latitudes. But COVID-19 knows no boundaries. Anyone anywhere is vulnerable.
And even those who take every precaution, who wash their hands until their skin is raw and who never venture out of their shells, are affected by shortages. Of toilet paper and face masks. Of fresh vegetables, prescription drugs, and coffee shops.
COVID-19 makes the abstract topic of globalization all too personal. As poet John Donne wrote 400 years ago, “No man is an island.”
And third, COVID-19 should banish forever the delusion that we humans are too insignificant to affect the future of our planet.
Scientists have started calling this time
period the Anthropocene Age, meaning that a single species, we humans, are profoundly
altering the earth’s atmospheric, geologic,
hydrologic, and biologic systems.
By comparison with volcanoes, earthquakes, forest fires and other natural processes, deniers claim, our impact is negligible, a mere pimple on the planetary physiognomy.
But the shutdown of industries and the reduction of travel has already had measurable effects.
Venice’s canals are clear. New York’s carbon monoxide levels are down by half, compared to the previous year. According to NASA satellites, China’s greenhouses gas emissions have dropped 25%. Jet contrails no longer scar the sky.
And seismic scientists have been able to hear sounds inside the earth that have never been heard before. Human travel and industry create a constant background noise that masks the earth’s abdominal rumblings. The reduction of human-caused vibrations has enabled seismic sensors to detect earth movements at a lower level than ever before.
There can be no doubt that these are human-caused effects. Anthropocene, in other words.
Whether these disproven myths will stay broken, once we emerge from lockdowns and social isolation, I don’t know.
But I will remember. And perhaps a few others will too.
And we will no longer be sucked in by those who insist that long-held assumptions must be right.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca