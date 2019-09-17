Fuhr’s good deed for letter writer
Dear Editor:
A short time ago, I saw an article in the Daily Courier about Stephen Fuhr’s positive political career.
I really know very little about his political work but I would like to comment on his caring personality.
The Daily Courier announced that Stephen was attending the celebrations in Beny-sur-mer. I have an uncle buried there at the end the Second World War, so I emailed Stephen and asked him if he would view the grave and bring the family’s blessings. A very short time later, he sent a picture of the grave to me with the Canadian flag on it.
This was an act far beyond what he had to do. I made a collage using the picture that Stephen sent via his secretary, which has been shared with a multitude of relatives.
Their hearts were truly blessed by his actions.
Thank you, Stephen.
You are an incredibly genuine person, and, therefore, I believe you are the most excellent candidate possible.
Marlene Scriven,
Kelowna
Make bike riders pay to use roads
Dear Editor:
Why should those who ride bikes use the roads paid for those who drive, for free?
Also if a bike causes an accident and damage is done to a person or vehicle can they be made to pay?
The answer in my opinion is to require bikes to have insurance and pay a road-use tax.
Garry Kuse,
Penticton
Enthusiasm for Hwy 97 bypass
Dear Editor:
On behalf off the board of directors of the Highway 97 Task Force Society, I would like to thank all of the folks who attended our open house/information session on Sept. 11.
The level of interest in our topics and support and enthusiasm for a bypass is encouraging.
We would also like to thank the mayor and council of Peachland for their involvement and support. So, too, were authorities from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of assistance to us in sharing the proposal information. While we were disappointed that the ministry declined our invitation to participate, they were co-operative and helpful to us in setting up the meeting.
Those of us most closely involved with the society are passionate about the need for a bypass and are alive to the harm that we think four laning the current highway would cause our town.
We are currently planning an annual general meeting to be held later this autumn. We would urge those interested to join our society and attend the AGM. We are also seeking individuals who care enough about the issues involved that they would consider running for a position on our board of directors.
One of the joys of living in Peachland is the degree of commitment and involvement demonstrated by citizens. Thank you again for the significant support we have received for the concept of a bypass. We look forward to continuing our work on this issue.
J. A. “Gus” Richardson
President, Highway 97
Task Force Society
Dear John, ditch ICBC for private
Dear Editor:
Attention Premier John Horgan —
The NDP brought in the monopoly car insurance program long before your time. Recently, a letter came in the mail regarding important changes to the premium for my truck insurance.
I also have a newspaper ad in my home from ICBC stating “Making car insurance better for B.C.” The ad goes on to tell me, “Under the new model we expect that around 55% of drivers with full coverage will pay less for insurance than they do today.”
Full coverage? What the hell is that? Who can afford full coverage? Nobody can.
That is your loophole for driving up car insurance again. What do you plan on doing John? Taking the millions of dollars from ICBC like Tricky Christy Clark did with the Liberals.
The ICBC ad says, “Your experience... The more driving experience you have, the bigger your discount.”
Why am I paying more money for my insurance this year again? I have a 43% claim-rated scale discount on my driving record. No accidents in more then 40 years. Did I fall into the 55% drivers paying less money this year, as ICBC advertised, no way.
In fact, I think nobody got one red cent off their auto insurance this year. And what is this non-insurance costs hiding at the at the bottom of my policy?
This is costing me another $74.16 a year.
Maybe ICBC had better start looking at people who can’t even speak English or read English who use an interpreter to write the driving test.
Tell me John, how do these people know what the traffic signs say if they cannot read English. I really think that it is time for you being premier of the province of B.C. to open auto insurance to other insurance companies. I am fed up with monopolized insurance and so are thousands of other great driving people.
Bud Love,
Kelowna
Fuhr works hard for his community
Dear Editor:
In recent months your newspaper has published letters commenting on Stephen Fuhr’s hard work for the people of Kelowna-Lake Country, both individually and communally.
Attention was drawn to several notable achievements, including funding of $46.5 million for UBCO, $1.8 million for the Rail Trail and $22 million for Mill Creek flood prevention to name but a few in a list that adds up to some $150 million.
I note from the announcement today that Fuhr played a significant role in securing Federal funding for the Rose Valley Water Project which is in the neighbouring Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola constituency.
That an MP who works so hard for his own constituency, as well being chairman of an important defence committee and a member of one other in Ottawa, manages to find time to help a community outside his own constituency is truly impressive.
Our community is very fortunate to have him as an MP and he has undoubtedly earned the right to continue to represent Kelowna Lake Country for another term.
Bill Rice,
Kelowna
Our democracy, can it be saved?
Dear Editor:
Regarding a recent article in The Vancouver Sun called ‘Down On Democracy’ by Matt Robinson. It stated some results of a nationwide SFU survey that attempted to measure Canadian’s views and commitment to democracy.
In the 2015 election, with the help of our first-past-the-post system, Justin Trudeau won a whopping majority of 184 seats with only 39.5% of the popular vote.
Consequently, over 60% of Canadians got a government they didn’t vote for. This happens election after election so no wonder 80% in the survey responded that they have little say on how the country is run. Also, 77% of the respondents rejected rule by a strong leader. I wouldn’t call Justin Trudeau a ‘strong leader’ but, in our system of governance, any prime minister has the power of a king for four years.
Trudeau had the power to improve our democracy. But did he?
Glen Jones,
Summerland
Understanding climate change
Dear Editor:
In a democracy it is vital that we all have the opportunity to say our piece on issues like climate change. Clearly, the editors of this newspaper agree.
It is equally important that we try to understand the issues.
On climate change, that’s a challenge. Almost none of us can independently verify what the climate scientists are telling us. The climate is a complex system, and the science mirrors that complexity. That being the case, I think we must pay attention to what climate scientists say.
In Climate Change 2014: Synthesis Report, a document that is readily available online, the IPCC tells us that our planet is warming and that we humans are to blame.
On page 2 we read that “Warming of the climate is unequivocal …” and on page 4 that the effects of human activity, including but not limited to CO2 emissions, “… have been detected throughout the climate system and are extremely likely to have been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.”
The IPCC was created in 1988 by the United Nations to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, and the associated risks. The panel is composed largely of scientists representing their governments, people who have strong links to national laboratories, meteorological offices, science agencies, etc. It is neither strictly scientific nor strictly political.
Given this, if we are to put our faith in IPCC’s pronouncement that we humans are the dominant cause of warming, we need to know what scientists not associated with IPCC say.
William Anderegg and three coauthors address precisely this question in “Expert credibility and climate change,” published in The Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences in July of 2010. They assess the published works of 1,372 scientists actively working on climate change. They conclude that between 97% and 98% of them support the position of IPCC on the cause of climate change, and further that “the expertise and scientific prominence” of the scientists who do not support the IPCC position is substantially below that of those who do.
The Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences is highly regarded. Its impact factor is comparable to that of Nature, the premier science journal. Using Google, you can find other articles that reach essentially the same conclusion.
There really is a consensus among scientists that we humans are the cause of global warming.
Curt Eaton,
Kelowna
Booze, BC Ferries shouldn’t mix
Dear Editor:
Re: “Beer and wine will be on B.C. Ferries Pacific Buffet menu as of October,” Sept. 10, Victoria Times-Colonist.
It is with sadness and regret that I learned of our ferry corporation’s decision to move ahead with offering alcohol in the Pacific Buffet.
I am at a loss to understand the rationale that justifies the decision based on some users expressing the desire to purchase and consume alcohol on board. I asked myself: what am I missing?
Will this service attract new passengers? Will the ferry corporation experience a decline in passenger volume if such a service is not offered?
Will it result in an increase of drivers on the road who have been drinking? Will it potentially change the atmosphere in the Pacific Buffet? Will it contribute to “game playing” with the per person drink limit?
Is it the right thing to do?
The silence of our MLAs and the police is deafening.
Tony Southwell,
Victoria
