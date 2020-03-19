Trip to Hawaii, boy, what a hardship
Dear Editor:
I believe it is the role of the newspaper to promote taking care of others. This means pointing right now that citizens have a civic and social responsibility to protect more vulnerable individuals.
I don’t understand why the “Week in paradise followed by 14 days in quarantine” warrant Page 3 coverage (Herald, March 17).
This article included a large photo of a happy family. My issue is this and more. The first is that the article does not belong on the front page because it is promoting complaining. Look at this poor happy family. They were happy and now they are not. Privileged, selfish people.
How about an article on the front page to help people make a temporary adjustment? To adjust to doing things differently to protect people who are really vulnerable. Our street population does not begin to have the resources this family does.
There was a missed opportunity to get the word out regarding what we want to do naturally for each other, not have to do. For myself, speaking of privilege and privilege loss is inappropriate and especially right now. There was not enough of why we need to understand the need for moral responsibility measures currently and why we must look out for one another.
There was a missed opportunity to explain the importance of social distancing. There was a missed and critical opportunity to write more from the moral responsibility viewpoint versus that of post vacation disappointment. If one is self isolating after vacationing away or simply caring for others by staying in more, it is because one might be an unknowing carrier. It is not about having to “act as if we are contagious.” Self quarantine is a good thing. We must promote taking care of others and yes, while also taking care of our own selves.
Doing this is helping the planet right now.
Does this writer understand why we have to “act as if we’re contagious.” This has just come out recently and its huge. We must all catch up to current information.
So sad the same edition contained the apology about not meeting journalistic standards.
Paul Betts, I have room for your voice. You matter. Your heart is so in the right place. Your statements are not helpful. The ICU specialists are taking precious minutes away from life and death cases to tell us the facts. The facts they fear. as is the World Health Org.
Wendy Heulin
Kelowna
A black market adventure
Dear Editor:
Believe it or not, I’ve never had any transactions with black market dealers before. When I became desperate for the latest “hot commodity,” a friend of a friend told me to go to a particular church at precisely 10 minutes after midnight and talk to the guy in a black BMW parked at the far end of the lot.
For the rest of the day, I was both apprehensive and excited. When the time came, I followed my instructions. As I approached the BMW, the driver powered-down his black tinted window a few inches and said menacingly, “Yeah, whataya want?”
As instructed I held out two $20 bills and said, “Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer owes you 40 bucks.”
The driver snatched the money from my hand, inspected each bill, and handed me a piece of paper with an address and a weird symbol on it. Then he curtly said, Get lost.”
I glanced around guiltily before scurrying back to my car. A red SUV was slowly pulling into the parking lot as I drove away. To make a long story short, I went to the address, knocked on the door, handed the scrap of paper to a grey-haired man in a business suit and got my illicit property: a 12-roll package of Cottonelle Ultra Comfort toilet paper. Boy oh boy, was I relieved!
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Through all of this, let’s stay human
Dear Editor:
Yesterday at a large grocery store I watched as every second customer seemed to be leaving with armfuls of toilet paper.
They even walked a little fast. Were they rushing home to, as they say, “self-isolate”? Were they understandably being cautious, or being fearful?
We need to strike a balance between these two. We need first to obtain correct information about COVID-19 through official sources, then to assess our own risks according to age, health, location and lifestyle.
We need to understand that by choosing fear, we are putting ourselves at greater risk by stressing our immune systems.
By choosing caution, we allow ourselves to rationally make the best decisions for ourselves, our loved ones and all others.
While there are greater fatalities in suicides, alcoholism and influenza, to name a few, we need to remember one of the greatest undocumented diseases in the world today: the disease of loneliness.
The car club guys meeting for coffee; the women in craft circles; the men playing pool at the seniors’ centre; the rec centre regulars; those singing or dancing or reading or eating together: all benefit greatly from the social bond.
At a time when social media allows us more contact with others than ever before, ironically, we have never been lonelier.
For some people, “self-isolation” means withdrawal, emptiness and depression.
We need to find ways to stay in touch, to feel valued, to help and be helped.
We need to remember to be human.
Rolfe McCooey
Victoria
We still haven’t recovered from ‘08
Dear Editor:
The last time we had a financial crisis, 2008, what few stocks that I held in my RRSP did a meltdown from which they never recovered.
Admittedly, that was when I was younger and had a small investment in more risk-taking stocks. This time around what is left in my RRIF portfolio is doing exactly the same thing.
It seems to me that one of the first things that governments throughout the world should be doing when they see stocks
taking a tumble, like the Dow-Jones and TSX going down by 2,000 points in one day, is to shut the damn things down until stockbrokers come to their senses — even if it takes months.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Spreading virus in airport crowds
Dear Editor:
Having arrived home from Europe on Sunday and placed myself in self-quarantine, I must express my concern about what is a really lax self-isolation regime, with no means of enforcement.
After arriving in Vancouver, we transferred to the Victoria flight and were at times, of necessity, close to many people in the airport.
Then we were on a small plane where, getting on and off and in the terminal, “social distancing” was not in place.
Thus, although we are now apart from the world, any damage has been done. If we have the virus, we were given ample opportunity to spread it.
We will obey the rules, but it is too late now for the health authorities to gain any real benefit from a formal quarantine of us.
However, if we had been quarantined immediately on leaving the plane in Vancouver, before immigration processing, as was done with cruise-ship evacuees, the health authorities would have negated any opportunity to spread the virus among a large population of travellers.
Harsh measures are required. Will they be taken before it is too late?
Roger Love
Victoria
Letters gobbled up in the shredder
Dear Editor:
Re: “Reporters should stick to facts,” (Herald, Letters, March 18)
It’s nice to know there are other people out there like Larry Meyer who aren’t afraid to rake Herald editor Joe Fries over hot coals.
I have submitted many letters over the years that are my opinion for readers to agree or disagree with. I have come to the conclusion if young editor Joe Fries disagrees with a letter writer’s opinion, it’s gobbled up by the shredder.
Thank you, Larry, for shining the light and giving a thumbs-down regarding a newspaper god who isn’t always right, as nobody is.
Freedom to express an opinion needs no permission, or does it?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Wake-up call from Mother Nature
Dear Editor:
Hello there, remember me? I am that 78-year-old, semi-senile, ex-Limey, and if those credentials weren’t bad enough I am an atheist to boot.
In early January I got sick really sick, the worst in my whole life and believe me I have had my moments over the years.
The first doctor in emergency gave me Tamiflu medication and the next day I got worse.
The second doctor in emergency gave me anxiety medication and I got worse far worse. My third visit to hospital this time by ambulance was after I started passing out and falling unconscious (from coughing so much the blood flow to my grey matter was interrupted).
This time at the hospital I had the good fortune to have an older doctor on duty, the chap was from South Africa, a Dr. Tarr.
After some testing he put me on an anti-biotic and changed my puffer from a blue one to orange one. The effects were immediate, I have made a full recovery from whatever serious lung infection that I had.
I am using this as a wake-up call for the rest of my life. I am now eating better and exercising, this is going to be my future MO.
This is my take on what’s happening worldwide. Is it serious? You bet it is!
This is Mother Nature’s wake-up call for the planet and she is doing it very correctly — taking the old and elderly and sick ones first. God forbid it would ever be the other way around, taking the young kids first.
Things will settle down, but not overnight, we need to work in unison and we cannot panic and cave in. We can only adjust to what’s happening we cannot change it, it has to run its course.
Please try to stay safe, look out for your fellow man, give people some slack, not all people are able to deal with this kind of thing very good, please practise goodwill.
And finally, thank you Dr. Tarr. My first wife and I owe you, man.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Many questions still unanswered on COVID-19
Dear Editor:
My education and academic degrees have done nothing to prevent weird, upsetting, unsettling thoughts from filling my mind. Even with the decision to “self isolate” along with my wife, although we show no symptoms, I am not at ease.
The news that I follow hourly is not uplifting and I can only envision weeks of being at home away from the dangers of the outside world.
The walk around the block I just finished on this beautiful sunny day upset me because I passed a woman who smilingly said hello and I wished that I had not seen her and she had not opened her mouth to speak.
“We were closer than five feet, so what did I breathe in?” I thought as we passed.
My wife (supposedly in “self isolation”) decided to visit her 97-year-old mother in a local care home. How close should I get to her?
The rational mind has no power over fear. After contact with anyone, no matter how low the odds of catching the virus, there is always a chance (ie., greater than 0%), so worry sets in.
I have always considered myself able to cope with life/death uncertainty, but I realize I have fallen into a morass of anxiety that is not logical or explained by reason. Now I can more easily understand why people are panic buying and emptying store shelves.
I worry for others, and I will cope, but I wonder. Is it the will to live, or the fear of dying that I face?
Larry Licht
Victoria
Henry, Dix praised for their openness
Dear Editor:
I have just watched almost an hour of information and updates about COVID-19 from Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
Their open information sharing is remarkable and just what the doctor ordered.
We are truly blessed to have their leadership and efforts of all health-care providers in this province.
They communicate assuring information which is of benefit to everybody and for that we must be truly thankful. So a huge motion of gratitude is hereby proposed.
Nicholas J. Collins
Victoria
Standard time wastes daylight
Dear Editor:
The latest sunset on Vancouver Island occurs in late June at 9:19 p.m. If we had year-round standard time, that would fall back to 8:19 p.m., so the extra hour is between 8:19 p.m. and 9:19 p.m.
Also, keep in mind that we currently have daylight time for nearly eight months of the year, including times when the sun sets far earlier. For example, if we remained on standard time year round, the sun would set at 5 p.m. in late October instead of the current 6 p.m.
The average sunset time in Victoria for the entire eight-month daylight time period is around 8 p.m., so on average, that extra hour of sunlight from daylight time falls between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Year-round standard time would result in far more “wasted” daylight for most people.
Currently, the sun rises between 5:11 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. from mid-May until mid-July.
Using standard time, this would be pushed back to earlier than 4:30 a.m.
So, perhaps a better question to ask is: who really needs an extra hour of daylight between 4 a.m and 5 a.m. in the summer?
Steven Murray
Victoria