Today’s column is not about me, however it would be difficult to write about anything without first acknowledging the storm caused by my comments in this column two weeks ago in which I spoke on the topic of homelessness in Kelowna.
A friend helping me process my part in causing the storm pointed out the significance of two words: Impact and Intent. His comment of insight to me was, “Tim, when the impact of your words or actions is harmful, no one cares about your intent.” That was hard to hear because my tendency is to think my intention would let me off the hook. It doesn’t.
Bottom line, with no caveat, is that my impact was harmful and for that I am deeply sorry. I don’t have any excuse. As a community leader and public communicator, I know better and should have been far more careful to write in a way that would inspire heightened levels of wise compassion. Personally, I am eager to grow through this and contribute more effectively in our community toward solutions to challenges like this.”
There are numerous examples of people who are effectively helping our city which are encouraging and challenging me. I am writing this on Giving Tuesday. It is still early in the morning and already examples of compassion and generosity are emerging.
Dr. Cridland at Kelowna Sleep Clinic and an additional anonymous donor are matching funds given to Cops For Kids today up to $10,000 each. This is a huge win for this cause.
Many of us have recently toured a facility which is a vital addition to our city, the Child Advocacy Centre, located beside the Foundry. These two initiatives, side by side provide new hope and help for children and teens in need.
How can one not mention the Huber family initiating what is a shining jewel in our city, Joanna’s House. The number of families experiencing hard times who will benefit from this for years to come is incalculable.
Even as I am writing this I see notes popping up on-line of individuals and organizations who are finding new and creative ways to help those who are homeless in Kelowna. They are an inspiration and whether every idea works or not, each idea still expresses a desire to help.
With regularity I get a front row seat to the work of Freedom’s Door and Okanagan Teen Challenge and see individuals overcoming addictions. I know Okanagan Teen Challenge is also currently working diligently on providing a place where women with small children can receive help.
A major obstacle for women in need of recovery has been that they would need to separate from their children. Once this project unfolds that obstacle will be overcome. What a win!
Randy Benson just announced his pending retirement. If anyone deserves a communal high five it is Randy for his tireless compassionate service leading the Kelowna Gospel Mission.
It would be easy to go on, celebrating our more well-known philanthropists such as Tom Budd who always steps up, not only at this time of year but whenever there is a need but I think the point is made.
There is much hurt and pain in our world but there is also much good. Thank you to those mentioned and those behind the scenes who are accomplishing so much to make Kelowna a better place for all.
